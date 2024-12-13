What Worries Educators Most? It Depends on Their Jobs
School & District Management

What Worries Educators Most? It Depends on Their Jobs

By Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis — December 13, 2024 2 min read
Collaged images of what keeps educators up at night.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Those who work in education aren’t exactly sleeping soundly these days.

There are a host of challenges facing K-12 schools that can keep educators awake at night—but what, exactly, they are losing sleep over varies a lot based on their job titles.

The EdWeek Research Center recently asked a nationally representative group of teachers, principals, and district leaders to share their thoughts on this question: “What’s the one thing that’s work-related that is keeping you up at night right now?”

From there, the research center categorized their answers and ranked the 10 most common responses for each of the three groups.

The results give insights into how common trends and challenges in education this year are affecting educators differently. For example, several issues, such as politics and student behavior and discipline, weighed much more heavily on teachers than school and district leaders.

You can read about the top worries of teachers, principals, and district leaders and see how those concerns rank in this series of articles:

District leaders were more likely than principals and teachers to say that the divisive political climate, including state and national politics, was a top concern. A North Carolina superintendent wrote that the No. 1 concern is the “vilification of public education and a clear message that it will be dismantled unless we change course.”

Meanwhile, issues related to student behavior and discipline were far more likely to be the problem most likely keeping teachers up at night compared with district leaders. Twenty-one percent of teachers said this was a top stressor for them, compared with 16 percent of principals, and 9 percent of district leaders.

“Student social and mental health issues are destroying the classroom,” said a middle school special education teacher in California. “They act like they do not know how to behave—no manners or empathy. ... I lose sleep over the future of our nation.”

The following chart compares the percentages of teachers, principals, and district leaders who indicated a particular challenge was the one most keeping them up at night.

The largest discrepancy among educators was in the area of school funding, resources, and staffing: 33 percent of district leaders and 27 percent of principals said this is the No.1 reason they lose sleep at night, compared with 7 percent of teachers.

“With the way politics are going, it is getting harder and harder to staff classrooms with qualified educators,” said an elementary principal from Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, “all of the new laws that are being passed and no way to fund them” is what keeps an elementary principal in Utah awake at night.

However, there were areas of alignment among the three groups. For example, they seem to be on the same page that they do not worry too much about curriculum and standards. That’s not to say educators aren’t worried about those things, but few teachers, principals, or district leaders ranked curriculum and standards as the No. 1 issue keeping them up at night.

See also

What keeps teachers up at night? A teacher can't fall asleep.
Teaching Profession The Top 10 Things That Keep Teachers Up at Night
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis, November 26, 2024
5 min read

See also

lead art what keeps principals up at night
School & District Management The Top 10 Things That Keep Principals Up at Night
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis, December 9, 2024
5 min read

See also

lead art what keeps district leaders up at night
School & District Management The Top 10 Things That Keep District Leaders Up at Night
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis, December 12, 2024
7 min read

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 3 Budgeting Lessons School Administrators Learned From ESSER
District leaders recommend maintaining a list of dream priorities and looking closely at return on investment.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Share your financial/budget idea with others; business project. Sharing of experience.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management 'It Sounds Strange': What Districts Can Do Now to Be Ready for Natural Disasters
It's tempting to push natural disaster preparations to the backburner. These district leaders advise against it.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Are You Ready? emergency road sign.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion What's the No. 1 Way to Retain Principals?
When it comes to the demands of the job, principals share common concerns, according to a recent survey.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
5 min read
Screenshot 2024 12 09 at 12.54.36 PM
Canva
School & District Management Superintendents Wrapped: The Songs District Leaders Listened to This Year
Five brave superintendents shared their top songs and artists from the past year with Education Week.
Caitlynn Peetz
1 min read
A bright blue and pink background with a hand holding a phone with the spotify logo. A pair of headphones frames the cellphone.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Canva
Load More ▼