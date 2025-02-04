Your School Needs a Teacher-Mentorship Program
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Your School Needs a Teacher-Mentorship Program

Four recommendations for setting teachers up for success
By Pamela Slifer — February 04, 2025 4 min read
Mentorship development of young teachers. School leaders make the teaching profession more sustainable by developing a robust mentoring program in their school.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Pamela Slifer
Pamela Slifer has been working in a New York City independent school for students with language-based learning disabilities for nine years, where she has taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade. She has served as a mentor since her school began its teacher mentorship program in 2021.

We all know how critical the first few years of teaching are. Without proper supports, novice teachers may become overwhelmed and eventually switch careers altogether. One proven way that school leaders can help make the teaching profession more sustainable is to develop a robust mentoring program in their schools.

Having a dedicated mentor who facilitates meetings, structured observations along with feedback sessions, and a general culture of symbiotic learning can make all the difference between a new teacher who decides to leave or stay in the field.

Although I didn’t have a formal mentor when I began my teaching journey, I continually worked with experienced colleagues to learn and collect valuable nuggets of advice. Even without the benefit of a single career mentor, I was able to synthesize the advice I received to improve my own practice. As I continued on my path as a teacher, I recognized the value of my year one learning journey.

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

When my school first introduced a formalized mentor program, I jumped at the opportunity to work directly with a novice teacher. I was accepted in my school’s first cohort of mentor teachers and worked with three other veteran teachers to develop strong mentoring skills as we each worked with our assigned mentee over the course of one year.

Too often in education, teachers are siloed in their classrooms, and when they retire or leave the school, their knowledge and expertise is lost. With that in mind, I set out to have a fully collaborative relationship with my mentee. I wanted our relationship to be one of open discussion, modeling good teaching, and uncovering different problems of practice.

While most schools offer opportunities for professional development, some are more robust than others. A mentor, however, can provide an experience for a mentee that is tailored to their growing needs as a teacher. Becoming a mentor was the second best decision I ever made (surpassed only by my decision to become a teacher).

Now in my fourth official year as a mentor, I have learned valuable tips for anyone considering launching a similar mentorship program. Here are four specific ways to strengthen your practice as a mentor:

  1. Host weekly 1:1 meetings between the mentor and mentee with an agenda. From the beginning of the year, you and your mentee should carve out weekly time to meet. Before each meeting, an agenda should be set by both parties. Include some points that you believe will support your mentee’s growth and learning and always make sure to ask what is on the mind of your mentee. The first 1:1 session should always be focused on goal setting. Create one to two realistic teaching goals and be sure to revisit these goals often. A midyear reflection can be used to check in about the status of the goals, as well as refine them. From the outset of your mentorship, you will work to create a trusting relationship where you can provide both positive and constructive feedback in your meetings together.
  2. Conduct regular informal observations with a pre- and post-observation meeting. There should be a set protocol for observations done by a mentor. Each observation should reflect back to the original teaching goals and align with the mission of the school’s pedagogy. There are many forms an observation can take. It can focus on the teacher’s instruction, classroom management, or a range of other possibilities. The format can be discussed in advance of the observation to be determined by the current goals of the teacher.
  3. Communicate regularly with any other teacher or supervisor the mentee may work with. Teaching should be a collaborative sport, and everyone should be in touch to ensure the mentee is working to achieve their goals. A mentor can synthesize the goals and responsibilities of the mentee across the board in order to fully support their mentee in their responsibilities.
  4. Use the classroom as a learning lab for the mentee. One piece of advice for those working with a student- or associate teacher is to make that clear for the students in the beginning of the year. Tell them that this teacher is learning just like they are! This idea can be controversial—you don’t want to undermine the student-teacher’s authority—but it can work well to foster a culture of learning and respect in your classroom. Model good teaching practices, particularly ones that you know the teacher is working toward. Pause within lessons to call attention to these ideas and goals and have mentees regularly taking structured notes. Be sure to reflect on these moments more formally in your weekly meetings.

Just like we scaffold learning for our students, we must do the same for our teachers. As mentors, we play an important role in the success and ultimate happiness of future teachers. Our modeling of good teaching practices and support that we provide for our mentees is crucial to their belief that they can grow as teachers and have a strong future in the field.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Thu., February 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Improve School Culture and Engage Students: Archery’s Critical Role in Education
Changing lives one arrow at a time. Find out why administrators and principals are raving about archery in their schools.
Content provided by NASP - National Archery in the Schools Program
Register
Mon., February 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Engaging Every Student: How to Address Absenteeism and Build Belonging
Gain valuable insights and practical solutions to address absenteeism and build a more welcoming and supportive school environment.
Register
Thu., February 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Social-Emotional Learning 2025: Examining Priorities and Practices
Join this free virtual event to learn about SEL strategies, skills, and to hear from experts on the use and expansion of SEL programs.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management School Leaders Rush to Manage Deportation Fears
School and district leaders describe a chaotic time amid changes to federal immigration policies.
Ileana Najarro & Olina Banerji
9 min read
A line of school children with obscured faces board a school bus on their way to school.
E+/Getty
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About The Superintendent Persona?
The superintendent plays a crucial role in purchasing decisions. Test your knowledge of this key buyer persona and see how your results stack up with your peers.
School & District Management Opinion School Modernization Funds Are in Jeopardy. Here's What To Do
Upgrades to ground-source heat pumps keep students learning in hot weather and rack up energy savings, write two former school leaders.
Brenda Cassellius & Jonathan Klein
5 min read
Thermometer under a hot sun. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Thinking About Closing a School? What to Consider Besides Enrollment
It's not a given that closing a building will result in substantial savings.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Students in a combined second- and third-grade class talk in pairs.
Students in a combined 2nd and 3rd grade class talk in pairs.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Load More ▼