How Absences Affect Everyone in the Classroom (DOWNLOADABLE)

When students frequently miss class, those absences affect more than their own grades. Chronic absenteeism has spillover effects that can disrupt student-teacher relationships, educator morale, and even the academic experiences of students with strong attendance, researchers have found.

These dynamics are of particular concern for schools as they confront declines in school attendance that have accelerated in recent years. (Students are typically considered chronically absent if they miss at least 10 percent of school days in a given year.)

