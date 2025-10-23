Do Students Have Too Much Homework? What Educators Have to Say

Homework is as American as, well, mom and apple pie. It’s a concept that has spanned generations (and likely maintained its unpopularity with each new generation of students who take it on).

While students have long complained about having to take assignments home to complete, the consensus among educators has not been so unanimous. Education Week recently conducted a LinkedIn Poll asking educators whether schools should reassess their approach to this well-established piece of K-12 education.

In the unscientific poll, among the 465 voters 35% believed that the amount of homework should be reduced; 34% believed it should be eliminated entirely; and 22% believed it should be kept as it is.

The voters, as well as educators on Facebook , shared their beliefs about the concept in their own words.

We’ve distilled the following collection of themes from those conversations. They have been slightly edited for length and clarity.

The purpose of the assignment should be central

1 / 4 It’s less about adjusting how much homework is assigned and more about what it looks like. Homework should be intentional: designed to give feedback, build problem-solving, and spark curiosity while reducing frustration and preventing students from reinforcing mistakes. It should not just be assigned for the sake of assigning something. Schools vary. The needs of the kids in each school vary. The purpose of the homework varies. I think requiring some practice of key skills at home is a good idea. I do not agree with busywork. It is up to teachers and schools to determine the overall needs and try to plan accordingly. It won't be perfect, of course, but nothing ever is. Homework should be assigned with the clear purpose of reinforcing learning objectives, not simply to keep students busy. The amount should be reasonable, enough to practice and deepen understanding, but not so much that it becomes overwhelming. Quality matters more than quantity, and each assignment should connect directly to what’s being taught in class. Depends on how you define homework. What is the purpose of the assignment? If it is busywork, work that the teacher ran out of time to cover, or brand-new ‘teach it to yourself material,’ it should not be given. If it is for review, some refining of skills, or the like, it is beneficial for recall and brain development.

The amount of homework should be adjusted

1 / 2 Homework is good for practice and discipline, but too much homework gives stress and makes schoolbags heavier. Homework should be [given] less. Children need time to rest, play, and enjoy hobbies. Yes, [schools should adjust how much homework is given]. There used to be a 10 min. per grade level recommendation. Not sure what happened to it.

Homework has value for reinforcing lessons

1 / 2 Stop calling it homework and refer to it as independent practice. It's essential for reinforcing the lesson of the day, building stamina and work/study habits, and keeping communication with parents open and accessible. I need my kids to read outside of class. I would never get a book done if they didn’t.

Homework shouldn’t be given at all