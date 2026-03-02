How to Talk to Students About the U.S.-Iran Conflict
Social Studies

How to Talk to Students About the U.S.-Iran Conflict

By Lauraine Langreo — March 02, 2026 3 min read
Plumes of smoke from two simultaneous strikes rise over Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026.
Plumes of smoke from two simultaneous U.S. air strikes rise over Tehran, Iran, on March 2, 2026. Providing age-appropriate opportunities for students to talk about war-related topics such as the current U.S.-Iran conflict can help them process those events in more meaningful ways.
Mohsen Ganji/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers across the country are facing tough questions from students about events in the Middle East that unfolded on Feb. 28.

The United States and Israel launched targeted attacks against Iran’s missile infrastructure, military sites, and senior leaders. The attacks, which continued on March 2, killed the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with dozens of senior political and military figures, the Associated Press reported.

Iran responded to the attacks by launching missiles and drones across the region, targeting neighboring countries, including Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, and ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the AP reported. Lebanon’s Iran-backed militia group Hezbollah has also joined the fighting, attacking Israel from its bases in Lebanon.

The death toll is rising—a handful of U.S. troops were killed during the attacks; Israel, Iran, and other Middle East nations also confirmed civilian deaths, according to the AP.

To help educators explain the conflict and guide students in how to talk about emotionally charged, violent events like this in measured, respectful ways, Education Week has collected advice we’ve reported on to educators on how to talk and teach about volatile topics.

Here are some select stories and resources describing strategies that are working for educators:

Let students’ questions guide discussions

See how schools have addressed war-related issues with students during past conflicts:


  • Students Are Bringing Up the Israel-Hamas War in Class. Here’s How Teachers Are Responding

    Read Story

    In this article, one school provided space for students to have an open dialogue with their peers and social studies teachers about the Israel-Palestine conflict. It discusses how the social studies department put together the event, why it was important for students to have that conversation, and the challenges social studies teachers face when discussing controversial topics. The main advice: stick to the facts, give students the historical background, let students’ questions guide the discussion, and allow students to draw their own conclusions.

  • How to Talk With Students About the Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Tips

    Read Story

    This article provides 5 tips to help educators talk to students about what is happening in Ukraine. These tips are also relevant for talking about the conflict in the Middle East. The main advice: keep conversations developmentally and age-appropriate, explain why it’s important to pay attention to world events, pose nuanced questions about the crisis, share stories of what regular people are experiencing in the area.

  • How to Help Students Cultivate Hope When Worrisome News Is Stressing Them Out

    Read Story

    This Q&A with the former executive director of the National Association of School Psychologists discussed how teachers can support students emotionally when discussing frightening or troubling news and what teachers can do to help students stay hopeful. The main advice: Know who your kids are. For instance, if they have connections to the Middle East, be careful about what kind of stressors they might be experiencing.

Tap into resources about how U.S.-Iran relations got to this point

Following are resources educators can use to help students understand the context and history of this conflict:

Use age-appropriate strategies for how to talk to kids about war

See tips in the following resources for how to support, comfort, and inform students when issues about war are dominating the news.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Teaching Strategies

Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

Events

Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., March 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Beyond Teacher Tools: Exploring AI for Student Success
Teacher AI tools only show assigned work. See how TrekAi's student-facing approach reveals authentic learning needs and drives real success.
Content provided by TrekAi
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Opinion 'There Are No Heroes Coming to Save Us': Black History Without the Hero Worship
We should teach the history of justice work through a community lens, explains Bettina L. Love.
Bettina L. Love
4 min read
Illustrated silhouettes gathered before the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, a historic landmark, important to the Civil Rights Movement
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty + Photo: Dennis Rosario/iStock
Social Studies Opinion How Two Educators Are Teaching History Right Now
The "fire hose" of current events provides an opportunity for classroom discussion.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Social Studies Bible Tales, Election Denial Aren't in Okla.'s Proposed Social Studies Standards
The proposed new standards do not include several concepts championed by former state Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World
1 min read
Bible In Schools Oklahoma 25288732719260
Copies of the Bible are displayed Aug. 12, 2024, at the Bixby High School library in Bixby, Okla. Proposed social studies standards under former Oklahoma state Superintendent Ryan Walters included Bible stories and called for students to identify "discrepancies" in the 2020 presidential election won by former President Joe Biden.
AP Photo/Joey Johnson
Social Studies Opinion Studying Black History Primary Sources? Try the Sankofa Framework (Downloadable)
A blueprint for unearthing truths from Black history when grappling with a vast assortment of complex sources.
Nick Kennedy
1 min read
Black History books behind a Sankofa bird image
Erin K. Robinson for Education Week
Load More ▼