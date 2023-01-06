Preteens’ Social Media Habits Could Be Changing Their Brains
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Preteens’ Social Media Habits Could Be Changing Their Brains

By Sarah D. Sparks — January 06, 2023 3 min read
A phone screen shows a download page for Snapchat on July 30, 2019.
A phone screen shows a download page for Snapchat on July 30, 2019.
Amr Alfiky/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Getting into the habit of checking social media “likes” and comments in middle school can significantly change the way students’ “social brains” develop by the time they enter high school.

While children generally become more attuned to social interactions as they enter adolescence, those who are frequent, early social media users become particularly sensitive to anticipating social risks and rewards from their peers, finds a new longitudinal study published this week in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

It’s the latest study to connect newer media forms, like social networking sites or YouTube, to changes in adolescent development or behavior.

See Also

An ethnic nine-year old boy plays a game on a digital tablet. He is sitting on a couch in a modern living room.
E+/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Screen Time Can Raise Children's Chance of OCD. Educators Can Help Prevent That
Sarah D. Sparks, December 20, 2022
4 min read

Researchers from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill tracked how often a diverse group of 169 6th and 7th graders reported checking Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat over a three-year period. Roughly every year, the students underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI—which maps brain activity—while playing virtual games featuring happy, angry, or blurred faces of other adolescents.

Over time, researchers found that “habitual” social media users—those who checked their social feeds 15 times a day or more—responded quicker and more intensely to perceived good or bad emotions from peers, compared to students who checked once a day or less. The areas of the brain associated with motivation and cognitive control became more active among the habitual students when expecting social rewards and punishments.

By contrast, students who used little social media reacted less strongly to social cues over the same time period.

“Social media provides a constant and unpredictable stream of social inputs to adolescents during a critical developmental period when the brain becomes especially sensitive to social rewards and punishments,” wrote researchers led by Maria Maza of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Developmental Social Neuroscience Lab.

For some students, they said, the greater long-term sensitivity associated with high social media use could lead to “checking behaviors on social media becoming compulsive and problematic,” while for others, it could “reflect an adaptive behavior that allows them to better navigate their increasingly digital environment.”

Research piles up on media exposure

The current JAMA study comes on the heels of a similar longitudinal study published last month in the Journal of Adolescent Health, which found that 9- and 10-year-olds who spent hours a day playing video games or watching online algorithm-based videos (like YouTube) had a higher risk of developing obsessive-compulsive disorders.

“There’s this ongoing dispute now about whether social media causes depression and suicidal ideation, or does it just exacerbate it in kids that already have it? Well, some kids are more prone, whether through genetic predisposition or behavioral predisposition, to the effects of certain types of media,” said Dr. Dimitri Christakis, the director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior, and Development at Seattle Children’s Research Institute, who was not part of the study.

“I think the real question going forward is, how do we create a healthy online experience? No one would suggest, or at least most people wouldn’t suggest, that we eliminate it entirely,” he added.

The results of both studies may be particularly important as generations of students grow up enmeshed in social media platforms. In a nationally representative survey in 2022, nearly 80 percent of those ages 13-17 told the Pew Research Center that they check at least one of their social media feeds at least hourly, and more than a third said they did so “almost constantly.”

The older the teenagers were, the stronger the social media attachment: 48 percent of students ages 13-14 and 58 percent of those 15 and up said it would be difficult for them to give up using social media.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., January 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Equity & the Shifting Policy Landscape: What You Need to Know
As newly elected officials take their seats, the EdWeek newsroom has been examining the policy horizon. Join the discussion with Peter DeWitt. 
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being The School Counselor-Student Ratio: There's Good News and Bad News
The ratio is at its lowest level since the American School Counselor Association started tracking it in 1986.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Counselor 1387286499 b
E+
Student Well-Being What's In, What's Out for Student and Educator Wellness
What 2023 will have in store when it comes to taking care of the physical and social and emotional needs of students and educators.
Alyson Klein & Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Image of a student holding a mask and a backpack near the entrance of a classroom.
E+
Student Well-Being Cardiac Arrests Can Happen to Student-Athletes, Too. How Schools Can Be Ready
The cardiac arrest of NFL safety Damar Hamlin has heightened awareness that schools need to be prepared for such health emergencies.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Players and staff pray for the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old athlete suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Student Well-Being Opinion Here’s How to Start Your New Year on the Right Foot
You don’t need more willpower. Do this instead.
Angela Duckworth
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Load More ▼