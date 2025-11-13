Educators on the Six-Seven Trend: ‘Embrace the Chaos’

As the viral “six-seven” meme continues to spread through schools, many teachers have decided to join in and have their own fun with the trend. Some teachers even went so far as to dress up in costume as the numbers six and seven for Halloween, while shouting “six-seven” and moving their hands up and down.

Despite the fact that “six-seven” has no real meaning, it has taken the internet by storm and has been dubbed the 2025 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com. And even Domino’s joined in and has been offering a deal on a large pizza for $6.70 since Nov. 3.

Earlier this fall, teachers told Education Week that they had tried different ways to get students to stop using six-seven, as it is often distracting in class. Some have tried banning it, while others found joining in on the trend helped to put an end to it. (After all, there’s nothing that’s less cool to tweens and teens than when the adults get involved.)

Still, a majority of educators expressed they were “embracing the chaos” on a recent Education Week LinkedIn and Facebook post. One educator commented that he tried to “stay relevant” by carving six and seven on pumpkins.

This isn’t the first time educators have taken a “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” approach with social media. For example, a Maryland teacher has given students an option to make TikTok videos to demonstrate their understanding of the Missouri Compromise of 1820, a key event in the lead-up to the Civil War. A principal in Louisiana created YouTube and TikTok clips about school announcements and opportunities that have garnered more than 1.7 million views.

The recent six-seven trend is just the latest way educators have tried to bring what’s captivating students’ attention into the classroom.

In social media comments, educators shared more details about whether or not they have joined in on the six-seven trend. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Teachers are having fun with the trend

Just a dad trying to stay relevant by carving [six-seven] into a pumpkin.

My jack-o'-lantern chomping a jack saying six-seven won my school’s pumpkin decorating contest votes by students. The power of adding six-seven to it was real.

The trend can be educational

I used it to help my 4th graders remember when Jamestown was founded. "Sixteen O sevennn..." It's annoying, but they'll never forget it now.

I say 4,5 to prompt them to say 6,7 to get their attention. If you can’t beat 'em, join 'em!

Some teachers have taken the ‘six-seven’ power back

I say 6-7, with the accompanying hand bobble, as much as possible. Last week, the class started laughing about it, but then our school quarterback turned and yelled at everyone: “STOP LAUGHING! HE’S MAKING FUN OF US!!" Good job, kid. You figured it out!