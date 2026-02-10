6 Practical Tips for Planning a Family STEM Night at Your School
Opinion
Science Opinion

6 Practical Tips for Planning a Family STEM Night at Your School

How to spark kids’ curiosity for science with afterschool events
By Stefanie Macaluso — February 10, 2026 3 min read
Photo collage illustration of science activities such as tinkering with electronics and tower building.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Stefanie Macaluso
Stefanie Macaluso is a postdoctoral fellow at Teachers College, Columbia University, where she trains preservice teachers. She has also been a science curriculum coach and science teacher in New York City public schools for the last nine years.

What do science, pajamas, and school cafeterias have in common? They can all be part of a powerful after-school experience that makes STEM learning more accessible, collaborative, and fun.

Informal science, technology, engineering, and math programs—"STEM in pajamas,” if you will—offer students unique opportunities to explore science outside the traditional classroom. Community-based science clubs, evening workshops, or family-engagement nights can help spark curiosity and creativity by turning STEM into something students can enjoy in a relaxed environment after school hours.

I first encountered a STEM-in-pajamas experience as a visiting co-teacher in a science education course at Barnard College organized by education professor Maria Rivera. The concept was a simple one that any school leader can emulate: Host a family engineering night where students and their caregivers work together on fun, hands-on engineering challenges.

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

The events were held in school cafeterias, science rooms, and libraries across New York City public schools and drew on programming from the American Society for Engineering Education’s activity book, Family Engineering: An Activity and Event Planning Guide.

Each school I visited was full of laughter, trial and error, and light bulb moments as families collaborated on challenging DIY engineering tasks. More importantly, the events demonstrated that engineering is indeed for everyone, regardless of background or prior experience.

In the high school environmental science class that I teach, I’ve seen firsthand how informal science activities can deepen student engagement and enthusiasm. One recent project asked students to design earthquake-resistant buildings out of Popsicle sticks and Silly Putty as part of a unit on the environmental impact of natural disasters and climate change.

To simulate seismic activity, students used a hand massager to create increasing vibrations and test the resilience of their structures. With limited in-class time, the challenge evolved into an after-school competition. Students worked on their designs at home, compared results, and shared strategies. I saw how their excitement didn’t end at dismissal but was invigorated with more time spent outside the classroom thinking about ways to improve the structural integrity of their Popsicle-stick buildings. Thus, not only was science extended beyond their classroom experiences, but they were dreaming about science as well.

Research supports my own observations about the power of after-hours STEM, with a recent metanalysis offering empirical evidence that STEM outreach programs, particularly in informal settings, build student confidence and interest in the discipline.

If you don’t have time to manage an after-school club to develop opportunities for informal STEM enrichment, consider creating a simple family-friendly STEM night. Here are a few practical tips for principals interested in planning one at your own school:

  • Start with a theme. Whether it’s sustainability, engineering, or a specific topic (like outer space), a cohesive theme can help drive excitement and engagement.
  • Design interactive activities in stations. Think spaghetti towers, edible DNA, or homemade slime—anything that’s fun and exploratory. Of course, don’t be afraid to think outside the box of these more traditional activities. (The family-night activity book which I noted earlier, has endless interactives that are easy to prepare.)
  • Empower student leadership. Let students co-design activities or take on facilitation roles to build ownership during the STEM night or club event.
  • Recruit volunteers and partners. Pass out flyers or make a phone tree to involve parents, school staff, local organizations, or STEM professionals who can enrich the experience with real-life examples. Continue to show students that STEM/STEAM does not live in the school alone.
  • Foster inclusivity. Ensure all activities are accessible to students of varying abilities, languages, and backgrounds. For example, provide translated materials and visuals to supplement directions at different activity stations.
  • Celebrate participation. Highlight student work and recognize creativity by providing prizes or other types of incentives to help build hype and interest.

The possibilities for engaging students in STEM outside the bounds of a classroom are endless. Informal science programs, especially ones rooted in community, can create meaningful opportunities for students to connect with science in their own time and space. With just a little time and creativity, the children in your school can have their own STEM pajama parties and fall asleep at night thinking of science.

Get The Savvy Principal

Delivered Sunday morning, this newsletter has essential news, information, and career resources specifically for school leaders.
Learn More & Sign Up

Events

Thu., February 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: AI Could Be Your Thought Partner
How can educators prepare young people for an AI-powered workplace? Join our discussion on using AI as a cognitive companion.
Register
Tue., February 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being & Movement K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Teaching Students Life Skills
Join this free virtual event to explore creative ways schools have found to seamlessly integrate teaching life skills into the school day.
Register
Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Science Opinion Strategies to Help Students Embrace Science Instruction
Knowing how to redirect science denial in your classroom is a strong way to start.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Quiz Quiz Yourself: Evaluating Effective Science Instruction in Your District
Answer 7 questions about evaluating effective science instruction in your district.
Content provided by National Science Teaching Association
Science Opinion Science Scores Are Down. But We Know What Would Improve Them
The when, where, and how of science instruction needs rethinking.
Emma Banay, Christine Cunningham & James Ryan
4 min read
Flat vibrant vector illustration depicting science education and learning concept. Illustration is showing different ways of learning: listening, watching, observing, exploring, experimenting, asking questions, talking and communicating, reading, drawing, and writing. The female teacher is placed on the right side and there are also two pupils each one representing different theme; one girl asking question and learning by listening and a boy holding a hand up to answer a question.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Science What's Behind the Drop in Students' Science Scores on NAEP?
Survey results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show 8th graders do less scientific inquiry now than five years ago.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Middle school students learn about the value and shape of matter while building containers to hold liquid during an 8th grade science class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Md.
Eighth graders learn about the value and shape of matter while building containers to hold liquid during a science class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024, in Baltimore. Nationally, 8th graders lost ground in science, according to the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Load More ▼