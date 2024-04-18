Cellphones and Beyond: Teachers’ Ideas on What’s Hindering Learning

Problems in the classroom can make up an ever-growing list. Since the pandemic, many teachers have reported a sharp uptick when it comes to student apathy toward learning.
In a new national survey by the Pew Research Center, teachers shared what they believed were “the major problems” in their classroom. In reaction to EdWeek’s story on the survey, many educators shared their own perspectives on Facebook, regarding what was causing their students to be apathetic toward learning.
These were the most popular themes from those responses.