See Which States Want Ed. Dept.'s OK to Change Testing, Federal School Funding

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is urging states to put their own stamp on federal school funding, standardized testing, and accountability as part of what the Trump administration describes as its larger project of “returning education to the states.” The U.S. Department of Education under McMahon has been encouraging states to apply for waivers from provisions of the Every Student Succeeds Act, the nation’s primary federal law governing K-12 funding and school accountability.
Several states have already responded to that invitation, floating waivers that seek potentially significant changes to how they measure student outcomes, fix low-performing schools, and use federal money.
State leaders say they aim to free up more money for academic initiatives and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. Some advocacy groups for disadvantaged students have raised concerns that the moves risk weakening school accountability and diverting resources from marginalized groups, such as English learners. (See their analysis here.)
Below are highlights of state requests for more flexibility that have come in so far. The highlights note whether states have made requests that have to do with funding, testing, or school improvement provisions.