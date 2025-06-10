How Can Principals Grow the Next Generation of Teachers? Listen to My Student
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

How Can Principals Grow the Next Generation of Teachers? Listen to My Student

One experience in school made this high schooler choose teaching
By S. Kambar Khoshaba & Mina Etemadi — June 10, 2025 4 min read
Conceptual image of growing the next generation of teachers from students.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
S. Kambar Khoshaba & Mina Etemadi
Opinion Contributor
S. Kambar Khoshaba has been a high school principal in Lorton, Va., for three years. Previously, he was a middle school principal for eight years. Mina Etemadi graduated from high school earlier this month.

Kambar: In my tenure as a principal, I’ve witnessed a troubling decline in students aspiring to become teachers. Those who do often face mounting challenges that threaten their passion. Yet, within our schools lies the potential to reverse this trend.

Education leaders who embrace a “grow your own” ethos will find a beacon of hope for addressing future teacher shortages. By nurturing the aspirations of our own students, we can cultivate a new generation of educators deeply invested in our communities. These students, already familiar with our values and challenges, are uniquely positioned to become the compassionate and committed teachers we need.

As stewards of our schools, principals hold the responsibility to inspire and equip our students to take up the mantle of teaching. By doing so, we not only address the shortage but ensure the torch of knowledge and empathy continues to burn brightly for generations to come.

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

And that inspiration doesn’t need to come in a formal grow-you-own initiative. As principals, we should always be looking for new opportunities to introduce students to the transformative power of the education profession. For example, earlier this year, I invited a student to participate in the hiring process for an assistant principal—only to later learn that the experience inspired her to want to become an educator herself.

It is with immense pride and hope that I share that student’s reflection on her decision. Mina Etemadi’s journey reflects the very essence of what it can look like to grow our own.

Mina: When I joined the panel to help choose our new assistant principal earlier this year, I didn’t realize how much it would change me. I walked in nervous and unsure—but the moment I entered that room, something shifted. I didn’t feel like “just a student.” I felt seen, respected, and valued. I was sitting beside educators and leaders making a decision that would shape our entire school. In that moment, I realized—I want to be someone who shapes futures, too. That’s when I truly felt called to become a teacher.

I’ve always been passionate about helping others and being involved. Whether coaching volleyball, joining my principal at a regional student-leadership conference, or working with the principal’s student-advisory council, I found joy in connecting with people, especially students. But it wasn’t until I sat on that hiring panel—where I saw teachers not in “teacher mode” but as humans with their own hopes and challenges—that I saw the full picture. I saw how much love, resilience, and leadership it takes to be an educator. And I knew: That’s the kind of leader I want to be.

The best teachers I’ve had—like Mrs. Ballard, who believed in me, even when I doubted myself—showed me what great teaching truly is. It’s about patience, creativity, and empathy. It’s about seeing potential in every student and giving them the space to rise. A great teacher doesn’t just deliver lessons—they create a safe space to ask questions, to dream, to fail, and to try again. That’s the classroom I hope to build one day: one filled with trust, curiosity, and belonging.

I believe student voice should be at the center of how we shape education. Being part of the vice principal selection reminded me that students bring a powerful perspective. We walk the hallways, sit in the classrooms, and experience every corner of our building. Letting us share our voice in decisions—not just about who leads us but how we’re taught—can create a school that works for everyone. If you’re not listening to students, then who are you listening to?

I recognize that being a teacher isn’t easy. The challenges educators face—burnout, lack of respect, and feeling unheard—are real. Many pour so much of themselves into their students yet often don’t receive the support they need.

If we want more students to consider this path, we need to change how we treat our educators. That starts with policies that honor their time, their expertise, and their mental health—improved resources, smaller class sizes, more planning time, and a stronger voice in decisions. And it starts with students recognizing and appreciating the humans behind the role.

So, with all these challenges, why am I choosing to become a teacher? It’s a fair question—and one I’ve thought a lot about. The answer is both simple and complex. Teachers are builders. They shape lives, lift voices, and carry stories. They don’t just teach content—they teach confidence, purpose, and power.

Yes, I’ve decided to become a public school teacher. I want to make a difference in the lives of children the way Mrs. Ballard did for me. But it’s also more than that. Teaching means understanding that humans are imperfect. We all carry our own struggles, and that requires meeting students where they are—emotionally, intellectually, and sometimes even spiritually. That’s not easy, but it is worth it.

Events

Thu., June 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Moving the Needle on Attendance: What’s Working NOW
See how family engagement is improving attendance, and how to put it to work in schools.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Rethinking STEM Assessment: Strategies for Administrators
School and district leaders will explore strategies to enhance STEM assessment practices across their district, within schools and classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar Keeping Up with the Trump Administration's Latest K-12 Moves: Subscriber-Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management No More Fresh Fruits and Veggies: Schools Grapple With Loss of Federal Funding
The Local Food to Schools program, which was canceled by the Trump administration, helped schools get fresh, local produce.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Dan Yarnick inspects produce at Yarnick's Farm in Indiana, Pa., on June 4, 2025. The farm is one of a number of local providers who partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide students with fresh fruits and veggies.
Dan Yarnick inspects produce at Yarnick's Farm in Indiana, Pa., on June 4, 2025. The farm is one of a number of local providers who partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables. These types of partnerships are in jeopardy with the cancellation of the Local Food for Schools program.
Nate Smallwood for Education Week
School & District Management How Schools Think Their Legal Expenses Will Change Under Trump
The first few months of the Trump administration have been like "drinking from a fire hose," an education attorney said.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Illustrated photo of a ship made out of money and carrying a large red question mark with a stormy seascape and sky all around.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management How Schools Are Reaching Immigrant Families Over Summer
Experts advise district leaders to stay up to date on immigration policy changes.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
A principal watches her multilingual student leaders present a supportive buddy system to a room full of educators on May 29, 2024 in New York City.
A principal watches her multilingual student leaders present a supportive buddy system to a room full of educators on May 29, 2024 in New York City. The district boasts school-based teams called Dream Squads that conduct outreach to immigrant families over the summer.
Courtesy of New York City Public Schools
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Well Do You Understand The School Boards’ Role in K-12 Purchasing?
Vendors often underestimate how—and when—school boards shape deals. This quiz unpacks what you really need to know.
An overflow crowd attends a Temecula Valley Unified School District board meeting July 18, 2023, at which a proposed social studies curriculum was again debated and rejected.
An overflow crowd attends a Temecula Valley Unified School District board meeting July 18, 2023, at which a proposed social studies curriculum was again debated and rejected.
Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG via TNS
Load More ▼