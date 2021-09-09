Teachers’ Union, Education Groups Unite to Resist Critical Race Theory Bans
Equity & Diversity

Teachers’ Union, Education Groups Unite to Resist Critical Race Theory Bans

By Sarah Schwartz — September 09, 2021 3 min read
Image of a "stop" hand overlaying a circle with a red diagonal line.
DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Some of the country’s most prominent education organizations are pushing back against efforts to restrict teaching students about racism and oppression.

Amidst a flurry of state actions to ban discussions of “divisive concepts” and months of charged debates at school board meetings over critical race theory, a new coalition formed this week to help educators respond to community critique of curricula or anti-racism initiatives. The Learn From History coalition, put together by the Stand for Children Leadership Center, a nonprofit advocacy group, plans to publicize “first-person accounts of the harm and costs of efforts to restrict what is taught in classrooms across the country.”

“[F]or students to create a better society, schools need to provide a thorough, accurate, and fact-based history education and teach students to reject racism and respect the equal value of every person,” the site reads.

“Unfortunately, rampant misinformation about what is taught in schools is forcing teachers to omit difficult parts of our history and not teach students that racism is wrong and is adding yet another stressor for teachers at the worst possible time.”

The group identifies as bipartisan and names a wide range of partners, including AASA, the School Superintendents Association; the American Federation of Teachers; the American Historical Association; the Education Trust; the National Council for the Social Studies; the National School Boards Association; and Teach for America.

Its website provides separate toolkits for school board members, school system leaders, teachers, and parents that outline how to combat accusations that schools are teaching critical race theory and sowing division among students.

More than 2,500 people attended the coalition’s virtual launch Sept. 8.

‘The opposition’s narrative has been unanswered for much too long’

Over the past school year, as more schools took up diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, conservative politicians and some communities started to push back against what they viewed as too much discussion of racism and injustice in the classroom.

Opponents of these programs and lessons claimed that schools were using them to teach “critical race theory,” an approach to legal studies which holds that racism is systemic, and that even laws and policies that are race-neutral on their face can have racist outcomes. In public discourse, critics of DEI initiatives have misinterpreted and misappropriated the term, using it to refer to a host of educational priorities, from history lessons on the Civil Rights Movement to diverse classroom libraries to culturally responsive teaching.

As of this month, 27 states have introduced bills or taken other steps that would restrict teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism. Twelve states have enacted these bans, either through legislation or other avenues.

In these states and others, some parents and community members have also accused teachers of promoting critical race theory, singling out lessons and materials at heated school board meetings. Some newly formed national groups, like Parents Defending Education, have provided talking points and step-by-step guides to help parents challenge anti-racism efforts, instructing them on how to write op-eds, what to ask school board members, and how to talk to the media.

The Learn from History coalition also offers guidance on messaging in its new resources.

“We believe that the opposition’s narrative has been unanswered for much too long,” said Cesar Cardenas, the coalition’s national communications lead. “Consistency of message is important.”

Guides for school boards and school system leaders suggest releasing statements to the community, declaring that their schools don’t teach critical race theory, but that they do teach “a thorough, accurate, and fact-based history education” aligned to state standards, and that racism is wrong. Guides for teachers and parents include sample talking points for responding to frequently asked questions.

Publicly committing to teaching about racism has brought some teachers under fire: In June, several teachers who had signed a pledge to “teach truth” in the face of laws restricting lessons on racism saw censure from their communities after the Daily Wire, a right-wing news website, published their names. The pledge was organized by the Zinn Education Project, a social studies resource for teachers coordinated by the nonprofit organizations Rethinking Schools and Teaching for Change.

But Cardenas hopes that the backing of the coalition by a range of organizations might encourage more educators to speak out. The partners, he said, provide “that safety in numbers.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Commenting has been disabled on edweek.org effective Sept. 8. Please visit our FAQ section for more details. To get in touch with us visit our contact page, follow us on social media, or submit a Letter to the Editor.

Events

Mon., September 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar What’s Next for Teaching and Learning? Key Trends for the New School Year
The past 18 months changed the face of education forever, leaving teachers, students, and families to adapt to unprecedented challenges in teaching and learning. As we enter the third school year affected by the pandemic—and
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Connecting Social, Emotional and Academic Learning This School Year
Free Webinar: Learn how districts are using SEL skills to double the chances of above-average grades for students.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., September 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Optimizing Digital Instruction in Schools: What Does Learning Look Like Now?
Join the discussion and ask experts about using tech, evaluating products, making difficult decisions, and ultimately accelerate learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion Anti-Bias Education and the Importance of Teaching About Systemic Oppression
As of right now, 26 states have introduced bills to restrict or limit the teaching of racism, sexism, and bias. What are they so afraid of?
Jinnie Spiegler
7 min read
DEI
Shutterstock
Equity & Diversity These Districts Will Risk Breaking State Law to Continue Anti-Racism Work
In forging ahead with anti-bias training off-limits under Oklahoma law, for example, districts could end up losing their accreditation.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Superintendent Deborah Gist speaks during a Tulsa Public Schools board meeting in Tulsa, Okla. on March 5, 2018.
The Tulsa, Okla., system, led by Superintendent Deborah Gist, is among districts that are pushing back against the state's new law placing restrictions on how schools teach about racism and other "divisive" concepts.
Joey Johnson/Tulsa World via AP
Equity & Diversity A $5 Million Fine for Classroom Discussions on Race? In Tennessee, This Is the New Reality
A Tennessee mother has already filed a complaint that a lesson on Ruby Bridges and Martin Luther King Jr. made white students uncomfortable.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
080321 Tennessee Education Commissioner CRT AP BS
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn sits with students at Fairmount Elementary in Bristol, Tenn. on June 14, 2021.
David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
Equity & Diversity Fight Over Transgender Student Policies Moves to Virginia's School Boards
A judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to challenge a set of state guidelines meant to protect Virginia’s transgender students.
Matt Jones, Daily Press
3 min read
The entrance to the boy's and girl's restrooms at Gloucester High School in on Nov. 15, 2016.
The entrance to the boy's and girl's restrooms at Gloucester High School in Gloucester, Va., is seen on Nov. 15, 2016. A Virginia circuit court dismissed a lawsuit that challenged state guidelines meant to protect transgender students.
Joe Fudge/Daily Press via TNS
Load More ▼