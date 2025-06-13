For Principals, Emotional Intelligence Is More Than Just Being ‘Nice’
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

For Principals, Emotional Intelligence Is More Than Just Being ‘Nice’

But we can’t expect them to learn how to do this on their own
By Marc Brackett, James Floman & Robin Stern — June 13, 2025 5 min read
Juggling emotions control concept, businessman juggling emotions icons and mood control, mindfulness and psychology, techniques and techniques for managing anger
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Marc Brackett, James Floman, & Robin Stern
Marc Brackett is the founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, a professor at Yale University’s Child Study Center, and the author of Permission to Feel and Dealing with Feeling, which is also a podcast. James Floman is an associate research scientist at the center. Robin Stern is senior adviser to the director of the center, a psychoanalyst in private practice, the author of The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide, and the host of The Gaslight Effect podcast.

Imagine it’s 7:30 a.m. You’re a school leader. Your assistant has just called out sick—for the fourth day in a row.

What’s your first instinct? Fire off a frustrated text? Gossip to a colleague? Or pause, take a breath, and respond differently: Maybe I should check in and offer support.

That moment—choosing a thoughtful response over a reactive one—is emotional intelligence in action. It’s aligning your emotions with your values and goals.

But if the last few years have taught school leaders anything, it’s to expect the unexpected and to recognize that every crisis is also a test of emotional intelligence.

Sure, managing student crises, de-escalating staff conflicts, and restoring calm has always been part of the job. But today’s challenges are on another scale. The stress has been relentless, pushing many leaders to the brink of burnout or out of the education profession altogether. Data from 2021 reveal that about 21% of U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. Educators are among the hardest hit. Stress and burnout is a leading reason teachers and principals consider leaving the profession.

But there’s hope. A recent study with over 7,000 educators led by two of us (James Floman and Marc Brackett) at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence found that educators who viewed their school leaders as skilled in emotion regulation and in providing greater emotional support reported higher well-being—both during a typical school year and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How a principal manages emotions—their own and those of their staff (known as interpersonal regulation)—isn’t just about being “nice.” It’s about being emotionally skillful. And our research shows this skill set is a game-changer for teacher retention, job satisfaction, and school sustainability.

See Also

Human crowd surrounding a giant protective umbrella on blue background.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Opinion When Teachers Burn Out, We Burn Out: A Principal’s Strategy for Staff Morale
S. Kambar Khoshaba, August 13, 2024
2 min read

Crises reveal a school leader’s emotional intelligence. Some provide calm and clarity. Others let their anxiety, frustration, or fear ripple through the school community, escalating stress and uncertainty.

Emotions are contagious. When principals struggle to regulate their emotions, their staff struggle. Educators working for school leaders who are emotionally disconnected or unsupportive miss more work, feel less engaged, report more health issues, and are more likely to want to quit.

Conversely, our research found that emotionally intelligent school leaders—those who regulate their emotions and offer meaningful emotional support—foster teams with less emotional exhaustion and more positive emotion, lower intent to leave, and greater job satisfaction.

Even as far back as 1994, researchers found that educators consider emotional support essential to their well-being and job satisfaction. Yet, more recent research shows that many principals in hard-to-staff schools believed they were offering more support than their staff actually felt. The gap is real—and closing it could keep thousands of educators in the field, healthier, and more fulfilled.

Emotional support is about helping others regulate their emotions. In principals, it can look like listening to teachers without judgment, acknowledging the emotional weight of their job, or creating a culture in which educators and staff feel safe to speak honestly because they trust their emotions won’t be used against them.

These actions may seem simple, but they’re difficult to practice consistently, especially under stress. Some may not even know what it takes to be emotionally intelligent. The good news? School leaders can learn.

But we can’t expect them to do this work alone. To begin training and cultivating emotionally intelligent principals, state and district leaders must:

  • Model emotional intelligence at every level: Board members, superintendents, and other district leaders must walk the talk. When those at the top consistently demonstrate self-awareness, empathy, and emotion regulation, they set a standard for the entire system. Modeling includes how leaders respond under pressure, how they handle disagreement, and how they repair after conflict. Investing in their own emotional growth shows that emotional intelligence is not just for students or teachers—it’s a leadership imperative.
  • Prioritize emotional intelligence in leadership standards: Emotional intelligence should be embedded in the competencies we expect from all educational leaders. Just as districts require knowledge of curriculum, they should require proficiency in emotion regulation, empathy, and relationship-building. These skills impact everything from school climate to staff retention.
  • Fund evidence-based training: Districts must allocate resources for professional development—at all levels—that’s grounded in science. That includes ongoing training—not just one-off workshops—that is scaffolded and builds leaders’ capacity to recognize, understand, and regulate emotions. Programs like RULER or trainings aligned with the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning offer proven methods to strengthen emotional intelligence.
  • Include emotional intelligence in hiring and evaluation: Emotional intelligence must be a factor in both selecting and assessing school leaders. Interviews should include questions that probe for self-awareness and past behavior under stress. Evaluations should measure how leaders foster a positive school climate and respond to emotional needs—not just test scores or budgets.

The social and financial toll of burnout on educators is staggering—and rising. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

If we want sustainable schools where both educators and students thrive, we must invest in emotionally intelligent leadership—through training, funding, and systemic support.

Educators have been telling us for decades: They need more than logistical fixes. They need leaders who care, who listen, who understand.

The question isn’t whether we can afford to invest in the emotional intelligence of school leaders. It’s whether we can afford not to.

Opinions are the authors’ own and do not reflect those of Yale School of Medicine.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Rethinking STEM Assessment: Strategies for Administrators
School and district leaders will explore strategies to enhance STEM assessment practices across their district, within schools and classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar Keeping Up with the Trump Administration's Latest K-12 Moves: Subscriber-Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
Wed., June 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Math & Technology: Finding the Recipe for Student Success
How should we balance AI & math instruction? Join our discussion on preparing future-ready students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management How Los Angeles Schools Are Responding to the ICE Raids and Protests
The school year in Los Angeles is ending amid immigration raids, protests, and the activation of National Guard troops and Marines.
Caitlynn Peetz & Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Los Angeles police officers with batons and riot gear attempt to move back protesters in downtown Los Angeles on June 9, 2025.
Los Angeles police officers with batons and riot gear attempt to move back protesters in downtown Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district's police force planned to set up "perimeters of safety" around graduation ceremonies this week amid immigration raids in the city, protests, and the activation of National Guard troops and Marines.
Eric Thayer/AP
School & District Management Download How to Boost Teacher Morale: A Guide for District Leaders (DOWNLOADABLE)
Our discussion guide for district leaders has three takeaways about teachers' attitudes toward their job. Use it to jump start PD with your team.
Stephen Sawchuk
1 min read
A leader meets with their team. Superintendents, principals, schools leaders, district maps.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management No More Fresh Fruits and Veggies: Schools Grapple With Loss of Federal Funding
The Local Food to Schools program, which was canceled by the Trump administration, helped schools get fresh, local produce.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Dan Yarnick inspects produce at Yarnick's Farm in Indiana, Pa., on June 4, 2025. The farm is one of a number of local providers who partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide students with fresh fruits and veggies.
Dan Yarnick inspects produce at Yarnick's Farm in Indiana, Pa., on June 4, 2025. The farm is one of a number of local providers who partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables. These types of partnerships are in jeopardy with the cancellation of the Local Food for Schools program.
Nate Smallwood for Education Week
School & District Management How Schools Think Their Legal Expenses Will Change Under Trump
The first few months of the Trump administration have been like "drinking from a fire hose," an education attorney said.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Illustrated photo of a ship made out of money and carrying a large red question mark with a stormy seascape and sky all around.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼