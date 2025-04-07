Quiz: Do You Know How Much Time Students Spend Learning at School?
Quiz: Do You Know How Much Time Students Spend Learning at School?

By Caitlynn Peetz — April 07, 2025 1 min read
Maximizing the amount of time students spend in class and engaged in learning can have long-term benefits, but schools face a range of barriers to achieving that shared goal.

Class time requirements vary widely across states and often by district within the same state. And small, avoidable disruptions to learning can add up over time, taking a toll on students’ progress.

How well do you understand the rules dictating how much time students spend in school? Take this true-or-false quiz to test your knowledge of those requirements—and the challenges and opportunities schools face in maximizing that time.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

