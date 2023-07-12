What to Watch Out for When Students Have Summer Birthdays
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

What to Watch Out for When Students Have Summer Birthdays

Relative age matters when assessing behavior
By Dr. Anupam B. Jena — July 12, 2023 1 min read
What's something teachers should know about assessing behavior?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Dr. Anupam B. Jena
Dr. Anupam B. Jena is an economist, physician, and the Joseph P. Newhouse Professor at Harvard Medical School. He is the author, with Christopher Worsham, of Random Acts of Medicine.

What’s something teachers should know about assessing behavior?

Teachers see students every day, and their opinion carries a lot of weight with parents—which I know from firsthand experience. When I was a kid, I didn’t always pay attention in class, and my grades showed it. My report cards came home with several C’s scattered among the A’s and B’s, along with comments from my teachers about my lack of focus.

After meetings with my teachers, my parents would talk to me about ways to avoid distraction. One topic that never came up: my July birthday, which meant I was one of the youngest kids in the class.

We often overlook factors such as when a child is born when assessing behavior. It’s not a natural thing to consider when you’re concerned about why a child is chatty in class, easily distracted, and has trouble focusing compared with their classmates. But in a study of nearly half a million American children, my colleagues and I found that the month a child is born has a potentially huge impact when assessing their behavior. Why? We found that young kids with summer birthdays are more likely than fall- or winter-born kids to be diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In most parts of the United States, age cutoffs for a given grade start in September. Kids with summer birthdays are expected to behave the same way as September-born kids, even though they’re almost a year younger and, not surprisingly, less mature. Some of them will be diagnosed with ADHD because they’re not focusing as well as the other kids, even if all they need is more time to grow. The same problem has also been observed around the world.

What does this mean for teachers and parents? Teachers can note students’ relative age when assessing their school performance. A child who is more easily distracted may just be young for their grade, something a teacher can easily identify and incorporate into their assessment. For parents: If your child has a summer birthday and you’re wondering about an ADHD diagnosis, ask the doctor, “Could it be they just need a bit more time to catch up with their peers?” Working together, doctors, parents, and teachers can make better diagnoses and help all children thrive at school.

Related Tags:
ADHD Learning Disabilities Students With Disabilities

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What New Research Shows About the Link Between Achievement and SEL
A study analyzed assessments of SEL skills and math and reading performance.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Photo of elementary school teacher working closely with student.
SolStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion What ‘Ted Lasso’ Can Teach Us About School Sports
School athletics has the potential to be wonderful, but not if we ignore the history of toxicity in many athletics programs.
Liz MacLauchlan
4 min read
Photo from tv series Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ / Getty
Student Well-Being Reports Serving Students' Mental and Physical Health Needs: Results of a National Survey
This report details findings from a survey of K-12 school health staffers, including school nurses and health teachers.
Student Well-Being Addressing Chronic Absenteeism: 4 Takeaways From Educators
Surging absences threaten schools' learning recovery efforts.
Evie Blad & Marina Whiteleather
4 min read
Photo of girl walking.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼