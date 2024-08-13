When Teachers Burn Out, We Burn Out: A Principal’s Strategy for Staff Morale
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

When Teachers Burn Out, We Burn Out: A Principal’s Strategy for Staff Morale

By anticipating dips in teacher morale, we can plan timely interventions
By S. Kambar Khoshaba — August 13, 2024 2 min read
Human crowd surrounding a giant protective umbrella on blue background.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
S. Kambar Khoshaba
Opinion Contributor
S. Kambar Khoshaba is in his third year as a high school principal in Lorton, Va. Previously, he was a middle school principal for eight years.

Principals truly care about their staff. We really do. That is why so many of us regularly read about best practices and strategies that will help maintain a positive morale among staff members. Since weathering the pandemic storm, teacher morale seems to have sunk to unprecedented depths.

Much like teachers reflect the morale of students or parents worry about their saddest child, principals empathize with the staff they supervise and can begin to experience similar feelings. When teachers burn out, principals burn out, too.

How do we establish and maintain a sustained positive morale throughout the year? We know there will be dips into the valley of low morale from time to time, but how do we lessen the depth of those valleys and establish longer periods of positivity?

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

One theory I have is that if you can predict a trend, then you can influence it. It is similar to when you know there is a certain time of the day when you need to eat or you’ll not feel well. My staff knows that I usually eat lunch at 11:30 a.m. On days when I have meetings at that time, I prepare a snack to avoid being “h-angry” around noon.

The same thing holds true with staff morale. Last year, we surveyed my staff to determine the ebbs and flow of morale: Which months were typically highest? Which months were typically lowest? November and March peaked as our two worst months for burnout.

To prepare for that inevitability, this year, we are planning teacher-recognition days on Fridays during those months to establish a burnout-resistant work setting. Ideas that we typically save for Teacher Appreciation Week—written cards of appreciation from students, treats, and time off from meetings—will now be spread out when morale needs a bump.

Some of our staff members have a hard time getting excited about a new school year. To address this, we are planning a first-day pep rally to get both students and staff revved up with school spirit. Seeing our students happy and excited fills our faculty’s emotional tanks.

This year, one of our main pillars is to focus on creating a sense of belonging for both staff and students. One strategy is to celebrate their contributions to our school community more frequently. We will do this with our new “Stallion Inspiration” awards, which allow staff members to nominate students who have either overcome a significant adversity or displayed exceptional character. After selecting the top five names from the nominated list, we will share their stories at a faculty meeting. In addition, students will then have the opportunity to recognize the teacher who has inspired them at our school.

We don’t have to wait for Teacher Appreciation Week to celebrate our staff. Some strategies might be big or formal, while others might involve less planning. The little things add up: Helping teachers build self-efficacy is important, and it goes a long way toward improving staff morale.

The point is that bad morale is like a disease. We do not want to numb it for a temporary relief. We need to get to the heart of the issue and cure it.

The mission to improve the morale of teachers can be frustrating because our staffs are a diverse collection of individuals, and the ways to improve their morale are equally diverse. I encourage you to stay the course by highlighting your staff in unique and genuine ways. If we don’t do this for them, then teachers may not have the same motivation or skills to pass it along to students.

Events

Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Most People Get Wrong About the Superintendent's Job
Misperceptions about the top district job do a disservice to aspiring district leaders, a new report argues.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Illustration concept of a woman on stairs leading to a door in the sky and she is holding a telescope to the future: businessperson; vision; achievement; career; business; direction; growth; challenge; people; leadership.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management High School Athletes Can Profit From Brand Deals. What That Means for Schools
Student-athletes in most states can cash in on their name, image, and likeness while still in high school.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) is pressured by Liberty's Grant Buckey (72) during the second quarter of the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Division 1-A game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022. Florida has granted Rashada a release from his national letter of intent. It comes three days after he requested to be let go because the Gator Collective failed to honor a four-year name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million.
Quarterback Jaden Rashada plays during the 2022 CIF state football championship Division 1-A game in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022. Rashada is said to be the first high school football player to profit from endorsements with a name, image, and likeness deal. Those deals are now available to high school students in at least 39 states.
Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP
School & District Management Opinion Simone Biles Has a Lot to Teach Women Education Leaders
The Olympic gold medalist’s honesty about her own mental health concerns is a meaningful reminder to educators.
Julia Rafal-Baer
4 min read
Collaged photo illustration of Simone Biles overcoming mental health challenges, Olympic achievement, leadership, sportsmanship, triumph over adversity + photos by Francisco Seco/AP, Abbie Parr/AP, Gregory Bull/AP
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + AP/Photos + Getty
School & District Management When Schools Charge for Meals and Field Trips, Parents Often Pay Transaction Fees
Paying bills online is easy, but comes at a significant cost for low-income families in particular, a new federal report shows.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Illustration of a big business man's hand holding a magnet attracting money from a line up of diverse peoples' wallets.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼