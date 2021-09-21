Critical Race Theory
Education news, analysis, and opinion about the roiling debate over, and the politicization of, the term "critical race theory" and what that means for schools
What Is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack?
Debates about critical race theory are coming to your district, board room, and classroom. Here's what you need to understand about the academic concept—and how it's portrayed in political circles.
Equity & Diversity How Have the Debates Over Critical Race Theory Affected You? Share Your Story
We want to hear how new constraints on teaching about racism have affected your schools.
Families & the Community Teachers' Union, Education Groups Unite to Resist Critical Race Theory Bans
Some of the country’s most prominent education groups are organizing against efforts to restrict teaching students about racism.
States Bill to Restrict How Race and Racism Is Taught in Schools Headed to Texas Governor
If the "critical race theory" bill sounds familiar, that's because lawmakers passed a similar one during the regular legislative session.
School & District Management Local School Boards Are Banning Critical Race Theory. Here's How That Looks in 7 Districts
Districts' "critical race theory" bans have resulted in abandoned DEI initiatives, widespread confusion and, for Black parents, distrust.
Federal How Political Backlash to Critical Race Theory Reached School Reopening Guidance
A lawmaker wants Miguel Cardona to repudiate the Abolitionist Teaching Network after federal COVID-19 documents referenced the group's work.
States Interactive Who's Really Driving Critical Race Theory Legislation? An Investigation
Education Week reporting documents a complex web of individuals and conservative organizations supporting this far-reaching legislation.
Federal 'Stop CRT' Bill, Votes in Congress Add to Political Drama Over Critical Race Theory
Sen. Tom Cotton's legislation and votes about critical race theory in the House underscore the issue's potency in Washington.
Teaching From Our Research Center More Than 9 of Every 10 Teachers Say They've Never Taught About Critical Race Theory
A new survey by the EdWeek Research Center examines critical race theory, remote learning plans, mental health issues, and teacher PD.
Teaching Collection Critical Race Theory Bans: What Teachers Have to Say
Education Week spoke to nine Texas teachers to understand how the new law will affect social studies instruction and how they run their classrooms.
Teaching Teachers Share What They Will—and Won't—Do Differently Under Critical Race Theory Law
Seven Texas teachers discuss the ways their classrooms will be affected by a state law restricting how they talk about race and racism with students.
Teaching What Does the Critical Race Theory Law Mean for Texas Classrooms? Teachers Speak Out
Eight educators share reactions to the new legal limits on classroom discussions in their state.
States How Will Bans on 'Divisive' Classroom Topics Be Enforced? Here's What 10 States Plan to Do
States will use lawsuits, penalties against districts, and disciplinary action against teachers to enforce "critical race theory" laws.
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Teaching Letter to the Editor Academic Freedom Calls for Critical Race Theory Instruction
Teachers should be trained to guide students through many concepts and processes—including critical race theory, writes a retired principal.