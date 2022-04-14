What a Typical Teacher’s Day Actually Looks Like
Teaching Profession

What a Typical Teacher’s Day Actually Looks Like

By Ileana Najarro & Hyon-Young Kim — April 14, 2022 1 min read
Patrick Jiner walks back to his classroom on April 13, 2022 at Lake Middle School in Denver.
Patrick Jiner, a math teacher at Lake Middle School in Denver, has long work days that start two hours before he teaches his first class and often extend deep into the evenings before he goes to bed.
Rachel Woolf for Education Week
After a new national survey found that a typical teacher works a median of 54 hours a week, Education Week wanted to take a look at what can go into a teacher’s daily schedule. Patrick Jiner, a 7th grade math teacher at Lake Middle School in Denver who also serves on the board of the Denver teachers’ union, shared his notes on what a typical day can entail.

📢 Teachers, does this schedule look like yours? Share what your typical school day looks like on Twitter using the hashtag #MyK12Schedule.

*Time stamps are estimates.

Actual Teaching Time
Non-Teaching Work Time (Planning, Prep, Meetings, Other Work Tasks)
5 a.m. ☀️ Wake up.
6:30 a.m. Leave home on time to account for traffic and a typical 30-minute commute to school. 🚗
7 a.m. In the classroom getting everything ready such as warming up classroom computers, reviewing the day’s agenda, and getting mentally and physically prepared. 💪
7:30 a.m. 🔔 The morning school bell rings and “teachers are on fire.” 🔥 First class period begins. There will be 3 minutes in the between this period and the next to clean up and transition the room. (Every transition between classes takes place in 3 minutes.)
8:33 a.m. Second period begins.
9:36 a.m. Third period begins.
10:39 a.m. Fourth period begins.
11:42 a.m. 🍎 Lunch for 30 minutes. It really means:
• Attending to students who want to talk or need to get extra help on work not understood, or
• Helping another teacher with instruction questions, or
• Addressing disciplinary actions.
12:07 p.m. Planning period for own class. Sometimes used for substituting in another teacher's classroom because there aren’t enough substitutes.
1:20 p.m. Final class period begins.
2:30 p.m. Students are done for the day. Teachers are not. This is a planning period.
3:30 p.m. 👥 Meeting around student data, team meeting, or grade level leaders meeting.
5:30 or 6 p.m. Arrive home. Spend time with my wife and kids if there isn’t a Zoom meeting for the union board.
Make parent phone calls and emails. 📧
7-8 p.m. If it's Sunday night, check emails sent over the weekend, read weekly announcements and schedule for the upcoming week, and get mentally and physically prepared.
8 p.m. 📝 Lesson planning at home in the living room. Grading papers and entering data in 2-3 places.
10 or 10:30 p.m. 🌙 Debrief, take a shower, go to bed, and get ready to start again the next day. (If your mind can stop thinking about what you have to do.) 🛏️

(Entries have been edited.)

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teachers School-Life Balance

Reporting by Ileana Najarro | Design by Hyon-Young Kim

