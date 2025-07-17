How Old Kids Are When They Get Their First Phone, According to a New Survey
Student Well-Being

How Old Kids Are When They Get Their First Phone, According to a New Survey

By Caitlynn Peetz — July 17, 2025 3 min read
Photo collage of teenage girl using social media on cellphone.
Georgijevic / E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Kids are spending hours each day using smartphones and social media, and it can have consequences for their mental health, a new survey affirms.

The survey of about 1,500 11- to 13-year-olds in Florida will be repeated annually with the same group to assess how their experiences change over time. The survey was administered in November and December.

It questioned the middle school-age students about a wide range of online and in-person behaviors and how commonly they engage in or experience them, including smartphone and social media use, sleep habits, and cyberbullying.

See Also

Photo of teen girl using cellphone.
Georgijevic / E+
Student Well-Being The Online Behaviors Most Harmful to Kids’ Mental Health, According to a New Survey
Caitlynn Peetz, July 10, 2025
5 min read

The report offers fresh insights for school and district leaders as they continue to navigate rapidly evolving technology and its effect on children’s mental health, engagement in class, attendance, and more.

Here are some key findings from the report, in charts.

Smartphones are ubiquitous, and kids are getting them at young ages

The vast majority—nearly 80%—of respondents said they have their own smartphone, and another 5% said they have a phone that is not a smartphone. About half the kids in the survey have phone with a data plan—which gives them constant access to the internet.

About one-third of kids who have a smartphone got their first device at 10 years old, while 19% said they got their first smartphone at 11, and 12% said they did at 12. Put together, almost two-thirds of kids in the survey said they’d gotten their first smartphone when they were 10 or younger.

Even the kids who don’t have their own smartphone are often using one, the report found.

Thirteen percent of respondents said they share a smartphone with someone, or they often or sometimes use someone else’s smartphone.

Altogether, 9 in 10 kids in the survey are smartphone users in some capacity.

YouTube is the top app for 11- to 13-year-olds

Nearly every child who responded to the survey reported they use some form of digital app. Ninety-eight percent said they use YouTube, 95% use a messaging app, and 87% said they use social media apps, although those have age requirements.

The majority of kids are likely to have their own account for apps, including YouTube (64%), TikTok (59%), Roblox (57%), and Instagram (48%). In most cases, 13-year-olds—who are of an age to be able to sign up for social media accounts—are more likely to have their own accounts than 11- and 12-year-olds. However, more than a third of 13-year-old boys and more than a fifth of 13-year-old girls said they had at some point lied about their age to sign up for a social media account.

Most kids—79%—said they have notifications on their devices turned on at least sometimes; 20% said notifications are always turned on.

Children from low-income households tend to have higher rates of digital media consumption, according to the report.

“Digital media may be somewhat like junk food; it’s everywhere, it’s affordable, it can have adverse effects when consumed in large quantities, and poorer kids consume more of it than wealthy kids do,” the report says.

The hours kids spend on their phones add up

On average, kids report spending more time on their devices during nonschool days than school days, but device use is heavy every day of the week. Kids spend 4.4 hours on their phones on school days, on average, compared with 6.3 hours on nonschool days.

They spend most of that time on their phones between 6 p.m. and midnight on school days. On nonschool days, kids spend about 2 hours on their smartphones between both noon and 6 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Boys have more worries about their online privacy

Boys tend to worry more about their online privacy as they get older, while girls worry less as they age, according to the survey.

Twelve- and 13-year-old boys were far more likely than girls of the same ages to worry “a lot” about their online privacy. Half of 12-year-old boys reported worrying a lot about their online privacy, compared to 40% of 12-year-old girls, and 51% of 13-year-old boys worry a lot compared to just 34% of 13-year-old girls.

Forty-three percent of 11-year-old boys worried a lot about their online privacy compared to 53% of girls the same age.

Most kids have been cyberbullied in the past three months

More than half of kids reported having been cyberbullied in some way in the past three months, according to the report. That could include being called mean names (43%), being left out of a group or activity on purpose (42%), having lies or rumors spread about them (39%), or having mean or hurtful pictures or videos posted about them (35%).

One in 5 kids said they had experienced cyberbullying at least once per week over the past three months.

Children who said they were bullied at least once in the previous three months were nearly three times as likely than their peers to feel depressed most days.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Fri., July 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Future of the Science of Reading
Join us for a discussion on the future of the Science of Reading and how to support every student’s path to literacy.
Content provided by HMH
Register
Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Real careers start in school. Learn how Alton High built student-centered, job-aligned pathways.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being A State Chief's Order to Schools: Provide Free Meals for All—With No New Funding
Oklahoma's state superintendent told districts to fully cover student meal costs. Districts say the mandate is costly and unenforceable.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Cafeteria workers serve student lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Cafeteria workers serve student lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif. on April 3, 2024. Demand for school lunches has increased after California guaranteed free meals to all students regardless of their family's income. Now, in Oklahoma, state Superintendent Ryan Walters is mandating that districts provide free meals to all students, although no state law requiring them has passed and the state hasn't set aside additional money.
Richard Vogel/AP
Student Well-Being The U.S. Is Having Its Worst Year for Measles in More Than 3 Decades
Only 93% of U.S. kindergarteners had the MMR vaccination in the 2023-24 year—below the level that prevents outbreaks.
The Associated Press
2 min read
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
A sign is seen outside a Texas hospital offering measles testing. Only 82% of kindergarteners in Gaines County, Texas were up to date on MMR vaccines.
Julio Cortez/AP
Student Well-Being Can Tech Teach Kindness? 5 Tools That Build Social Skills
Technology is often blamed for causing bad behavior among students. But it can also promote positive social skills if used right.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Vector illustration of a young girl connecting computer technology with the heart and emotions.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Gathering Student Perspectives Is a Powerful Teaching Tool—And It’s Never Been Easier
Students’ input on school can be a gold mine of information for teachers.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
An illustration of a figure analyzing speech bubbles made of a technology / futuristic pattern of lines and dots.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼