‘The Work Is Therapy': Principals Help Each Other Recover From School Shootings
School & District Management Video

‘The Work Is Therapy': Principals Help Each Other Recover From School Shootings

By Olina Banerji & Sam Mallon — June 26, 2024 2 min read
The Principal Recovery Network is healing for school leaders who've experienced a school shooting.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Principal Recovery Network is a club that no school leader wants to join. Yet when its members meet, they greet and joke with each other like family.

“If people saw us together, and if they knew why we gather, they’d think there’s something wrong with us,” quipped Andy McGill, the assistant principal at the rural West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty, Ohio.

In 2019, McGill came together with 21 other educators to form the PRN, a support and advocacy group for current and former school leaders who’ve survived and led their schools through the aftermath of a violent incident like a shooting.

Two years prior, McGill and Greg Johnson, the principal of West-Liberty Salem, had talked down an active shooter on the school’s premises with the help of a student. While the student was shot, the trio managed to limit the harm to the rest of the school. Still, the incident shocked the rural school and spurred the need for ongoing mental health counseling for students and staff. It also made Johnson and McGill realize they needed help to make their school feel like a safe space again.

The PRN extends support to school leaders in the immediate aftermath of a violent incident. An introductory letter, followed by a “recovery guide,” talks principals through practical tips and strategies on several short- and long-term decisions like reopening schools, organizing mental health support for students and staff, dealing with the flood of donations from well-wishers, and planning memorials to commemorate the the incident. The guide is based on the lived experiences of its members.

Leaders who weren’t present on campus during the incident are often tasked with leading schools reeling from the aftermath. The PRN reaches out and invites them to join, too.

Elizabeth Brown took over as the principal of Forest High School in Ocala, Fla., in 2019, shortly after an active shooter opened fire in the school’s hallways, severely injuring one student.

“I joined [the PRN] to learn from others because I was walking through a cloud of what to do next. Their experience was very beneficial to me,” Brown said in the video above.

Brown is now co-facilitator of the PRN alongside Frank DeAngelis, the former principal of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., where two students, in 1999, carried out one of the deadliest attacks in a school building.

While school shootings that lead to injuries or deaths remain statistically rare, there have already been 20 such school shootings in 2024 so far, according to Education Week’s analysis. In 2023, this number stood at 38.

In addition to helping principals following a violent incident, the PRN also focuses on mitigating such incidents in schools. Last month, 16 members of the group met with members of Congress to advocate for more funding and resources, especially to provide consistent mental health services in schools.

See also

Forest High School students console one another after a school shooting at Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Forest High School students console one another after a school shooting at Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Doug Engle/Star-Banner via AP
School & District Management Video 'Students Never Forget': Principals Call for Help After School Shootings
Olina Banerji & Sam Mallon, June 18, 2024
2 min read

The advocacy work, coupled with the friendship that the PRN’s members have struck up, helps principals cope with their own mental health in the aftermath of an incident, said Johnson.

“The healing part [of the PRN] is that we have a purpose. How can we help the next principal, help students and staff?” he said in the video. “There are some good things that have come out of terrible situations.”

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Sam Mallon
Video Producer Education Week
Sam Mallon is a video producer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., June 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Strategies for Incorporating SEL into Curriculum
Empower students to thrive. Learn how to integrate powerful social-emotional learning (SEL) strategies into the classroom.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What the Research Says 5 Things Schools Can Do This Summer to Improve Student Attendance Next Year
Schools can get a jump on student attendance during the school year by using data, leveraging summer programs, and connecting with families.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Julian Gresham, 12, left, works in a group to program a Bee-Bot while in their fifth grade summer school class Monday, June 14, 2021, at Goliad Elementary School. Bee-bots and are new to Ector County Independent School District and help to teach students basic programming skills like sequencing, estimation and problem-solving.
Julian Gresham, 12, left, works on a robotics programming activity in a 5th-grade summer school class June 14, 2021, at Goliad Elementary School in Ector County, Texas. Active summer programs may improve students' attendance during the school year.
Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP
School & District Management Grad Rates Soared at a School Few Wanted to Attend. How It Happened
Leaders at this Florida high school have "learned to be flexible" to improve graduation rates.
Olina Banerji
8 min read
Student hanging on a tearing graduate cap tassel
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Don’t Just Listen to the Loudest Voices: Resources for Ed. Leaders
These resources can help school and district leaders communicate with their communities.
Jennifer Perry Cheatham & Jenny Portillo-Nacu
5 min read
A pair of hands type on a blank slate of keys that are either falling apart or coming together on a bed of sharpened pencils. Leadership resources.
Raul Arias for Education Week
School & District Management The Harm of School Closures Can Last a Lifetime, New Research Shows
The short-term effects on students when their schools close have been well documented. New research examines the long-term impact.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Desks and chairs are stacked in an empty classroom after the permanent closure of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy in Brooklyn borough of New York on Aug. 6, 2020.
Desks and chairs are stacked in an empty classroom after the permanent closure of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy in Brooklyn borough of New York on Aug. 6, 2020. A new study examines the long-term effects on students whose schools close.
Jessie Wardarski/AP
Load More ▼