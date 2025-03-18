I Wear a Suit to School Every Day. Here’s Why
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

I Wear a Suit to School Every Day. Here’s Why

What you wear to work sends a powerful message
By S. Kambar Khoshaba — March 18, 2025 2 min read
A man in a suit exudes confidence and authority.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
S. Kambar Khoshaba
Opinion Contributor Education Week
S. Kambar Khoshaba has been a high school principal in Lorton, Va., for three years. Previously, he was a middle school principal for eight years.

To become the best principal you can be, there are several things you should take seriously, including your visibility, instructional knowledge, and focus on safety. Often overlooked is the image we project to our school communities by what we wear. Remember: You only get one chance to make a first impression.

I have had numerous staff members ask me over the years why I wear suits to work every day. It’s quite simple—and quite complex.

Growing up, I had two role models: my father who was a high school counselor, and Principal Kilpatrick, my father’s boss. Both wore suits to work every day and were the epitome of professionalism. They set the bar for whom I would become.

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

A former student, Alex, summed it up years after he graduated. Alex ran into a colleague of mine and asked if he was in touch with me. When my colleague asked Alex what he remembered about me, Alex replied, “He always wore suits to work, so I knew he made important decisions. He took his job seriously.” We all know you don’t have to wear suits to fit either of those descriptions, but clearly what I wore left a lasting impression.

Human beings communicate in various ways. Whether verbally, through texting, or on social media, we convey messages both intentionally and unintentionally all the time. In education, stakeholders constantly watch what we say, do, and wear. We matter to them. As the saying goes, “When the principal sneezes, the school catches a cold.”

Principals are walking billboards. Like advertisements on highways, a simple image conveys a lot: Golden arches? McDonald’s. The green mermaid? Starbucks. As school leaders, principals send messages to their school communities all the time.

Kambar Khoshaba
Kambar Khoshaba at his high school this week
Courtesy of Kambar Khoshaba

To be clear, I’m not advocating one style of dress over another. There are benefits to slacks and a school polo; it conveys school spirit. And when the principal dresses up for school spirit, it shows his or her connection with students and staff. (I enjoy spirit days as much as the next principal: I’ve shown solidarity by wearing a school polo and jeans, a particular color in support of a cause, and even pajama pants.)

For me personally, wearing a suit helps me get into the right mindset for work. Some of you may remember the scene from the 1987 sports movie “Over the Top” where Sylvester Stallone turns his baseball hat backward to get into the mindset of an arm wrestler. Similarly, when I wear a suit, I become laser-focused on reaching out to and helping students. And I’ve noticed the same with students: When they dress up for game day, their behavior often improves.

Our behavior is influenced by how we feel about ourselves—whether it’s for an interview, a presentation, or even gardening. When you feel good about how you look, you tend to perform better.

Like it or not, principals are role models for their staff, students, and communities. The principal sets the pace and expectations, including for the staff dress code. I have never been at a school where staff members dress more professionally than the principal.

I’m not saying every principal must wear a suit, but we must be mindful that how we dress influences how others perceive us. So, suit up, dress down, or mix it up—but always remember, your wardrobe is your silent speech to every stakeholder you meet. After all, in leadership, what you wear speaks volumes.

Related Tags:
Principals School Leadership Opinion

Events

Thu., March 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Fostering Productive Relationships Between Principals and Teachers
Strong principal-teacher relationships = happier teachers & thriving schools. Join our webinar for practical strategies.
Register
Wed., March 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment 3 Key Strategies for Prepping for State Tests & Building Long-Term Formative Practices
Boost state test success with data-driven strategies. Join our webinar for actionable steps, collaboration tips & funding insights.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Thu., March 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Principals Make Nervous Appeals on Capitol Hill: Protect Our Funding
On Capitol Hill, school leaders advocated to sustain federal funding that helps the most vulnerable students in their schools.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
031425 Principal Hill Visit 4 BS
Monique Vaz, a legislative aide for Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., meets with Massachusetts principals Stephen Wiltshire, Andrew Rebello, Chris LaBreck, and Mike Rubin (from left to right) on March 12, 2025. Principals across the country were at the U.S. Capitol to ask their representatives to protect school funding.
Courtesy of Mike Rubin
School & District Management Download Downloadable: A Guide to Working With Community Educators
Bringing community members into school can build public support for learning, ignite student interest, and support teachers. Here's how.
Sarah D. Sparks
1 min read
Candid photograph of a diverse group of adults working together on a project in the library. The people are sitting around a table in the library concentrating hard while looking down at their project work on the desk in front of them.
E+/Getty
School & District Management Congressional Budget Cuts Threaten Free School Meals for Millions
More than 12 million children could lose access to federally subsidized free school meals if Congress changes program requirements.
Evie Blad & Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Students eat lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2023.
Students eat lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2023. A proposal by congressional Republicans would force 24,000 schools out of a program that allows them to serve federally subsidized free school meals to all students, a new analysis finds.
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
School & District Management Opinion 'Consulting' Doesn’t Need to Be a Bad Word for Schools
To meet K-12’s pressing challenges, academics, consultants, and school districts need to work together.
Rick Hess
5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Load More ▼