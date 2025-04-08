Why Some Math Teachers Don’t Want Professional Development on AI
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center

Why Some Math Teachers Don’t Want Professional Development on AI

By Lauraine Langreo — April 08, 2025 2 min read
Image of a chalkboard with math equations and symbols of AI
DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being embedded into many tools that students and teachers use daily, and experts say it’s important for educators to understand and engage with the technology so they can use it responsibly in their work and model appropriate use for students.

Nearly 7 in 10 math teachers surveyed by the EdWeek Research Center said they have not yet received professional development on using AI to teach that subject. Of those, a little more than a third said they don’t want to receive such training.

The most cited reason? They don’t think AI should be used to teach math to students, according to a nationally representative survey of 411 math teachers conducted in February.

See Also

Custom illustration of a profile (could be a student or a teacher) within a large dark purple sphere and surrounded by additional blue and red spheres filled with AI icons and math equations, and AI app icons.
Stephanie Dalton Cowan for Education Week
Special Report Math & AI: Can They Work Together?
March 24, 2025

“AI takes the thinking away from students and they think it is the answer to everything,” a math teacher in Wisconsin said in an open-ended response to the survey. “There should be LESS automation and MORE thinking.”

Similarly, a RAND report published in February found that math and elementary teachers are less likely to say they use AI tools or products for instructional planning or teaching than English/language arts, science, and secondary teachers.

Math teachers’ reluctance to try this emerging technology is not surprising, said Gail Burrill, a mathematics specialist in the math education program at Michigan State University and a former president of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Computer-assisted algebra and other algorithmic math tools have been around for a long time, but teachers “have been struggling with” how to integrate those technologies into the classroom, Burrill said.

One reason that some math teachers aren’t excited about AI is that teaching math often relies on drilling students on questions on worksheets, said Pat Yongpradit, chief academic officer of Code.org and the lead for the TeachAI initiative. With that model, students can easily use AI to answer questions, he said.

Another reason, Yongpradit said, is that current generative AI models still make a lot of mistakes with math, making teachers distrust the technology.

“Even when AI does get it right, it often fails to explain the steps it used to get the right answer,” he said. “This is a double whammy for the effectiveness of using AI in math instruction—math is not just about the right answer, it’s also about the process.”

One way to get buy-in from math teachers is to cast AI in a different light and show powerful use cases that make learning better, Yongpradit said.

Below is a chart with the other reasons why math teachers say they don’t want professional development on AI:

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., April 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: We Can’t Engage Students If They Aren’t Here: Strategies to Address the Absenteeism Conundrum
Absenteeism rates are growing fast. Join Peter DeWitt and experts to learn how to re-engage students & families.
Register
Thu., April 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Empowering K-12 Education with AI: From Instruction to Personalized Learning
AI isn't the future, it's NOW! Learn how AI can be effectively used to personalize student learning in K-12.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Opinion The One Thing This Student Will Never Ask AI to Do
K-12 teachers can help students use AI tools productively without limiting their intellectual growth. Here’s how.
Divya Ganesan
3 min read
Vector profile of programming code taking the shape of a human face, colorful letters, futuristic representation of artificial intelligence
iStock/Getty Images
Artificial Intelligence Q&A Making the Case to Students That Math Is Important, Even When AI Does It All
An AI researcher and former teacher shares insights on how new technologies will affect math instruction and learning.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of someone doing math on a laptop
Getty
Artificial Intelligence How AI Might Be Used to Motivate and Assess Students in Math
Gates Foundation education director outlines how AI might be used to improve math instruction.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Silhouette of virtual human head profile filled in with illuminating handwritten math equations from a dark blue background.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence How AI Is Changing the Way Math Teachers Plan Lessons
Math teachers are less likely to use AI tools, but some are getting ahead of the curve.
Lauraine Langreo
7 min read
Custom illustration of spheres containing AI apps, math equations, and a teacher viewing them through a telescope.
Stephanie Dalton Cowan for Education Week
Load More ▼