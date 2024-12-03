As school leaders, our primary responsibility is to create an environment where every student feels seen, heard, and valued. It’s not enough to lead from the top down; we must be intentional about including the voices of our most valuable clients, the students.

When students feel connected and engaged in the decisions that shape their school experience, they are more likely to develop a genuine sense of belonging. This belonging is the bedrock of academic success, personal growth, and emotional well-being. The question becomes, “How and what can school leaders do to create this sense of belonging and investment in school?”

I recently had the opportunity to deepen that sense of belonging in an unique way: by inviting students into the process of hiring our new assistant principal.

About This Series In this biweekly column , principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

A few years ago, my superintendent at the time was in the process of hiring a new assistant superintendent. He was a creative and out-of-the-box type of leader, so I was not surprised when he asked one principal from each level—elementary, middle, and high—to sit on a panel to recommend the next assistant superintendent. I was fortunate to be one of those representatives. Then at the age of 48, I was honored and humbled to have been asked. I remember thinking that he must really respect me and my work to have selected me for such an honor.

Earlier this year, I decided to follow his example when I needed to hire a new assistant principal. I jumped at the opportunity to invite two students to be part of our first and second round of interview panels along with teachers and other administrative team members. Although including students is not typical, when making this decision, I thought back to what it meant to me and my sense of leadership when my then-superintendent included me in the interview process.

I chose a straightforward method for selecting student panelists. I needed students who would work directly in the incoming assistant principal. I needed students who would be good ambassadors for our school, students who would represent us at a level that would leave each candidate with the knowledge that our students are truly special and engaging.

I could not have anticipated how meaningful this experience would be for my students and for me.

Both students were thrilled to be asked. One even hugged me with tears of joy.

I was also surprised by how seriously they took the interview itself. They dressed up for the day and asked their prepared questions with the poise of a young conductor stepping onto the podium, baton in hand, ready to lead the orchestra with confidence and grace.

Perhaps the best part came when the prospective assistant principals were given the chance to ask their own questions. During the second-round interviews that I sat in on, all three interviewees asked the student representative on my panel a version of the same question: “What makes your school such a special place?”

The student’s responses were inspiring, demonstrating a maturity beyond her years. She talked about a recent graduate, who she described as her “hero” for his school spirit and ability to connect to classmates. She discussed how much she enjoyed getting to interact and bond with our school’s administrative team, who she described as consistently available, approachable, and visible in our halls for all students and staff.

What began as an opportunity for the students turned into a gift for our administrative team. Our students were able to demonstrate effective leadership and collaborative skills as they reflected on the interviewees’ responses and how each applicant would fit at our school.

After concluding these interviews, we had two students who feel that they are genuine members of our school’s leadership team. One shared that she plans on majoring in public education. While the seed was planted prior to the interviews, I believe having the chance to interview prospective school leaders was the water and sun that helped it germinate.

When I asked both students to reflect on their experience serving on the panel, here is what they shared: They felt respected to be selected for the interview panel, even if it was nerve-racking at first. The experience helped them to see teachers in a new light and deepened their connection to the school. They even had suggestions for expanding student participation in such decisions in the future, such as giving the student representatives the chance to ask applicants why they chose the school.

This feedback affirmed my faith in student input in leadership decisions. Through the value of shared responsibility, we created new bonds in our school family. By working together, the students, teachers, and administrators on the hiring team shaped the future of our leadership team.