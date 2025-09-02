How Principals Can Help Teachers in a New School Year
How Principals Can Help Teachers in a New School Year

By Jennifer Vilcarino & Edér Del Prado — September 02, 2025 1 min read
As teachers begin a new school year amid the pressures of state and school content requirements, technology challenges, and classroom censorship, what they really want from their principals is simple: more autonomy in their classrooms.

Previous EdWeek reporting from 2023 found that higher rates of perceived classroom autonomy directly correlated with increased job satisfaction for teachers. In addition, according to the 2024-25 Teacher Morale Index, developed by the EdWeek Research Center, teachers ranked greater autonomy from school leaders as a top need. Survey results showed that among the top three responses for what could improve teacher morale were changes in school leadership approaches and styles.

Additionally, in an informal Education Week LinkedIn poll, teachers were asked in what area they wanted more help by their principal this school year. Of the nearly 300 votes, 46% voted for autonomy, 31% said classroom management,12% said curriculum, and 12% chose other.

Educators shared more details about their opinions on how they want to be supported in the 2025-26 school year in the comment section. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Give support and allow autonomy

1 / 16
Honestly, just let us do our jobs. Say yes more to the things we request without caveats. Be positive and upbeat. Criticism is fair, but hearing what we're doing right once in a while really does a lot for morale.
Dani W.
Get out into the hallways, monitor bathrooms, and stay out of our way.
Redhot O.
Say no to the tasks that will add more work to already overworked teachers. Include teachers in the decision-making process if they are impacted by the decisions being made. We see the pitfalls and can give honest feedback on practicality as it relates to our day-to-day functions.
Christen E.
[Don't] just [support] students, but support your staff.
Lothar K.
Behavior intervention and parent contacts due to significant behaviors.
Kiki A.
Schoolwide student behavior expectations that are addressed uniformly by all administrators...
Samantha S.
Enforce the student code of conduct and the dress code.
Lee B.
I would love for my [administrators] to do their job, so that I can do mine!
Cyndi K.
More consistent discipline for students, specifically repeat offenders.
Odessa B.
Caring about the staff and building relationships… supportive discipline of students when teachers ask for help.
Janet B.
More support with behavior concerns and stronger relationships as a school team.
Kristi P.
Compassionate listening and teacher education.
Suleiman B.
Trust and belief in my and other veterans' abilities.
Rocky L.
Support teachers when students are disruptive...
Lisa A.
Holding behavior to a high standard. I need kids in my room behaving so that I can teach. Send a powerful message at [the] start of year and [it] will be smoother for everyone.
Tanya H.
Discipline—if there’s a problem, deal with it. Don’t put it back on the teacher. Leadership—stick up for your staff with students, parents, and the division...
Ashley K.

Recognize the value of time

1 / 11
The gift of time.
Michelle L.
Cancel useless meetings and hire more staff to supervise students during lunch. 
Jose C.
Value the time of your staff (all of them). No stupid staff meetings. Put it in an email.
Wendy H.
Don’t make us do things that don’t help the kids. No extra paperwork.
Barbara M.
Replacing meetings that could have been an email. Wasting teachers’ time is high level professional disrespect.
Anthony L.
More staff to take on administrative duties (like make copies or set up materials) and smaller classes.
Melissa B.
[Not] having meetings just because… if it can be an email, just let us work.
Christina K.
Fewer meetings.
Wendy D.
Don’t have a meeting when an email will do...
Angie L.
Finding enough staff and substitute teachers so that teaching staff doesn’t have to do additional duties or cover for colleagues because of short staff. I’d love to see admin step in and sub when in need instead of taking away our planning periods.
Netta C.
A wise principal made all teachers' day better by relieving them of arrival and dismissal duties by working with staff who did not have full-day students to cover those duties. Successful solution for everyone. Keep it simple works.
Tess N.

Other notable mentions

1 / 5
You can always determine [the] school climate by how [seriously] a principal takes equity, diversity, and inclusion—and not just by coordinating one-off workshops or trainings (these can help). But a leader who truly prioritizes all students feeling welcome is the support that not only teachers need, but it's what our students deserve.
Jehan H.
Bathroom breaks. [Nobody] ever really talks about it, but I’ve reached the point [where] I am not holding it for hours anymore.
Lisa S.
More help with refurbishing the library, both with modern furniture and books that were published after the birth of our students.
Kathleen G.
Being proactive with identity-based discrimination targeted at BIPOC teachers.
Sawsan J.
[Offer] real conversations about coworker and playground bullying on campus.
Cori S.

Some are already on the right track

1 / 4
We have a great principal who listens and leads using best practice. The school needs new furniture and is tired, but the staff are fully supported.
Samantha J.
My principal is awesome…. What we need is for the district to put a full-time [paraprofessional] in each kindergarten classroom.
Alicia G.
[My principal] does more than enough already... She needs the help, not me!
Kat B.
Our principal is working so hard on supporting us in discipline, academics, lesson planning [and more]... She is the best!
Leeanne F.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Edér Del Prado
Social Media Producer Education Week
Edér is the social media producer for Education Week.

