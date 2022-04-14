What a Typical Teacher’s Day Actually Looks Like

After a new national survey found that a typical teacher works a median of 54 hours a week , Education Week wanted to take a look at what can go into a teacher’s daily schedule. Patrick Jiner, a 7th grade math teacher at Lake Middle School in Denver who also serves on the board of the Denver teachers’ union, shared his notes on what a typical day can entail.

*Time stamps are estimates.