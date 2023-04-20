Failure Is Key to Learning. Help Students See It That Way
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Failure Is Key to Learning. Help Students See It That Way

By Sarah D. Sparks — April 20, 2023 2 min read
Image of an engineering high school class.
DGLimages/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Struggles and setbacks are a normal part of academically challenging classes. But how students think about their struggles—as failures or a normal part of learning—could make the difference in whether students persevere and succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

A new study in the Annals of the New York Academy of Science found high school students’ mindsets impacted how likely they were to consider an academic setback as a permanent failure.

As part of an eight-week online STEM internship program, researchers interviewed 150 high school students from New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and California. The students weren’t specifically asked to describe “failure,” just about their most memorable challenges in science and math classes.

"[Students] who focus on the learning process tend not to label their experiences as a failure,” said Xiaodong Lin-Sieger, the lead author of the study and a psychology professor with the Education for Persistence and Innovation Center at Teachers College, Columbia University. In contrast, students who focus on outcomes like grades or test results “tend to look at [a setback] and label it as a failure. So that’s significant.”

While all of the students generally performed average to well academically, higher-performing students were more likely to look on setbacks as part of the learning process and not label them as failures, compared to relatively average-performing peers.

“It’s very important for teachers to consider, what kids think of as a failure may not be what you think of as a failure,” Lin-Sieger said, “And not all negative reactions are bad. “

Researchers found students’ most common responses to setbacks were so-called “high arousal emotions” such as anger, shame, and frustration. While these reactions may lead to more venting from students, she said, they can also be shifted to energy and motivation. She suggested teachers instead keep an eye on students who have more “low-energy” responses to setbacks, such as withdrawal or depression.

To help students learn to think more productively about academic challenges, Lin-Sieger said, teachers can:

  • Regularly ask students to reflect on their experiences with setbacks and problems—not just how they “overcame” an obstacle, but what students learned from it.
  • When looking at the histories of important scientists or inventions, discuss how failures, setbacks, and changing tacks played a role in discoveries.
  • Be honest about critical feedback. Students develop more realistic expectations of their work and more trust in teachers if criticisms aren’t hidden in praise.
  • Encourage students to think of assessments or grades as a midpoint rather than an endpoint in an ongoing learning process.

For example, Lin-Sieger recalled talking down her own panicked science students who performed poorly on a midterm exam. “I finally had a meeting with the whole class,” she said. “I said, ‘Let’s look at the midterm as a process ... you need to dig deeply into how did you answer certain questions ... and what should you do in both preparation, planning, and understanding that you haven’t done? If you can do these things when we come to the final, I can guarantee you should do better.’ ...”

“It helps because when you reframe it, people don’t see one test as a dead end,” Lin-Sieger said. “If you treat everything as a process, I really think anxiety will be lower and learning will be better.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., April 26, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Strategies for Maintaining 1-to-1 Student Device Programs
Learn about best practices when developing and maintaining a successful 1-to-1 student device program.
Content provided by Dell Technologies
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Why Starting Can Be the Hardest Part of a Project. How to Get Motivated
Educators can turn to several research-backed ways to teach students time-management skills.
Johanna Peetz
3 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Districts Say Social Media Is Hurting Students' Mental Health. Now They're Suing
A growing number of school districts are filing lawsuits to hold social media companies accountable for teens' declining mental health.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Image of a phone on the floor near the feat of a girl sitting on the floor.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion Teachers Can Make the World of Difference in a Child's Life
The roots of resilience in one student’s story thrived largely from the support of caring adults.
Angela Duckworth
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being A District Playbook to Address Students' Growing Mental Health Needs
Two national groups will work with 15 districts on ways to support students' mental health and prevent suicide.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Third grader Alexis Kelliher points to her feelings while visiting a sensory room at Williams Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rooms are designed to relieve stresses faced by students as they return to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.
Third grader Alexis Kelliher points to her feelings while visiting a sensory room at Williams Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rooms are designed to relieve stresses faced by students as they return to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Load More ▼