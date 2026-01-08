Minneapolis Schools Close in Wake of Deadly Shooting, Immigration Enforcement
School & District Management

Minneapolis Schools Close in Wake of Deadly Shooting, Immigration Enforcement

By Ileana Najarro — January 08, 2026 5 min read
Protesters demonstrate against ICE agents near the the Whipple Federal Building on Jan. 8, 2026.
Protestors gather after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, on Jan. 7, 2026. The incident later prompted the Minneapolis school district to cancel classes amid broader federal immigration operations.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Minneapolis school district closed all schools a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in the city this week, and federal law enforcement agents later arrived at a high school, where clashes between agents and civilians ensued, according to local reports.

This appears to be the first districtwide closure of schools tied to incidents with federal officers since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, which has been marked by aggressive immigration enforcement efforts across the country.

Over the past year, school districts in California, Indiana, Alaska, and other states have canceled field trips, cultural events, and after-school activities, and individual schools have locked down or closed due to nearby ICE activity, according to an EdWeek analysis of local news.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Thursday, Jan. 8, and Friday, Jan. 9 due to safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city,” a Minneapolis district statement said.

“All MPS-sponsored programs, activities, athletics, and Community Education classes, including adult education, will be canceled. The district will not move to e-learning because that is only allowable for severe weather.”

The district declined to provide additional comment.

The move to close all schools and cancel all events is significant for a major urban school district that serves more than 29,000 students and proactively supports its immigrant students, said Alejandra Vazquez Baur, a fellow at the Century Foundation and co-founder of the National Newcomer Network, a coalition of educators and immigrant advocates.

“Unlike other times, when school leaders will say ‘The school is the safest place for you,’ they said that is not the case today, this week,” said Vasquez Baur. “This week, we want to ensure the safety of our entire community by ensuring that they stay home.”

“This is the canary in the coal mine of how [schools’] immigration enforcement protocols will continue to evolve to respond to changing strategies from immigration enforcement in and around schools,” she added.

Incidents in Minneapolis remain under investigation, officials say

The Department of Homeland Security has deployed more than 2,000 officers into the Minneapolis area as part of an immigration enforcement operation mirroring those in other cities, including Chicago in the fall, where teachers spoke of the fear such actions stirred among students and families.

Since last January, when the Trump administration rescinded a longstanding DHS policy designating schools as “protected areas” from immigration enforcement, school leaders have been grappling with how to address anxieties among students and families of ICE presence near schools.

On Jan. 7, an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother, inside her car.

Videos posted to social media showed Good’s car partly blocking one lane of a residential street. Federal agents approach the car with one trying to open the driver’s side door, and another stepping in front of the vehicle, as analyzed by The New York Times. The car appears to shift from reverse to drive and begins to move forward when an agent near the front and left of the vehicle pulls out a gun and fires at the driver, continuing to shoot as the car moves past.

Good’s death led to vigils and protests in the city, with local and state officials at odds with federal leaders, the latter alleging the agent acted in self-defense, while the former said the evidence doesn’t support that assertion.

In response to Education Week questions about reports of federal immigration officers appearing later that same afternoon at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, a federal spokesperson said that Border Patrol agents pursued a U.S. citizen who allegedly attempted to impede operations underway in the Minneapolis area. The five-mile car chase ended in a school zone.

“At no point was a school, students, or staff targeted,” the DHS spokesperson said.

The school district said in a statement it was aware of an incident that happened after school on Jan. 7 outside of Roosevelt High School.

“This incident involved federal law enforcement agents and is currently under investigation. We are working with our partners, including the city of Minneapolis and others, to support the individuals directly impacted.”

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators union, MFE 59, said in a statement this week that it strongly condemned ICE and other agencies it viewed as responsible for Good’s death. The organization said it opposes “the ongoing occupation of our communities.”

“We will not tolerate ICE inhibiting our city’s youth from their constitutional right to attend school safely or inhibiting educators from doing their job” the union said.

In a Facebook post, Christian Ledesma, the principal of Roosevelt High said “We can debate policy, but we cannot debate whether children deserve to feel safe at school. We cannot debate whether families deserve to stay together.”

“The trauma that our kids are experiencing is real. The fear is real. The death and pain [are] real,” he added.

Immigration enforcement linked to increased student anxiety, absences

The abrupt closure of Minneapolis public schools, and the associated loss of instructional time, is just one of the effects that schools and districts are experiencing as immigration enforcement activity expands in communities across the country.

“When we close schools for any reason, it means students are not learning the materials,” Vazquez Baur said. “They could fall behind on learning important information in the timeline in order to learn materials for state tests.”

The closures in Minneapolis show “district leaders think the threat is big enough around schools that the schoolhouse is no longer safe until they can make appropriate changes to [their] protocol,” she added.

In a national EdWeek Research Center survey conducted last fall, 50% of educators working with immigrant students and families said immigrant students have expressed fear and anxiety due to federal immigration enforcement efforts. Seventy-five percent said that fear or anxiety is interfering with student learning “some” or “a lot.”

Twenty-four percent of educators working with immigrant students and families reported seeing reduced student attendance, and an equal share said their students seemed distracted or unengaged in class due to federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Though there haven’t been reports of ICE officers entering public school buildings to conduct enforcement activities, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, urged such officers to stay out of schools at a press conference.

“I can’t say this strong enough as governor, as a parent, as a teacher. To our elected representatives, Democrats and Republicans: I beg you, I implore you to tell them to stay out of our schools,” Walz said. “This tragedy will be magnified a hundredfold if this fight moves into the hallways of our public schools amongst our youth.”

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion 11 Critical Issues Facing Educators in 2026
We asked nearly 1,000 education leaders about their biggest problems. These major themes stood out.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
5 min read
Screen Shot 2026 01 01 at 3.49.13 PM
Canva
School & District Management Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Mayoral Control Over NYC Schools
New York City's new mayor promised during his campaign to end mayoral control of the city's schools.
Cayla Bamberger & Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
3 min read
Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts during his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1, 2026, in New York.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts during his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1, 2026, in New York. He promised during his campaign to end mayoral control of New York City's public schools but announced a change in position the day before taking office.
Andres Kudacki/AP
School & District Management Opinion 14 New Year’s Resolutions to Inspire School Leaders
For inspiration on how to make the most of your second reset of the school year, we checked in with contributors to The Principal Is In column.
Mary Hendrie
1 min read
Collaged image of school principal resolutions for the new year
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Principal by Day, DJ by Night: What School Leaders Learn From Their Side Hustles
Paid or unpaid, side hustles can teach principals new skills that help them run schools.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Illustration of a male figure juggling plates above him.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼