What Should School Administrators Wear to Work? A Superintendent’s Style Tips
School & District Management Q&A

By Elizabeth Heubeck — September 13, 2024 3 min read
Melanie Kay-Wyatt stands for a portrait inside Alexandria City High School on Sept. 9, 2024 in Alexandria, Va. Kay-Wyatt serves as superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools.
Melanie Kay-Wyatt, the superintendent for the Alexandria, Va., school district, stands for a portrait inside Alexandria City High School on Sept. 9, 2024. She considers her professional style to be an important part of how she presents herself in her role.
Maansi Srivastava for Education Week
As the new school year kicks into high gear, administrators are swapping their casual summer attire for professional work wear. This seemingly simple task of deciding what to wear to work can add precious time to one’s morning routine, something few administrators can afford to waste.

Leaders in the K-12 space may pause in front of their wardrobe closets for a few minutes longer than those in other industries. For starters, the audiences they face in a given day may vary drastically—from professional peers to community members to students as young as 4. Further, most K-12 administrators began their careers as teachers, whose wardrobe needs tend to favor comfort and practicality above all else.

Education Week tapped Melanie Kay-Wyatt, the sharply dressed superintendent of Alexandria City public schools in Virginia, to get her take on what it means to dress for the role, and how she pulls it off every day. Kay-Wyatt shared both her big-picture perspective on work wear, from getting out of her comfort zone to finding her own “professional comfort” style, as well as the details behind it, like her colorful jackets and comfortable shoes.

The interview, from Sept. 6, has been edited for length and clarity.

What goes into your professional wardrobe decisions each day?

I’m aware that I’m a role model and a leader, and how I represent myself matters. Having the title of superintendent is a heavy crown. There’s an enormous amount of responsibility that comes with it. So does being the first Black female superintendent in this school system. I know that younger female students of color are watching what I do and how I look, as are adults.

People are going to see me when I walk into a school board meeting, or when I’m out in the community. Just yesterday, on the way home, I stopped at one of my favorite places, and I ran into a community member, and they asked, “Can we take a picture together?” You never know when you’re going to run into someone from the community. I do feel like it’s important to present yourself well.

How would you describe your work style?

I’m going for a look that I call “professional comfort.” I need to be comfortable so I can get on the floor with children if I need to, but still look the part of a professional. I wear pants every day.

What do people remember about your wardrobe?

I am known for my colorful print jackets. I am also a lover of all things pearls and jewelry.

Melanie Kay-Wyatt stands for a portrait inside Alexandria City High School on Sept. 9, 2024 in Alexandria, Va. Kay-Wyatt serves as superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools, and has a personal stylist to help her dress for the role.
Kay-Wyatt is known for her colorful print jackets.
Maansi Srivastava for Education Week

How much mental energy do you expend figuring out what to wear in the morning?

I do not spend a lot of time on it. But I do think about whether my wardrobe choices meet professional comfort standards. And I love my jackets. They’re grab and go.

Do you have a style muse?

I do. She has a fashion consultant business, and she gives me lots of ideas about my clothes. She took me outside my comfort zone some years ago.

For 20 years, I wore pearls every day and very basic colors: black, gray, blue, maybe some burnt orange. She was like, “You’ve really got to try something different.” Today, I have on a multi-colored jacket with yellow, pink, blue, and lime-green stripes.

She became kind of my style guide and I’m just really grateful because, in my position, I have very little time.

Do you ever wear sneakers at work?

Yes, on occasion—if I’m attending a community event, like a picnic or spirit day, and my whole team is going for more of a professional casual look. Also, we used to do community walks with the police, and I wanted a comfortable shoe then. We recently opened a new school that has five floors. When I visited, I was up and down all five floors all day. So it was a professional jacket, pants, and sneakers.

You used to work in human resources. What are the attire expectations of job candidates?

When you’re talking about professional dress for different levels of educators, I think there are very different conversations that should be had about what’s appropriate for, say, superintendents versus physical education teachers or special education teachers. Working with students with disabilities, you might have to be on the floor a lot.

Illustration of clothes on hangers
Getty
Teaching Profession What Does It Mean for Teachers to Dress ‘Professionally’?
Elizabeth Heubeck, May 29, 2024
4 min read

In terms of appropriate dress for job candidates, I think of it more as “position-appropriate” attire. The only thing I feel is completely off-limits is clothing with written messages that are demeaning, insulting, or offensive to any population of people.

Parting thoughts on the impact of your wardrobe as an administrator?

I just want to do my best at the work I do, and part of that is having all members of our school community see me as presenting myself in a way that’s professional and accessible.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

