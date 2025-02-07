An Unusual Consequence for Late School Pickups: Fees for Tardy Parents
Families & the Community

An Unusual Consequence for Late School Pickups: Fees for Tardy Parents

By Evie Blad — February 07, 2025 4 min read
Photograph of a sign that says this is the student drop off and pick up area at a school.
KaraGrubis/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Houston parents publicly objected last month after their children’s elementary school charged them fees when they were late to pick up their children after school.

The fees—quickly suspended by the Houston school district days after they made local headlines—were an unusual solution to an everyday problem that raises knotty questions for school and district leaders: What should they do when parents are persistently tardy to the pickup line?

In deciding how to respond, principals have to weigh competing priorities of maintaining strong relationships with families and ensuring child well-being against the need to protect staff morale and time, school and district leaders said.

“I think that when you put more than one person in a location whose arrival and leaving is contingent on somebody else, then you always have potential for an issue,” said Chris Fleming, superintendent of the Senatobia, Miss., district, which charges fees for late pickups from after-school child care, but not from the regular school day.

Late pickup fees, often levied by private child care and preschool programs, aappear to be far less common in public schools, though there is no national data on the issue. In Houston, Herrera Elementary School’s policy gave parents a 30-minute grace period after the 3 p.m. student dismissal, after which parents were charged $1 per child for every minute they were late, local news station Fox26 reported.

“Even if you’re there on time, the pickup line will make it hard for most parents to get their kids before 3:30,” said one mother, who told the station she was charged $62 for picking up her two children at 4:01. The school told her late fees help pay staff who stay after hours to supervise students, she said.

“It is not HISD policy to charge parents late fees for student pick-up,” a spokesperson for the Houston district, which serves 187,000 students, said in a statement. “When the district was made aware of this issue at one school, the practice was immediately discontinued, and all families were refunded.”

Though late fees are uncommon, local news coverage shows other instances at charter schools and district-run schools in several states.

At the Richland 2 district in Columbia, S.C., middle school parents were charged a $15 fee for pickups after a 30-minute grace period, news station WIS10 reported in 2023. Some of the district’s elementary and middle schools continue to charge those fees to cover the cost of student supervision, a spokesperson told Education Week, and some charge families to place their children in a regular after-school care program if they are late. Schools offer varying grace periods before those fees kick in, she said.

Renton, Wash., schools may charge late parents $25 an hour for late pickup, its pickup policy says, though it’s unclear how often it enforces it.

Teachers provide impromptu child care

The strain of providing impromptu child care after school hours is a real concern for teachers and school staff. Experts on teacher morale say teachers should be viewed as skilled professionals rather than care workers. However 26 percent of teachers responding to Education Week’s 2024 State of Teaching survey reported they’d been asked to complete non-instructional supervision duties that they do not believe should be the role of a teacher.

Those tasks become even more of a strain when they pop up unexpectedly after school hours.

“People have to remember, the teachers overseeing these students, they have lives, they have families,” said Fleming, the Senatobia superintendent. “The connection between parents and the school is the lifeblood of any school program. You just have to set boundaries.”

School fees of all kinds are governed by varying state laws that set limits on what materials and services schools can charge for and what additional costs may infringe on a student’s right to a free public education—like charging for textbooks. Under California law, for example, schools can charge fees for optional costs like damaged textbooks, parking on school grounds, or child care before and after school. In Virginia, districts must set fee policies that allow for the waiver or reduction of costs for families experiencing economic hardship.

Whether or not late pick-up fees are permissible, they may not be effective because parents who show up late are often stretched thin financially or working multiple jobs, said Cody Killin, a middle school principal in Lauderdale County, Miss.

“What happens if there’s no money to pay that fine?” he said.

The school offers plenty of grace to parents for the occasional late pickup, Killin said. But repeated, lengthy delays require some intervention. Those patterns may indicate that a family needs additional community supports, like access to an after-school program. Or they may be a warning sign that a family is experiencing homelessness and qualifies for additional school services, like special transportation so that their child can stay in the same school even if their family moves further away.

Killin will typically call parents who are frequently late to check in.

“You say, ‘Is there anything going on that the school needs to be aware of?’ Sometimes those questions are tough. You hear the sad stories,” he said. “Most of the time, parents are willing to work with us, and it’s been well-received.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Mon., February 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Engaging Every Student: How to Address Absenteeism and Build Belonging
Gain valuable insights and practical solutions to address absenteeism and build a more welcoming and supportive school environment.
Register
Thu., February 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Social-Emotional Learning 2025: Examining Priorities and Practices
Join this free virtual event to learn about SEL strategies, skills, and to hear from experts on the use and expansion of SEL programs.
Register
Wed., February 19, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Inside PLCs: Proven Strategies from K-12 Leaders
Join an expert panel to explore strategies for building collaborative PLCs, overcoming common challenges, and using data effectively.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Q&A Family Engagement Isn’t One-Size-Fits-All. Here’s How to Do It Right
This Kentucky district leader emphasizes meaningful family engagement training for educators.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Miranda Scully, Director of Family and Community Engagement (FACE) for Fayette County Public Schools, stands for a portrait outside the Family Connection Center northern facility on Dec. 12, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. The Family Connection Center offers programs like ESL classes, college preparation, and household budgeting and money management classes.
Miranda Scully, the director of family and community engagement for the Fayette school district, Public Schools, stands outside one of the district's family connection center's on Dec. 12, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. The center offers programs like ESL classes, college preparation, and household budgeting and money management classes.
Michael Swensen for Education Week
Families & the Community Parents Think Their Kids Are Learning a Lot at School. What Do Students Say?
The perception gap between parents and their kids widens as students get older. Does it matter?
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
A student sits quietly, contemplating life while others chat nearby in a bustling school hallway.
iStock/Getty
Families & the Community Language Barriers Keep Parents From Attending School Activities, New Data Show
New data show how big the gap in parental involvement is between Spanish- and English-speaking parents.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
A photograph of the back of a Hispanic family (mother, daughter, son, and father) walking together in a school parking lot. Both kids are wearing winter hats and carrying bookbags on their backs.
E+
Families & the Community A Small Town's Deep Affection for Its New School
A new school in a western Minnesota town of fewer than 800 residents was a full-community project, from start to finish.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
112524 lamberton AP BS 5
Buses line up outside the newly opened Red Rock Central Secondary School in Lamberton, Minn. Community leaders view the $41 million as a boost both for students and the broader community.
Courtesy of Red Rock Central School District
Load More ▼