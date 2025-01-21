Each January, principals enter a pivotal time of year when we must balance two jobs: finishing the current school year strong and preparing for the next. It’s a time to focus on retaining valued staff while actively recruiting the next generation of talented educators to our school family.

As I was reminded last year by the presentation of staff-motivation expert Todd Whitaker at a Virginia state conference, hiring the right teachers is one of a principal’s most important responsibilities. That’s why it’s so important during this season to double our vision to meet the demands of two school years at once through purposeful retention and recruitment.

To support this vital work, here are four practical strategies that help me navigate this pivotal time with confidence and purpose:

1. Instead of donuts, offer deep support.

“Support” is arguably the number one thing that can improve teacher morale, but if you asked 10 principals what this means, you will likely end up with 10 different responses. When you consider Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs , most adults are functioning at the third (love and belonging) or fourth (esteem) levels. When principals try to motivate teachers with snacks or food, they are only addressing a level-one (physiological) need, which is why you can’t “donut” your way to improving staff morale.

Instead, I have found that staff members enjoy feeling like they are part of a team or respected for their contributions to the school community. Strategies like creating time for teachers to collaborate and writing cards of appreciation tend to go a lot further than free coffee in the morning.

2. Tailor training.

Principals often struggle with determining the best topics for professional development each year for their staff. PD mandated for the full staff rarely provides teachers with training that is specific to their individual needs and content areas.

Based on the feedback I have received from teachers on providing relevant PD, I have been most successful when I have offered multiple sessions that give educators options. These concurrent sessions do take more planning, as principals must find facilitators for each one. I recommend that principals seek out the experts within their schools to share their expertise with colleagues. The facilitator will feel valued and respected by the mere fact that they were asked by their principal to host a session, and the audience of teachers in each session will appreciate hearing from someone in the teaching trenches with them.

3. Advocate competitive pay.

There’s no way around this topic. If a person completes a college program with debt, they need to find a job that enables them to pay their bills and live independently. One shouldn’t have to live with their parents, have a roommate, work a second job, or get married in order to “afford” to be a teacher.

I encourage principals to negotiate with their district supervisors to work on budgets that prioritize teacher raises. That priority supersedes hiring more central-office staff, updating software programs, or paying for the latest initiative that “guarantees” results.

The No. 1 factor that guarantees results is not a program; it is the people. And the people we hire need competitive salaries, comparable with those professions that require a license.

4. Be visible and present.

Principals need to be seen. It truly is that simple. We need to be in the halls, classrooms, and cafeteria as much as possible. For the limited time we have students and staff in the building, we need to be present for them.

“People first, paper second” is one of the first lessons I learned during my first stint in administration back in 2002. I often wait to address emails after my teachers and students have left the building.

In addition, I schedule time on my calendar to be visible in different halls each day. This ensures that I greet each staff member by name as much as possible every week.

Late winter and early spring demand a delicate balance between maintaining momentum to finish the year strong and planning ahead for next year’s success. Whether through active listening, offering relevant PD, advocating better pay, or being available, principals can ensure a full, thriving team of educators this year and next.