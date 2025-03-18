To become the best principal you can be, there are several things you should take seriously, including your visibility, instructional knowledge, and focus on safety. Often overlooked is the image we project to our school communities by what we wear. Remember: You only get one chance to make a first impression.

I have had numerous staff members ask me over the years why I wear suits to work every day. It’s quite simple—and quite complex.

Growing up, I had two role models: my father who was a high school counselor, and Principal Kilpatrick, my father’s boss. Both wore suits to work every day and were the epitome of professionalism. They set the bar for whom I would become.

A former student, Alex, summed it up years after he graduated. Alex ran into a colleague of mine and asked if he was in touch with me. When my colleague asked Alex what he remembered about me, Alex replied, “He always wore suits to work, so I knew he made important decisions. He took his job seriously.” We all know you don’t have to wear suits to fit either of those descriptions, but clearly what I wore left a lasting impression.

Human beings communicate in various ways. Whether verbally, through texting, or on social media, we convey messages both intentionally and unintentionally all the time. In education, stakeholders constantly watch what we say, do, and wear. We matter to them. As the saying goes, “When the principal sneezes, the school catches a cold.”

Principals are walking billboards. Like advertisements on highways, a simple image conveys a lot: Golden arches? McDonald’s. The green mermaid? Starbucks. As school leaders, principals send messages to their school communities all the time.

To be clear, I’m not advocating one style of dress over another. There are benefits to slacks and a school polo; it conveys school spirit. And when the principal dresses up for school spirit, it shows his or her connection with students and staff. (I enjoy spirit days as much as the next principal: I’ve shown solidarity by wearing a school polo and jeans, a particular color in support of a cause, and even pajama pants.)

For me personally, wearing a suit helps me get into the right mindset for work. Some of you may remember the scene from the 1987 sports movie “Over the Top” where Sylvester Stallone turns his baseball hat backward to get into the mindset of an arm wrestler. Similarly, when I wear a suit, I become laser-focused on reaching out to and helping students. And I’ve noticed the same with students: When they dress up for game day, their behavior often improves.

Our behavior is influenced by how we feel about ourselves—whether it’s for an interview, a presentation, or even gardening. When you feel good about how you look, you tend to perform better.

Like it or not, principals are role models for their staff, students, and communities. The principal sets the pace and expectations, including for the staff dress code. I have never been at a school where staff members dress more professionally than the principal.

I’m not saying every principal must wear a suit, but we must be mindful that how we dress influences how others perceive us. So, suit up, dress down, or mix it up—but always remember, your wardrobe is your silent speech to every stakeholder you meet. After all, in leadership, what you wear speaks volumes.