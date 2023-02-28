Social Studies Video

Black History Starts With the Creation of Humanity. We Should Teach It That Way

By Sam Mallon — February 28, 2023 4:01
Black History Starts With the Creation of Humanity. We Should Teach It That Way
Education Week
As part of his annual Black History Month partnership with Education Week Opinion, guest editor LaGarrett J. King conducted interviews with educators to learn more about their love of Black history, to better understand how they came to enjoy learning about the subject, and to inspire others looking to deepen their own education on the topic. This is the final interview in a three-part series.

Ernest Crim III, a former high school teacher and the author of Black History Saved My Life, grew up in a house full of Black history, the son of an educator. But it wasn’t until he was in college and seeking to learn more about himself that he truly found his love for the subject. Here, he talks about that journey, and how he now sees Black history through the lens of his own personal experience, connecting the present and the past.

Sam Mallon
Video Producer Education Week
Sam Mallon is a video producer for Education Week.
History

Coverage of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

See More Multimedia