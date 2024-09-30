What Educators Have to Say About Parents Texting and Calling Their Kids During School
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center

What Educators Have to Say About Parents Texting and Calling Their Kids During School

By Kevin Bushweller — September 30, 2024 1 min read
Photograph of a hand holding a cellphone showing text messages from "mom" with "Did you remember to take your lunch today?" and "Don't forget you have music lessons after school." The background is a blurred open book.
Kathy Everett for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The movement to restrict student cellphone use in schools gathered even more momentum when the California governor signed a law Sept. 23 that will require all public schools to develop and adopt cellphone policies. California—home to the nation’s largest population of K-12 students—is the fifth state to pass a law requiring districts to adopt policies that will limit cellphones in schools, according to Education Week’s cellphone policy tracker.

Growing frustration among teachers—as well as evolving research linking the overuse of cellphones to mental health and learning problems—is fueling much of this policy movement. Many teachers are struggling to keep kids focused on schoolwork rather than the notifications and content they are viewing on their phones.

That frustration was evident in the open-ended responses of teachers, principals, and district leaders to a recent EdWeek Research Center survey. One of their biggest frustrations centers on parents, many of whom feel the need to be in constant contact with their children, often sending their kids questions or reminders during class time. Parents also cite safety concerns as a reason for their kids to have access to their devices during the school day. That puts the child in an awkward position, not knowing whether to ignore a parent or disobey a teacher.

Following are survey responses from educators that illustrate the frustration with cellphone use by students and their parents during school hours as well as the difficulties of putting in place cellphone policies that work.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity and are presented in the alphabetical order of the states they came from.

Many parents regularly text their children during school hours

   The use of students' smartphones is out of control, and they struggle to put them away as instructed. Parents text (and sometimes call) their students at times they know their child is in school/class and this is disruptive to the learning environment. At lunch, the school cafeteria is full of middle school students fully engrossed in activities on their phone rather than engaging in conversation or activities with peers. The phone obsession of this generation makes me sad for them.

—Middle School Teacher (special education) | Arizona

   While our school has a policy that student phones must be turned off and put away during the school day, we regularly have students’ phones make noises (meaning they are not off) and most often when students get the phones out to turn them off, the notifications are from a call or text from a parent.

—Middle School Teacher (math/computer science/data science) | Arkansas

   We need parents to stop interacting with their children throughout the day on their phones. It is a distraction to everyone.

—District Administrator | Illinois

   We don't allow cellphones in the classroom. However, with smartwatches, students are still able to receive text messages during class periods. This creates distraction for them during instruction.

—High School Principal | Iowa

   While smartphones offer numerous benefits, their presence in schools has undoubtedly introduced challenges to maintaining a conducive learning environment. Implementing effective policies and strategies to mitigate these distractions is crucial in ensuring that students can fully engage with their education.

—High School Teacher (special education) | Kansas

Students get argumentative when asked to put their cellphones away

   Students who think that they are sneaky and keep their phone in their pockets often get texts from family members during class and become argumentative when asked to put the phone in their lockers. Students argue that they need to be able to be in contact with their family because they need to know about car rider status, sports activities, or other activities after school. Students argue that their parents need to get hold of them during the day to keep up with the status of day-to-day activities. Parents feel that they can make the decisions about technology and their student's use of the technology throughout the day, even if it means being a disruption to the class.

—Middle School Teacher (English/language arts/literacy/reading) | Kentucky

   Cellphones are one of the biggest issues in schools. They have taken over and our kids struggle to function without them. This has led to far more issues, and it is a fight every day. The parents do little to support us.

—District Administrator | Michigan

   We had a parent call the counseling office as a result of her daughter not responding to her text messages in class. The parent expected us to call her daughter to the phone to talk to her about the messages her mother was receiving on her phone.

—District Administrator (student services) | New Jersey

   Our students must keep their cellphones in their lockers. Despite this school rule, some parents INSIST students keep their phones with them, telling them it is OK to break school rules.

—Middle School Teacher (English/language arts/literacy/reading) | New Jersey

   Parents needing to be in constant communication with their child is a problem.

—Principal | New York

Smartwatches are a growing nuisance for schools

   I have a student with an IEP for anxiety whose mother texts him via an Apple Watch several times a day. He wants to call her back every time. This distracts him from learning whether he is allowed to call her back or not.

—Middle School Teacher (special education) | New York

See also

Student is working in a school notebook with a pen. He has a smart watch on his wrist.
Forty percent of educators think smartwatches pose a behavioral or disciplinary challenge, new research shows.
galitskaya/iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy From Our Research Center Why Schools Are Getting a Jump on Their Smartwatch Policies
Olina Banerji, September 23, 2024
4 min read

   We don't allow cellphones during the school day, and parents are mad about it. The parents throw a total fit when we confiscate a phone because a kid spent 10 minutes of class time texting the parent from the bathroom.

—Middle School Principal | Ohio

   We have a no-phone policy during class time. It is frequently that we have students with phones out using the excuse that a parent is texting them during class. This has been difficult to monitor.

—Middle School Teacher (special education) | Oklahoma

   Parents will regularly call the school concerned their child is not answering a message sent via phone even though they know their child is not to be using their phone during the school day unless they ask.

—Superintendent | South Dakota

   While cellphones can be a useful tool for students to use, if they are in a 1-1 technology setting, there is absolutely no need for them to have their phone. Parents not understanding the impact of their communication during school hours is disrespectful and perpetuates that disrespect in their student.

—High School Teacher | Tennessee

   I went to tell a student that her early dismissal was cancelled. … She already knew because mom had texted her on her watch. This is not allowed in our elementary school.

—Elementary School Teacher (math/computer science/data science) | Texas

Students stop learning when they get texts or calls from parents during class time

   Phones are a HUGE problem in the classroom. Even with district policies prohibiting them, they are still everywhere.

—High School Teacher (math/computer science/data science) | Texas

   Our campus has set in place a no-cellphone policy in which students cannot have their cellphones out at any time during the school day. I have had parents text or call their students during school, and sometimes the student will answer and I will tell the student to hang up, and their response is, "But it is my mom or dad and I have to talk to them." My response is hang up and give me your phone and the student refuses.

—Middle School Teacher (science) | Texas

   Students stop learning because their parents have called them during class.

—High School Teacher (math/computer science/data science) | Utah

   The elimination of phones in the high school setting has been impossible, despite an effort to promote 'off and away all day.'

—District Administrator (special education) | Virginia

   Cellphone use has actually been better this school year. Both high schools implemented rules that have impacted distractions/limiting them.

—District Administrator (curriculum and/or instruction) | Virginia

   Students are allowed to keep their cellphones at this school. There has never been a bigger hindrance to instruction. If you attempt to take phones from students, their parents get involved and make an issue of their child not having their phone available at all times. No matter how much you emphasize not having your phone out during class, I spend a good bit of time trying to wrangle students into putting phones away. The majority of the time when I do ask that the phones be put away, I get an answer of, 'but I am texting my mom;' It is a no-win situation and I feel education overall at this school suffers greatly because of cellphones.

—High School Teacher (math/computer science/data science) | West Virginia

   Our school doesn't allow students to have their cellphones with them during the day so we don't have a lot of problems with them in the classroom.

—Middle School Teacher (English/language arts/literacy/reading) | Wisconsin

education week logo subbrand logo RC RGB

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Students Are Sharing Sexually Explicit ‘Deepfakes.' Are Schools Prepared?
A report from the Center for Democracy & Technology explores tech-powered sexual harassment in schools.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Deepfake deep learning fake news generator modern internet technology concept
iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being How a New Law to Suppress Social Media's 'Addictive Feeds' Could Help Schools
The law requires parental consent for social media platforms to send notifications to minors during the school day.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Close crop of a woman's hands using a smartphone with Facebook "like" and "love" icons floating above the cellphone.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Parents Want Cellphones in the Classroom. Here's Why
More than three-quarters of parents whose children have cellphones said they want their children to take them to school for emergencies.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Young Girl Holding Phone with Backpack on School Staircase
E+
Student Well-Being Are Kids Still Vaping?
The FDA identifies a "monumental public health win," but there's still more work to do.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Closeup photo of a white adolescent exhaling smoke from an e-cigarette
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼