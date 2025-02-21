How Absences Affect Everyone in the Classroom (DOWNLOADABLE)
Student Well-Being Download

How Absences Affect Everyone in the Classroom (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Evie Blad & Gina Tomko — February 21, 2025 1 min read
Absentee learning concept. Teenagers with different skin colors. Flat vector cartoon illustration.
Liz Yap/Education Week + Getty
When students frequently miss class, those absences affect more than their own grades. Chronic absenteeism has spillover effects that can disrupt student-teacher relationships, educator morale, and even the academic experiences of students with strong attendance, researchers have found.

These dynamics are of particular concern for schools as they confront declines in school attendance that have accelerated in recent years. (Students are typically considered chronically absent if they miss at least 10 percent of school days in a given year.)

In this downloadable guide, learn how absenteeism disrupts the whole classroom environment.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

