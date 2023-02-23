‘An Empowering Effect’: How Studying Black History in Prison Changed This Educator’s Life

While serving a 30-year sentence for a nonviolent drug crime, Mataka Askari, now a community educator and mentor for high school students, discovered The Autobiography of Malcolm X. After a tough upbringing in St. Louis, Askari’s experience reading the book introduced him to someone with whom he could identify and look up to as a role model. From there, he read hundreds of books, pursuing a similar course of study as Malcolm X while also discovering his own insatiable appetite for knowledge.

Here, he discusses that journey and how it brought him to a place of greater understanding and appreciation of Black history.