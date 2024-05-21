When Schools Want to Ban Cellphones—But Parents Stand in the Way
Ed-Tech Policy

When Schools Want to Ban Cellphones—But Parents Stand in the Way

What Administrators Can Do to Get Parents on Board
By Elizabeth Heubeck — May 21, 2024 5 min read
A drowning hand reaching out of a cellphone for help
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Smartphone-carrying kids equip parents with minute-by-minute information on all kinds of behaviors and actions. They can see their kid’s exact location, clock how fast their teenager is driving, and track what they’re buying with Apple Pay. So in an era when 24/7 access to one’s children is the norm, many parents react strongly to the prospect of cellphone bans during the school day.

Consider the experience of Jose Lebron, now in his eighth year as the principal at Kensington High School in the Philadelphia school district, when he banned cellphones soon after starting his job. “Shortly after we sent out communication to students and parents [about the ban]—that’s when the uproar began. We were getting inundated with phone calls. Parents were going to their City Council; complaints got all the way up to the superintendent’s office,” he told Education Week. “You would have thought the world was going to end.”

Parents almost always cite safety concerns as their chief opposition to cellphone bans, say many school administrators, including Lebron. “They say, ‘If something happens, my child needs to get in contact with me,’” he said.

It’s an understandable reaction, given the rise of violence on school campuses in recent years and the instantaneous access that cellphones afford. The huge psychic and emotional toll of school shootings and the threat of that violence is often at the center of parents’ concerns, especially as the frequency of those events has increased somewhat in recent years. And that’s the case despite data that show that schools remain one of the safest environments for children.

Further, experts say there’s no research to back up the claim that students’ access to cellphones during a school shooting makes them any safer.

“There’s been no evidence whatsoever that having smartphones protects kids from school shootings, pedophiles, etc.,” said Michael Rich, a pediatrician and the director of the Digital Wellness Lab, a nonprofit research center at Boston Children’s Hospital.

But a growing body of research points to the very real and ubiquitous risks that cellphone use presents to students’ safety.

Heavy use of cellphones by adolescents has been linked to adverse mental health outcomes, from increasing risk of anxiety to suicidal ideation. Nearly half of children ages 10 to 17 who use social media wind up on porn sites, according to Rich. And in a recent survey of an estimated 1,300 girls ages 11 to 15 by nonprofit Common Sense Media, most respondents who reported using Snapchat or Instagram said they’d been contacted by a stranger via these social media platforms in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Education aimed at both parents and students offers the best defense against these threats, say experts.

But not all teachers, principals, and administrators are prepared or eager to take responsibility for this education.

In a recent nationally representative survey of teachers, principals, and district leaders conducted by the EdWeek Research Center, 1 in 3 either completely or partly disagreed with the statement that “educators should be responsible for helping students learn to use social media in ways that support their mental health and well-being.”

How parents’ smartphone behaviors impact what kids do

Viewing education on healthy smartphone use as a partnership with parents and students may ease the burden on teachers, said Liz Kolb, a digital literacy expert who says many schools tend to either involve parents or students but not both.

“We really want to try to find ways to bring parents and students together,” said Kolb, a professor of learning technologies and teacher education at the University of Michigan.

She points out that parents have social media tendencies that may be detrimental to their children’s use of smartphones and social media, however unintentionally.

How they model social media use is a big one. “When we talk to 6th graders, they’ll say: My parents are looking at their phone during dinner, and they sleep with their device, so why can’t I?”

Kolb doesn’t fault parents. “They don’t know how to create structure around it since they didn’t grow up with it,” she said.

Additionally, parents tend to be restrictive about their children’s social media use, putting locks on everything, observed Kolb. “That works in terms of reducing screen time but not in terms of creating an open conversation about what’s going on online and how they’re feeling about it,” she said.

Kolb instead recommends active monitoring, in which parents engage in social media with their children. For instance, if an adolescent child wants an Instagram account, Kolb suggests that parents sit down with their child, set up the account together, talk about the privacy structures, what is safe and unsafe, and create some parameters. “And you follow them [on Instagram],” she said. “When you just say ‘no,’ they’re going to find a workaround. Talk to the kids about why rather than just saying no.”

An effective communication plan—not student cellphones—aid safety during a crisis

Educating parents on digital wellness still may not convince them that their children are safer without their cellphones at school.

School security experts explain how using smartphones during a school crisis can make a situation worse. Ken Trump, a school security consultant for 30 years, told NPR what that increased danger can look like. For one, he said, using a smartphone in an emergency situation can distract kids from necessary actions, such as listening to directions from first responders. In addition, the sound of cellphones can alert assailants to hiding places.

Simply forbidding students to have cellphones during the school day will not assuage parents’ fears.

Prioritizing digital wellness education that includes parents and students, plus developing strong communication plans to be used in crisis situations and informing parents about them, may. And, as Kensington High Principal Lebron has discovered, parents will eventually get over the initial shock of being unable to connect instantly to their children during the school day.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s accepted,” he said, referring to the total cellphone ban on campus. And he has no plans to reverse course.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Cellphones Parents Communications Social Media Online Safety School Safety

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Thu., May 23, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing Your School's Tech Ecosystem: Strategies for Asset Tracking, Sustainability, and Budget Optimization
Gain actionable insights into effective asset management, budget optimization, and sustainable IT practices.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., May 29, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Innovative Funding Models: A Deep Dive into Public-Private Partnerships
Discover how innovative funding models drive educational projects forward. Join us for insights into effective PPP implementation.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy 6 Ways Schools Are Managing Students’ Cellphone Use
Students' cellphone use has been a major source of headaches for teachers and principals.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
A cell phone sits on a student's desk during a 9th grade honors English class at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
A cellphone sits on a student's desk during a 9th grade honors English class at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024. The policies that districts and schools use to manage the use of cellphones during the school day vary widely.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Ed-Tech Policy Biden Signs TikTok Ban Into Law. What That Means for Schools
Restricting the platform probably won't alleviate schools’ social media woes.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020.
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020.
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Ed-Tech Policy How Teachers' Unions Are Involved in the Fight Against Cellphones in Class
Could cellphone bans be the next big issue at the bargaining table?
Madeline Will
7 min read
Tight cropped photo of someone typing on their cellphone with a notepad and pencil on the desk in front of them.
iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Q&A Need an AI Policy for Your Schools? This District Used ChatGPT to Craft One
The Peninsula School District in Washington state was one of the first school systems in the country to craft AI policy guidance.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
a person and a robot study a cylinder filled with AI elements
Kathleen Fu for Education Week
Load More ▼