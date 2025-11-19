Should Students Be Allowed Extra Credit? Teachers Are Divided
Assessment

Should Students Be Allowed Extra Credit? Teachers Are Divided

By Jennifer Vilcarino — November 19, 2025 1 min read
A teacher leads students in a discussion about hyperbole and symbolism in a high school English class.
A teacher meets with students in a high school English class. Whether teachers should provide extra credit assignments remains a divisive topic as schools figure out the best way to assess student knowledge.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There is a longstanding debate about whether traditional grading—letter grades based on a student’s content knowledge, classroom behavior, and extra credit—appropriately measures student success. Students often ask for additional assignments to bump their grade to an A or to avoid failing a class, but that kind of extra credit doesn’t necessarily increase their content knowledge, some critics say.

Additionally, some educators find extra credit to be inequitable, since it could unfairly benefit students with more resources or time to complete additional coursework.

Some teachers don’t allow extra credit at all, and in some school districts, there are school- or gradewide policies prohibiting the practice.

See Also

Image of students lined up
Robert Neubecker for Education Week
Assessment Grading for Equity: Inside One District’s Big Policy Shift
Ileana Najarro, April 14, 2025
8 min read

Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative education policy think tank, released a report earlier this year that surveyed teachers on their views of “equitable grading,” which consists of 11 policy changes to traditional grading.

About half the respondents said their district or school had adopted one of five policies from the survey, including: no zeroes, no penalties for late work, unlimited retakes on tests and quizzes, no credit for completing homework, and no credit for class participation. However, only 2% stated that all five policies had been adopted.

As schools experiment with the best way to assess students’ performance; extra credit remains a divisive topic. In an informal LinkedIn poll, 39% of the 971 respondents said students should receive opportunities for extra credit, while 34% said students should not be permitted to complete extra credit assignments. Twenty-seven percent said it depends.

In social media comments, educators shared more details about their beliefs on extra credit. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for length and clarity.

Extra credit can benefit students, some educators say

What matters to me is that a student learns more or raises their level of understanding. If a student doesn’t perform well on an assignment or test, it shouldn’t be the end all: rather, it’s a new starting place to improve upon. Students learn at different paces, and we all make mistakes that we can learn from. Providing extra credit to allow a student to fix mistakes and show a higher level of understanding (and get a better grade) can help motivate the student to learn.
Chris N.
Extra credit can be used as a way to further personalize learning, address students’ individual interests, and polish their multiple intelligences. It can also be used as a reward for creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.
Karina S.

Giving extra credit can be nuanced

For students who go above and beyond the scope of a lesson or project criteria—absolutely. When standards-based grading is used to avoid teacher biases and ensure equity in grading practices…that is non-behavior grading and provided ALL students in the course have equal access to earn the “extra credit.” Generally, however, I do not offer extra credit as a means to make up missed assignments or as an alternative to completing the assignment, which has value.
Palmer S.
It depends on the student who has been putting their best effort into performance, but sometimes unforeseen things suddenly happen. In these cases, the student should be able to get extra credit for makeup [work], otherwise, no one should get extra credit. Most of the time, a teacher’s reputation is based on liking and not. It’s my own experience that if you give extra credit, then you are known as a good teacher, whereas if you don’t, then you’re known as a tough and bad teacher. Once you get a reputation as good or bad, then students get away with their mistakes.
Daljit S.
Extra credit does have its place [in] education; however, too often it is used to falsely elevate a student’s grade by giving them trivial work in order to improve a percentage in the class. However, if it is truly used as a tool for personalization and to allow students to dive more deeply into a subject, then, of course, it is another tool teachers can use.
Adam S.

Some educators don’t believe in extra credit, with few or no exceptions

Extra credit should be going above and beyond expectations, not an easy method for covering up poor choices for the rest of the grading period.
Thompson D.
Why give extra credit? Instead, allow students to retake tests if they struggle. It is about learning the subject rather than just getting a grade for an extra assignment.
Mario A.
Basically, no. A grade should reflect what a student knows and can do. Often, extra credit is even an equity issue—the kids who have more time, privilege, resources, and help at home do the extra credit, and the rich get richer.
Daniel M.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment Opinion Principals Often Misuse Student Achievement Data. Here’s How to Get It Right
Eight recommendations for digging into standardized-test data responsibly.
David E. DeMatthews & Lebon "Trey" D. James III
4 min read
A principal looks through a telescope as he plans for the future school year based on test scores.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Assessment Explainer What Is the Classic Learning Test, and Why Is It Popular With Conservatives?
A relative newcomer has started to gain traction in the college-entrance-exam landscape—especially in red states.
Sarah Schwartz
9 min read
Students Taking Exam in Classroom Setting. Students are seated in a classroom, writing answers during an exam, highlighting focus and academic testing.
iStock/Getty
Assessment Opinion I Don’t Offer My Students Extra Credit. Here’s What I Do Instead
There isn’t anything "extra," but there is plenty my students can do to improve their grade.
Joshua Palsky
4 min read
A student standing on a letter A mountain peak with other letter grades are scattered in the vast landscape.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors
Assessment Download How Digital Portfolios Help Students Showcase Skills and Growth
Electronic folders showcase student learning and growth over time, and can form a platform for post-high school endeavors.
Sarah D. Sparks
1 min read
Vector illustration image with icons of digital portfolio concepts: e-portfolios; goals; ideas; feedback; projects, etc.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼