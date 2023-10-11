Teaching & Learning

The Latest by Subject Area: Reading & Literacy, Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Curriculum

Illustration of father and child working on computer.
Getty

Browse the latest news, opinion, and events on curriculum, reading & literacy, mathematics, science, and social studies all in one place.

Use these links to jump to different topical sections of this page.








Reading & Literacy

Reading and writing instruction. The science of reading. Early literacy. State reading policy. Explore EdWeek’s full coverage
An elementary student reads independently during class on Jan. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles.
An elementary student reads independently during class on Jan. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
Reading & Literacy We Asked Educators How They Define the 'Science of Reading.' Here's What They Said
Sarah Schwartz, October 11, 2023
6 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor We Need a New Way to Teach Phonics
October 10, 2023
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor No, Book Bans Are Never ‘Reasonable’
October 10, 2023
1 min read
Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters presides over a special state Board of Education meeting to discuss the U.S. Department of Education's "Proposed Change to its Title IX Regulations on Students' Eligibility for Athletic Teams" on April 12, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters presides over a state Board of Education meeting on April 12, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Reading & Literacy With Moms for Liberty Endorsement, ‘Science of Reading’ Faces More Political Controversy
Sarah Schwartz, October 9, 2023
5 min read
More on Reading & Literacy







Science

Thu., October 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Joy and STEM: Igniting Creativity and Curiosity in Your Pre K-5 Classroom
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Group photo of: Holly Warren, Kirstin Milks, Karen Jepson-Innes, Kiefer Kettenis, Emma Shaw
Bloomington High School South's Samsung Solve for Tomorrow student team showcased their Temp Mural project at the Wonderlab Museum ceremony, where they unveiled a mural art piece created with highly reflective, climate-positive barium sulfate paint, aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming. Left to right:<br/>• Holly Warren, interim director of economic and sustainable development at the City of Bloomington<br/>• Kirstin Milks, science teacher at Bloomington High School South<br/>• Karen Jepson-Innes, Executive Director, WonderLab Museum of Science and Technology<br/>• Kiefer Kettenis, Temp Mural team member<br/>• Emma Shaw, Temp Mural team member
Garrett Ann Walters
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Sponsor The Future of STEM Education is Social Impact
Content provided by Samsung
Teacher talking to students about recycling in the classroom at school
E+
Science U.S. Teachers Lag Behind Global Peers in Teaching About Sustainability. Here's Why
Madeline Will, September 5, 2023
4 min read
Students from MC2 STEM High School in Cleveland critique their classmates’ projects for an event that blends STEM and art on March 16, 2017.
Students critique their classmates’ projects for an event that blends STEM and art in Cleveland on March 16, 2017.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Science Q&A How High School Students Are Making STEM Education Accessible for Younger Kids
Lauraine Langreo, July 25, 2023
3 min read
More on Science







Mathematics

Education news, analysis, and opinion about math instruction
Wed., October 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Pave the Path to Excellence in Math
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Mathematics Reports Technology & Math Instruction: 10 Charts
October 2, 2023
Mathematics Spotlight Spotlight on Evidence-Based Teaching in the Math Classroom
October 2, 2023
Mathematics Reports K-12 Math Instruction: K-12 & Postsecondary Instructors' Experiences & Views
September 29, 2023
More on Mathematics







Social Studies

Education news, analysis, and opinion about social studies and history teaching
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 at 6.56.57 PM
Canva
Social Studies Opinion Why Public Schools Must Bolster Civics Instruction
Raymond Sanchez, September 28, 2023
6 min read
Photo of boy in classroom with U.S. flag.
E+ / Getty
Social Studies This Popular High School Civics Requirement Doesn’t Boost Voting Habits
Sarah Schwartz, September 20, 2023
5 min read
Image of a parent and child at a voting booth.
LPETTET/E+
Social Studies Children's Voting Habits Could Influence Their Parents' Political Participation
Sarah Schwartz, September 12, 2023
4 min read
Dennis Prager attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Dennis Prager attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision via AP
Social Studies PragerU, Creator of Controversial Social Studies Videos, Now Has a Toehold in Schools
Sarah Schwartz, August 31, 2023
8 min read
More on Social Studies







Curriculum

Bryan Martinez, a senior at Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, works on a computer during his Advanced Algebra with Financial Applications class on Sept. 12, 2023. For his medium-term financial goals, he settles on a car — he doesn’t have one yet — and vacations. Peering way into his future, the 18-year-old also imagines saving money to buy a house, start his own business, retire, and perhaps provide any children with a college fund. (Jackie Valley/The Christian Science Monitor via AP)
Curriculum More States Are Teaching Financial Literacy. It Could Help Students Struggling With Math
Jackie Valley, The Christian Science Monitor, October 10, 2023
5 min read
A t-shirt signifying the wearer supports sex education and photographed Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss., is made available by Teen Health Mississippi, an organization that works to improve access to high-quality sex ed and youth-friendly healthcare. The shirt is sometimes worn by staff and youth partners to help facilitate group discussions among other youth and the community at large.
A t-shirt signifying the wearer supports sex education is photographed on Sept. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The shirt is made available by Teen Health Mississippi, an organization that works to improve access to high-quality sex ed and youth-friendly healthcare.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Curriculum Stricter State Laws Are Chipping Away at Sex Education
The Associated Press, October 6, 2023
6 min read
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an interview in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023. Newsom has signed a bill to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks based on their teachings about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities. On Monday, Sept. 25, Newsom said the measure is “long overdue.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an interview in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023. Newsom has signed a bill to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks based on their teachings about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, and gender identities. On Monday, Sept. 25, Newsom said the measure is “long overdue.”
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Curriculum California Governor Signs Law Barring Schoolbook Bans Based on Racial, Gender Teachings
The Associated Press, September 26, 2023
2 min read
Image of an open book, and a hand drawing a character of the content.
Canva
Curriculum Download DOWNLOADABLE: Choosing Grade School Books With Complex Representation of People and Topics
Ileana Najarro, September 25, 2023
1 min read
More on Curriculum