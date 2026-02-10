What do science, pajamas, and school cafeterias have in common? They can all be part of a powerful after-school experience that makes STEM learning more accessible, collaborative, and fun.

Informal science, technology, engineering, and math programs—"STEM in pajamas,” if you will—offer students unique opportunities to explore science outside the traditional classroom. Community-based science clubs, evening workshops, or family-engagement nights can help spark curiosity and creativity by turning STEM into something students can enjoy in a relaxed environment after school hours.

I first encountered a STEM-in-pajamas experience as a visiting co-teacher in a science education course at Barnard College organized by education professor Maria Rivera. The concept was a simple one that any school leader can emulate: Host a family engineering night where students and their caregivers work together on fun, hands-on engineering challenges.

The events were held in school cafeterias, science rooms, and libraries across New York City public schools and drew on programming from the American Society for Engineering Education’s activity book, Family Engineering: An Activity and Event Planning Guide.

Each school I visited was full of laughter, trial and error, and light bulb moments as families collaborated on challenging DIY engineering tasks. More importantly, the events demonstrated that engineering is indeed for everyone, regardless of background or prior experience.

In the high school environmental science class that I teach, I’ve seen firsthand how informal science activities can deepen student engagement and enthusiasm. One recent project asked students to design earthquake-resistant buildings out of Popsicle sticks and Silly Putty as part of a unit on the environmental impact of natural disasters and climate change.

To simulate seismic activity, students used a hand massager to create increasing vibrations and test the resilience of their structures. With limited in-class time, the challenge evolved into an after-school competition. Students worked on their designs at home, compared results, and shared strategies. I saw how their excitement didn’t end at dismissal but was invigorated with more time spent outside the classroom thinking about ways to improve the structural integrity of their Popsicle-stick buildings. Thus, not only was science extended beyond their classroom experiences, but they were dreaming about science as well.

Research supports my own observations about the power of after-hours STEM, with a recent metanalysis offering empirical evidence that STEM outreach programs, particularly in informal settings, build student confidence and interest in the discipline .

If you don’t have time to manage an after-school club to develop opportunities for informal STEM enrichment, consider creating a simple family-friendly STEM night. Here are a few practical tips for principals interested in planning one at your own school:

Start with a theme. Whether it’s sustainability, engineering, or a specific topic (like outer space), a cohesive theme can help drive excitement and engagement.

Whether it's sustainability, engineering, or a specific topic (like outer space), a cohesive theme can help drive excitement and engagement. Design interactive activities in stations. Think spaghetti towers, edible DNA, or homemade slime—anything that's fun and exploratory. Of course, don't be afraid to think outside the box of these more traditional activities. (The family-night activity book which I noted earlier, has endless interactives that are easy to prepare.)

Empower student leadership. Let students co-design activities or take on facilitation roles to build ownership during the STEM night or club event.

Recruit volunteers and partners. Pass out flyers or make a phone tree to involve parents, school staff, local organizations, or STEM professionals who can enrich the experience with real-life examples. Continue to show students that STEM/STEAM does not live in the school alone.

Foster inclusivity. Ensure all activities are accessible to students of varying abilities, languages, and backgrounds. For example, provide translated materials and visuals to supplement directions at different activity stations.

Celebrate participation. Highlight student work and recognize creativity by providing prizes or other types of incentives to help build hype and interest.

The possibilities for engaging students in STEM outside the bounds of a classroom are endless. Informal science programs, especially ones rooted in community, can create meaningful opportunities for students to connect with science in their own time and space. With just a little time and creativity, the children in your school can have their own STEM pajama parties and fall asleep at night thinking of science.