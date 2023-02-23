Social Studies Video

‘An Empowering Effect’: How Studying Black History in Prison Changed This Educator’s Life

By Jaclyn Borowski — February 23, 2023 4:17
While serving a 30-year sentence for a nonviolent drug crime, Mataka Askari, now a community educator and mentor for high school students, discovered The Autobiography of Malcolm X. After a tough upbringing in St. Louis, Askari’s experience reading the book introduced him to someone with whom he could identify and look up to as a role model. From there, he read hundreds of books, pursuing a similar course of study as Malcolm X while also discovering his own insatiable appetite for knowledge.

Here, he discusses that journey and how it brought him to a place of greater understanding and appreciation of Black history.

Coverage of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

