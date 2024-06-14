‘Science of Reading’ Learning Walks: 4 Things for Principals to Look For
School & District Management Download

‘Science of Reading’ Learning Walks: 4 Things for Principals to Look For

By Olina Banerji & Gina Tomko — June 14, 2024 1 min read
Photograph of a Black male teacher in the classroom with clipboard observing elementary students.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The “science of reading” is a complex body of knowledge, and as more school districts train their educators in evidence-based literacy practices, they need an instructional leader at the heart of the operation—the principal.

Principals need to know the reading curriculum used in their schools and understand why it is structured in a particular way so they can direct its implementation in the classroom. As a new curriculum is rolled out, principals need to be hands-on: to observe, intervene, course-correct, and reinforce good practices.

One tool they can lean into: the “learning walk.”

Principals can conduct these a few times per semester, perhaps accompanied by instructional coaches and district literacy specialists. Through learning walks, principals can determine what additional support and resources—like extra professional learning community sessions or training—their educators need. Principals usually spend about 15 to 20 minutes in each class on their learning walks, to check on how teachers are implementing the lesson plan.

We spoke to principals and district leaders about common “look-for’s” on their walks. We have culled four of them for you and your instructional teams.

Download Tips (PDF)

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

Coverage of leadership, social and emotional learning, afterschool and summer learning, arts education, and equity is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Mon., June 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar From Chaos to Clarity: How to Master EdTech Management and Future-Proof Your Evaluation Processes
The road to a thriving educational technology environment is paved with planning, collaboration, and effective evaluation.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., June 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table - Special Education: Proven Interventions for Academic Success
Special education should be a launchpad, not a label. Join the conversation on how schools can better support ALL students.
Register
Thu., June 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Innovative Approaches to Special Education
Join this free virtual event to explore innovations in the evolving landscape of special education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management As Districts Weigh 4-Day Weeks, Research Overlooks Their Most Pressing Questions
A new, searchable dashboard will help district leaders explore research on four-day school weeks.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Illustration of people around a very large flip calendar with Mon-Thursday highlighted in red squares. The concept of task planning. People are engaged in planning a calendar schedule.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 3 Skills to Help Leaders Navigate in Uncertain Times
Today’s charged political landscape threatens school districts’ efforts to create a safe environment where all students can learn.
Jennifer Perry Cheatham
5 min read
A leader at a podium coaches a diverse team of rowers with large pencil oars on a boat. Political leadership. Polarization.
Raul Arias for Education Week
School & District Management The Behind-the-Scenes Work of Implementing the ‘Science of Reading’
Principals are at the forefront of rolling out reading reforms. Their starring role, though, is often mistaken for a supporting one.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Image of a spotlight on a child reading a book.
Taylor Callery for Education Week
School & District Management When Does a School Closure Become Discriminatory?
Advocates push for federal guidance on protecting students' civil rights in school closure decisions.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Image of a neighborhood map with markers on a school building.
Canva
Load More ▼