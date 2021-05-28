Getting Face Time With Students May Be More Important Than You Think
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Getting Face Time With Students May Be More Important Than You Think

By Sarah D. Sparks — May 28, 2021 3 min read
Mashea Ashton, principal and founder of Digital Pioneers Academy, drops in to different Zoom classes to see how students and teachers are doing.
Mashea Ashton, the principal and founder of Digital Pioneers Academy, drops in on a Zoom class. New research shows ways teachers can build better bonds with students online.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

During the pandemic, teachers have reported challenges in developing relationships with students and helping them engage, particularly in their remote and partially asynchronous classes.

One new study in the Journal of Neuroscience suggests why students’ brains really do warm up to new people faster in face-to-face encounters, and hints at ways teachers may be able to bolster familiarity in remote classrooms. It finds that the way people initially are exposed to a new person—through seeing their face in passing, via media, or interacting face-to-face—changes the way their brains become familiar with the person and develop a sense of their identity.

Researchers from the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany, and the University of York in England separated participants into three groups. One group sorted pictures of foreign celebrities into groups, considered “perceptual exposure.” The second group watched two weeks of a television series that featured specific actors. The third group simply chatted with research staff members in person over three days.

After being exposed to the new faces, the participants were connected to an electroencephalogram, or EEG, which measures electrical activity in the brain; typically, about 400 milliseconds after seeing a face, the EEG recorded a signal whose strength increased in proportion to how familiar the person was.

In-person talks sparked more brain activity

The researchers found that while over time participants in the perceptual group could more quickly identify and match the faces of the celebrities, they showed no activity in the parts of the brain associated with becoming familiar with them. Those who watched actors over two weeks showed some familiarity, but the strongest reactions came from participants who simply chatted briefly with staff face to face.

“With the two-week-long media training, participants every single day watched one of the episodes of these actors in either the American or the British series. And then in addition to that, we bombed them with information regarding the persons who are playing in these films,” said Gyula Kovács, co-author of the study and cognitive neuroscience professor at Friedrich Schiller University. “So they were motivated and, you know, it’s fun. … And despite this longer time period, the very short three days of personal interaction led to better results. That was surprising to me.”

“As soon as you get the interaction with a person, you immediately make judgments about the person’s trustworthiness, attractiveness—not only age, gender, and so on and so forth—the low level features—but deeper features. ... and these all will add to your representation.”

Because the original study was conducted before the mass move to video classes under the pandemic, researchers are now working on a larger follow-up study to tease out differences in how familiarity develops in live, face-to-face interactions in person versus online.

Though the original experiments were conducted with college-age adults, Kovács said there are some takeaways for K-12 educators in how to build familiarity and connection with students in remote learning environments: namely, by providing synchronous and varied face-to-face interactions with students as often as possible.

“In Germany, teachers are not allowed to tell the students to switch on the camera, but … it’s really important that [teachers and students] have some kind of a face-to-face interaction and are not just talking to black boxes all the time,” Kovács said.

Moreover, when starting to develop familiarity, teachers may consider varying their position and background during online classes—which admittedly can be difficult when teaching to a desk-top camera—and encourage students to do so, too. “Always sitting at this same table, with a set background and stuff like that—that’s very unnatural,” Kovács said. “That’s not how we are in a real classroom, let alone having a normal conversation.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Research Student Motivation & Engagement

Events

Tue., June 01, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How One School Achieved Record-Setting Engagement During a Pandemic
When the pandemic hit, Erin Fauteux, the principal of READS Academy, a school for students with high social-emotional needs, knew she needed a way to keep students motivated and engaged. To tackle this challenge, she
Content provided by Unruly Studios
Register
Thu., June 03, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Micro-credentials to Master’s Degrees: The Future of Educator Advancement
How can district leaders support strengthening educators’ skills for COVID recovery in the classroom while also empowering their growth and advancement? Join guest speakers, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Dr. Brandon Tatum, chief strategy
Content provided by BloomBoard
Register
Tue., June 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How to Power Your Curriculum With Digital Books
Register for this can’t miss session looking at best practices for utilizing digital books to support their curriculum.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Video The Awkward, Exciting, and Uncertain Transitions to Middle School, High School, and College
Students in 5th, 8th, and 12th grades anticipate their transition from pandemic schooling to a new level of education in the fall.
Jaclyn Borowski , Eric Harkleroad & Brooke Saias
1 min read
052521 HS Graduation AP BS
Student Well-Being Mental Health Problems Loom for the COVID Generation. Here's What Schools Can Do
Schools were struggling to meet students' mental health needs before the pandemic disrupted classes. Now those needs have ballooned.
Arianna Prothero
10 min read
vocabulary word cloud of terms kids can use to describe what they're feeling, in particular bad feelings so they can get help.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Student Well-Being Download 9 Tips for Creating Effective Community Partnerships Around Students' Mental Health (Downloadable)
Here’s how schools can bring together community groups to help fill in service gaps for students with mental health issues.
Emma Patti Harris
1 min read
community partnerships promo
Student Well-Being Helping Students Bounce Back From a Disrupted Year: Strategies for Schools
Research from disasters and programs for immigrant students offers clues on how schools can help students get back on track after COVID-19.
Sarah D. Sparks
7 min read
Lynette Faulkner, right, director at the Valencia Newcomer School, helps out new student Fernando Barron Escalante, 5, with his new iPad as he connects with classmates during remote learning on Sept. 2, 2020, in Phoenix.
Lynette Faulkner, right, director at the Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix, Ariz., helps a new student connect with classmates for a remote lesson. Research on "newcomer schools" like this one can inform post-pandemic schooling practices now as students return to full-time learning, with many having experienced educational disruption, stress, and trauma not unlike that of many newly arrived immigrant students.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Load More ▼