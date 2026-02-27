To the Editor:

The Oct. 27, 2025, article “Novels vs. Excerpts: What to Know About a Big Reading Debate ” and related reporting about reading instruction resonated with me. I’m fortunate enough to spend time in English/language arts classrooms that center instruction around whole books rather than excerpts or basal readers.

During my visits, I see students deeply engaged in what they’re reading, building knowledge on important topics, developing empathy through the characters in stories, and gaining the required focus and stamina to finish complex texts. All this will serve them well in school and in life.

Reading passages serve a purpose. They bring in more perspectives on a topic and build content knowledge. However, they seldom spark curiosity and do not encourage kids to keep reading in the way that a whole book will. As a former teacher, I loved when my students kept turning the pages of a class text even when it was time to switch to another lesson.

To support kids in reading grade-level works from start to finish, it’s helpful to build their background knowledge on the topic they’re reading about, pre-teach difficult vocabulary words, practice reading aloud to support fluency, encourage peer discussions about books, and connect reading and writing assignments. Natural curiosity kicks in with the right support.

Reading scores for 4th and 8th grade students declined on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. There are likely multiple reasons for this trend, but a move away from whole books in recent years is likely part of the problem. Helping young people grapple with great books has to be part of the solution.

Lorraine Griffith

Senior Director, Content Architect

Great Minds

Leicester, N.C.