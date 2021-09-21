Critical Race Theory

What Is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack?
Debates about critical race theory are coming to your district, board room, and classroom. Here's what you need to understand about the academic concept—and how it's portrayed in political circles.
Mary Hassdyk for Education Week
Equity & Diversity How Have the Debates Over Critical Race Theory Affected You? Share Your Story
We want to hear how new constraints on teaching about racism have affected your schools.
September 14, 2021
1 min read
DigitalVision Vectors
Families & the Community Teachers' Union, Education Groups Unite to Resist Critical Race Theory Bans
Some of the country’s most prominent education groups are organizing against efforts to restrict teaching students about racism.
Sarah Schwartz, September 9, 2021
3 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Eric Gay/AP
States Bill to Restrict How Race and Racism Is Taught in Schools Headed to Texas Governor
If the "critical race theory" bill sounds familiar, that's because lawmakers passed a similar one during the regular legislative session.
Eleanor Dearman, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, September 3, 2021
4 min read
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
School & District Management Local School Boards Are Banning Critical Race Theory. Here's How That Looks in 7 Districts
Districts' "critical race theory" bans have resulted in abandoned DEI initiatives, widespread confusion and, for Black parents, distrust.
Stephen Sawchuk, August 25, 2021
15 min read
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is seen at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 9, 2021 in Washington.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is seen at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 9, 2021 in Washington.<br/>
Graeme Sloan/SIPA USA via AP
Federal How Political Backlash to Critical Race Theory Reached School Reopening Guidance
A lawmaker wants Miguel Cardona to repudiate the Abolitionist Teaching Network after federal COVID-19 documents referenced the group's work.
Andrew Ujifusa, July 23, 2021
6 min read
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: DigitalVision Vectors and iStock/Getty)
States Interactive Who's Really Driving Critical Race Theory Legislation? An Investigation
Education Week reporting documents a complex web of individuals and conservative organizations supporting this far-reaching legislation.
Sarah Schwartz, July 19, 2021
15 min read
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill March 25 in Washington.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Federal 'Stop CRT' Bill, Votes in Congress Add to Political Drama Over Critical Race Theory
Sen. Tom Cotton's legislation and votes about critical race theory in the House underscore the issue's potency in Washington.
Andrew Ujifusa, July 15, 2021
5 min read
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching From Our Research Center More Than 9 of Every 10 Teachers Say They've Never Taught About Critical Race Theory
A new survey by the EdWeek Research Center examines critical race theory, remote learning plans, mental health issues, and teacher PD.
Holly Kurtz, July 15, 2021
4 min read
Teaching Collection Critical Race Theory Bans: What Teachers Have to Say
Education Week spoke to nine Texas teachers to understand how the new law will affect social studies instruction and how they run their classrooms.
July 15, 2021
iStock/Getty Images
Teaching Teachers Share What They Will—and Won't—Do Differently Under Critical Race Theory Law
Seven Texas teachers discuss the ways their classrooms will be affected by a state law restricting how they talk about race and racism with students.
Madeline Will, Catherine Gewertz, Ileana Najarro & Sarah Schwartz, July 15, 2021
8 min read
Collage by Vanessa Solis/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty Images)
Teaching What Does the Critical Race Theory Law Mean for Texas Classrooms? Teachers Speak Out
Eight educators share reactions to the new legal limits on classroom discussions in their state.
Madeline Will, Catherine Gewertz, Ileana Najarro & Sarah Schwartz, July 15, 2021
10 min read
In this April 15, 2021, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey, on July 9, 2021, signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in critical race theory.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs a law that will fine districts $5,000 each time a teacher makes a student feel uncomfortable about their race or gender.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
States How Will Bans on 'Divisive' Classroom Topics Be Enforced? Here's What 10 States Plan to Do
States will use lawsuits, penalties against districts, and disciplinary action against teachers to enforce "critical race theory" laws.
Eesha Pendharkar, July 14, 2021
5 min read
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:05 p.m. ET
EW Seat At The Table
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
July 13, 2021
Teaching Letter to the Editor Academic Freedom Calls for Critical Race Theory Instruction
Teachers should be trained to guide students through many concepts and processes—including critical race theory, writes a retired principal.
July 12, 2021
1 min read
