How Do Parents Want Schools to Handle AI? Insights From a New Survey
Artificial Intelligence

How Do Parents Want Schools to Handle AI? Insights From a New Survey

By Jennifer Vilcarino — March 16, 2026 4 min read
Bruce Perry, 17, demonstrates the possibilities of artificial intelligence by creating an AI companion on Character.AI,, July 15, 2025, in Russellville, Ark.
A 17-year-old in Russellville, Ark., creates an AI companion on Character.AI, on July 15, 2025. In a recent survey, parents said AI chatbots should be required to provide pop-up warnings before displaying sensitive topics related to violence, self-harm, or abuse.
Katie Adkins/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A new survey of parents shows that 8 in 10 parents want more guardrails on artificial intelligence for their children.

Echelon Insights, a digital polling organization, conducted the survey on behalf of the National Parents Union, a nonprofit parent advocacy organization that seeks to raise the influence of parents’ voices in K-12 decisionmaking. A total of 1,511 K-12 public school parents participated in the survey from February 12-18.

The results show that a majority of parents (56%) believe their children are using generative AI chatbots, but want firmer restrictions in place. Parents want AI chatbots to provide pop-up warnings before displaying sensitive topics related to violence, self-harm, or abuse (86%), alert a minor’s parents if their child is discussing anything harmful or illegal (85%), and need permission from a parent before a minor can use the tool (79%).

See Also

Illustration of woman defending school from monster with tentacles.
DigitalVision Vectors
Privacy & Security From Our Research Center Is AI Ready to Protect Schools From Cyberattacks?
Lauraine Langreo, February 17, 2026
6 min read

The survey comes as the federal government continues to push for the expansion of AI with minimal regulation. In the last year, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on AI: one calling for more infusion of the technology into education and another blocking states from creating regulations for the tool.

Most recently, the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced three bills that would protect minors’ data privacy, flag harmful online activity, and require online platforms to implement safeguards.

“Empowering parents to better protect their children—especially amid the near-constant barrage of digital threats—remains one of our most solemn and important responsibilities,” committee member Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fl, said in the press release.

But parents are asking Congress to reject one of the bills, H.R. 7757, or the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act, which requires online platforms to provide parental tools and limit addictive design features. Critics of the bill argue that it has loopholes —as tech companies have no legal obligation to understand if their users are minors, nor any clearly defined requirements to protect young users.

“Parents know exactly what’s at stake,” said Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union, according to a press release. “And what H.R. 7757 actually does is let tech companies write their own rules, strip states of the power to hold them accountable, and call it child safety.”

Nearly half of parents say their school has not provided information on AI policy

According to the survey, 47% of parents said their child’s school had not provided information about their AI policy, while 37% have received information on those policies. In addition, 57% of parents had not been asked for input or feedback on AI use in schools, according to the Echelon Insights survey.

Many parents, across the political spectrum, have nuanced views about AI’s role in schools, the survey suggests. The respondents identified as very/somewhat conservative (31%), very/somewhat liberal (24%), or moderate (40%). The majority of them feel there are equal benefits and downsides to AI tools used in K-12 (52%).

Forty percent of parents surveyed said they know enough about AI and want to be involved in the decision process on the school’s AI policy, while 39% of parents want to be involved but need more information about the technology overall.

Some schools are trying to involve parents in the process of understanding their AI policy, according to previous Education Week reporting. In one Massachusetts high school, a principal hosted a parents’ night to inform them about the school’s AI policy. The event helped lay the groundwork for the rollout, which became a district-wide policy.

See Also

Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Robot, Futuristic, Data Science, Data Analytics, A.I.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence What's Holding Educators Back From Adopting AI?
Arianna Prothero, February 27, 2026
4 min read

When it comes to data collected by ed-tech products, the majority of parents surveyed feel more needs to be done to protect student privacy, inform guardians of what is being collected by generative AI, and how that data is being used by these ed-tech companies.

The desire for more transparency may be due to the lack of parental knowledge of data collection methodologies and uses, EdWeek previously reported.

Separately, a survey by Count on Mothers titled AI and Child Safety: Mothers’ Views on a Rising Influence in Kids’ Lives surveyed 2,290 U.S. mothers with at least one child under 21 living at home. Thirty-nine percent of those mothers said they either didn’t know their children’s data was collected by technology tools or didn’t understand how data collection worked. Forty-one percent said they try to stay informed about data collection, but have knowledge gaps. One in 5—20%—said they understood the privacy risks of AI tools and knew how to protect their child’s data.

“This bill [Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act] does not protect our kids,” said Rodrigues. “It protects the companies that are hurting them. It guts the state laws that are actually working. It kills the lawsuits that parents have filed.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Parents Online Safety Research

Events

Thu., April 09, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Managing AI in Schools: Practical Strategies for Districts
How should districts govern AI in schools? Learn practical strategies for policies, safety, transparency, and responsible adoption.
Content provided by Lightspeed Systems
Register
Tue., March 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI in Schools: What 1,000 Districts Reveal About Readiness and Risk
Move beyond “ban vs. embrace” with real-world AI data and practical guidance for a balanced, responsible district policy.
Content provided by Securly
Register
Wed., March 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar K-12 Lens 2026: What New Staffing Data Reveals About District Operations
Explore national survey findings and hear how districts are navigating staffing changes that affect daily operations, workload, and planning.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Teens Say They Should Be Able to Use AI to Complete Assignments. Parents Disagree
That tension is rising as many schools are expanding their use of AI.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Image of a laptop with prompts floating in the air.
Education Week + iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Data How Teens and Young People Use AI Tools for Learning and Mental Health Support
Two reports detail ways young people are engaging with AI and how it impacts their mental health.
Jennifer Vilcarino
2 min read
Art teacher Lindsay Johnson, center, has students explore how to use generative AI features at Roosevelt Middle School, on June 25, 2025, in River Forest, Ill.
Art teacher Lindsay Johnson, center, has students explore how to use generative AI features at Roosevelt Middle School, on June 25, 2025, in River Forest, Ill. As the use of AI among teens and young adults increases, many are using it to seek out mental health advice.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Artificial Intelligence Are Teens Just Using AI to Cheat? Well, Not Quite (If You Ask Them)
There’s fear among many educators that students are using AI to do most of their critical thinking.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Photo collage of a high school boy dressed in casual wear sitting among open books, concentrating on his tablet with books scattered all around him and a graph chart and asterisk as part of the collage in the background.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Moms Across the Political Spectrum Urge Caution on AI in Schools
Mothers of kids in school are concerned about the impact of AI on learning and social skills.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Students grab Chromebooks during Casey Cuny's English class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
Students pick up their Chromebooks during an English class at a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025. Pushback against the overuse of technology in schools is growing, fueled partly by the expanding use of AI.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Load More ▼