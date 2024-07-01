How One Principal Stays Connected by Teaching
School & District Management Q&A

How One Principal Stays Connected by Teaching

By Sarah D. Sparks — July 01, 2024 5 min read
Illustration of calm woman working at desk
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

For Jennifer Connolly, principal of the 370-student Preston High School in the Bronx, being an instructional leader means actually getting back into the classroom.

Connolly and her two assistant principals teach at least one block-scheduled class [meeting every other day] each semester, both to ease staff scheduling and stay connected to students and teachers. Connolly spoke with Education Week about how she returned to the classroom, and how her dual roles have strengthened each other.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you make the decision to return to teaching as a principal?

We don’t really have anybody else in our district [who is a teaching principal] that we have to follow. I became principal two years ago, and I made the decision that every administrator—myself and the two assistant principals—was going to teach a class, for a couple of reasons. One, we were all teachers and we love it. But the other reason is that teaching during COVID, when we were hybrid, when your administration really couldn’t comprehend how that felt, there was a big disconnect and people were very unhappy. So I wanted to make sure we understood what teachers and students were going through.

You taught for 18 years before you joined the principalship. How has teaching changed in the time you’ve been doing that?

I taught history and for my last three or four years of being a classroom teacher, I was teaching Intro to Law, Economics, and Government, and a course I created on race, class, gender, and United States history. For the past two years [as a principal], it’s been our Intro to Law class, which is a senior elective, because I’m also an attorney. That’s not going to run next year, so I’m going to teach a section of economics and government that’s required for every senior in New York state to take.

There’ve been huge changes. Some of it is in content, right?

Like, I teach a law class; up until 2022, we taught Roe v. Wade as kind of the end of the fight for reproductive rights; not the whole end, because you still taught [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey and Whole Women’s Health [v. Hellerstedt rulings]. But then there’s the Dobbs [v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization] decision in 2022, and all of a sudden you have to really change your curriculum. … There’ve been these huge events that have changed the content of what I taught, but also how you teach is different.

[For] the course I created on race, class, and gender, I did not want to give that course up because I loved it. But if [as a student] you’re studying U.S. history and society today and you’re looking at these topics, you really have to question authority. And as a teacher, I felt comfortable having [students] do that, but I knew as the principal, they would not be comfortable in my presence questioning some of these institutions.

Is there something you wouldn’t have known about as a principal if you weren’t still teaching?

I think part of it is the need for civil dialogue. I had a student who didn’t do any of our homework for the last quarter—and I think it takes a lot of guts to have the principal as a teacher and not do your homework! I reached out to her and her parents and she did it, but she did it after grades were submitted. Then she emailed me and was like, “I can’t believe you made me do all this homework. I didn’t get any credit for it. You never gave me a due date.” I was like, “No, no, no. You missed all the due dates.”

I think being in that situation, having to have that conversation myself as a teacher, lets me know what teachers are dealing with. If you’re just in your office, you’re not as aware of what the teacher-student dynamic is like.

With the upcoming election, we’re doing a lot of thinking about programming for our students, but also for our faculty, to help them help students have a civil dialogue. I think it’s lacking in society in general, for people to be able to hear from each other and discuss it without making things personal and actually listening to listen, not to respond. So we’re going to do some work on that. And that’s definitely something I’ve noticed being in classrooms, that we need to do more work with students on how we engage with each other.

How do you balance the workloads of being a teacher and a principal?

Ha, not well. I get things done at work. It’s just my personal life that I don’t balance well. But it is harder to get things graded. I used to pride myself that if I collected homework on Monday, they had it back graded on Wednesday. And there are just times now with being the principal and a teacher, that’s not possible. You have to carve out time in your day to say, ‘OK, yeah, no, I really need to focus and make sure I’m ready for this class.’ But going into the classroom, all three of us [administrators] have said that’s a break for us. You step out of the office, and for 82 minutes, you get to leave the worries of administration behind and really focus on your students.

Is there any advice you have for a principal who would like to start teaching also?

I think that you have to give yourself some grace that you’re not going to be the same teacher you were when you were a full-time teacher. Choose classes where you can control [the structure] and it’s something you love, because if you’re going back, you want to enjoy that time while you’re in the classroom.

How can school leaders better mentor teachers to join the principalship?

You have to lead by example, right? I think you have to show teachers that you can make this transition from teaching to administration, but you can still continue to teach. I feel like there’s the perception—even, I had it as a teacher—that administration was kind of the dark side, and you didn’t want to go over to the dark side because they didn’t really care about actual teaching.

But no! You can still teach, you can be involved with the students [as a principal]. So I think you have to show that you are doing this job because you love it. It’s helping teachers where they need it, but recognizing teachers as professionals in all that they do, and then showing them that there’s really not as much of a divide between teachers and administrators as they think.

This was never on my career plan. I was never going to be a principal. I loved teaching. I was [the] history department chair; I was the head of our scholars program. I never really thought I would do this.

And then COVID happened, changes to the school happened, changes to the society happened. And I felt like we needed someone who I knew understood our kids, understood our school, knew our history. And so I threw my hat in the ring and here we are. So even for young teachers who are like, ‘I would never,’ I think, ‘You never know.’”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Video 'The Work Is Therapy': Principals Help Each Other Recover From School Shootings
The Principal Recovery Network supports school leaders who've experienced a violent incident on campus.
Olina Banerji & Sam Mallon
2 min read
Frank DeAngelis, center, greets well-wishers during a vigil at the memorial for victims of the massacre at Columbine High School more than 20 years earlier in Littleton, Colo. on Friday, April 19, 2019. DeAngelis was principal of the school at the time of the attack. The school district is considering razing the current building and putting up a new structure.
Frank DeAngelis, center, greets well-wishers during a vigil at the memorial for victims of the massacre at Columbine High School more than 20 years earlier in Littleton, Colo. on Friday, April 19, 2019. DeAngelis was principal of the school at the time of the attack. The school district is considering razing the current building and putting up a new structure.
David Zalubowski/AP
School & District Management Districts’ Virtual Programs Are on the Chopping Block as ESSER Ends
Although usually small in enrollment, virtual programs have been an important option for some students.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Fourth-grader Sammiayah Thompson, left, and her brother third-grader Nehemiah Thompson work outside in their yard on laptops provided by their school system for distant learning, in Hartford, Conn., on June 5, 2020.
Fourth-grader Sammiayah Thompson, left, and her brother third-grader Nehemiah Thompson work outside in their yard on laptops provided by their school system for distance learning, in Hartford, Conn., on June 5, 2020. Some districts kept virtual programs as an option after schools reopened, but many of those are now considering cuts to them as budgets tighten.
Jessica Hill/AP
School & District Management What the Research Says 5 Things Schools Can Do This Summer to Improve Student Attendance Next Year
Schools can get a jump on student attendance during the school year by using data, leveraging summer programs, and connecting with families.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Julian Gresham, 12, left, works in a group to program a Bee-Bot while in their fifth grade summer school class Monday, June 14, 2021, at Goliad Elementary School. Bee-bots and are new to Ector County Independent School District and help to teach students basic programming skills like sequencing, estimation and problem-solving.
Julian Gresham, 12, left, works on a robotics programming activity in a 5th-grade summer school class June 14, 2021, at Goliad Elementary School in Ector County, Texas. Active summer programs may improve students' attendance during the school year.
Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP
School & District Management Opinion Don’t Just Listen to the Loudest Voices: Resources for Ed. Leaders
These resources can help school and district leaders communicate with their communities.
Jennifer Perry Cheatham & Jenny Portillo-Nacu
5 min read
A pair of hands type on a blank slate of keys that are either falling apart or coming together on a bed of sharpened pencils. Leadership resources.
Raul Arias for Education Week
Load More ▼