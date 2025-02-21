How Absences Affect Everyone in the Classroom (DOWNLOADABLE)

When students frequently miss class, those absences affect more than their own grades. Chronic absenteeism has spillover effects that can disrupt student-teacher relationships, educator morale, and even the academic experiences of students with strong attendance, researchers have found.
These dynamics are of particular concern for schools as they confront declines in school attendance that have accelerated in recent years. (Students are typically considered chronically absent if they miss at least 10 percent of school days in a given year.)
In this downloadable guide, learn how absenteeism disrupts the whole classroom environment.
Read more about strategies to address chronic absenteeism
- These Factors Are Linked to High Student Attendance. Does Your School Have Them?
- 4 Case Studies: Schools Use Connections to Give Every Student a Reason to Attend
- One Leader’s Plan to Cut Chronic Absenteeism—One Student at a Time
- How We Can Fix Chronic Absenteeism
- Absenteeism Was a Big Problem in This District. A New Strategy Is Getting Results