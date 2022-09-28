Why Computer Science Education Will Be Crucial for ‘Every Job’
Classroom Technology

Why Computer Science Education Will Be Crucial for ‘Every Job’

By Lauraine Langreo — September 28, 2022 4 min read
Kids Coding In School
Los Angeles Unified School District is expanding computer science education to its youngest learners.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Sophia Mendoza’s interest in technology integration in education started as a 3rd grader in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Her teacher brought in a TRS-80, a desktop microcomputer, and let students play with it. It was Mendoza’s first experience with programming.

Now, as LAUSD’s Instructional Technology Initiative director, ensuring every student has access to computer science education is one of her biggest priorities.

“We know that every job of today and the future will require some knowledge of computer science education,” said Mendoza, who has been an educator at LAUSD for 25 years and is also a board member of the International Society for Technology in Education.

Here’s what Mendoza had to say in a Zoom conversation with Education Week about LAUSD’s technology use, how schools can sustain innovative digital learning, and what her priorities are for this school year.

The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Sophia Mendoza
Sophia Mendoza, the instructional technology initiative director for the Los Angeles schools, speaks at a panel discussion during the 2019 International Society for Technology in Education’s Digital Leadership Summit in Santa Clara, Calif.
International Society for Technology in Education

What are LAUSD’s biggest tech priorities?

We have focused on three big areas. The first being a foundation for technology integration, and that framework is the International Society for Technology and Education standards for students.

From that foundation, we build on the area of digital citizenship, really moving from safety, security, privacy—which are all important—but moving towards a more empowered approach, where we provide professional development for our educators in how to teach students to be inclusive, to be informed when they’re online, to be engaged, and to be balanced.

The third, which I’m extremely passionate and excited about, is computer science education—expanding computer science education to our youngest learners. By 2025, all students in elementary school should have a minimum 20 hours of instruction each school year in computer science; middle grade students should take at least one computer science course; and all high school students should have access if they choose to take a computer science course.

What are the best ways to use technology to improve student learning?

Learning First, Technology Second. It’s a great book by Liz Kolb. Another tagline that I have is “leading with instruction.” It’s always critical to lead with your instructional purpose. I had a lot of educators ask me, “What’s the best device I should buy to impact instruction?” So my response would be, “What are your instructional goals? What are you trying to accomplish? What is your student data telling you? Develop the strategies and look to digital tools and resources to help you along the way to accomplish your goal. So it’s a means to an end.”

See also

In this 2015 photo, third grader Iyana Simmons works on a coding exercise at Michael Anderson School in Avondale.
Girls are largely underrepresented in high school computer science courses even though overall participation is increasing.
Nick Cote for Education Week
Classroom Technology Computer Science Education Is Gaining Momentum. But Some Say Not Fast Enough
Alyson Klein, September 21, 2022
3 min read

What should good digital learning look like—and not look like?

Understanding when it’s appropriate to use it and when it’s not. Looking at the [ISTE] standards. Whenever you have the opportunity, strategically plan out what you want to accomplish with that technology.

What it doesn’t look like is “I found this really great, new ed-tech tool. What can I teach with that?” We don’t want to lead with the tool. We want to look at what our students need and what are the high impact supports and strategies to help our students achieve whatever that specific goal is.

How do you make that happen in the training you provide educators?

In our professional learning, we invite educators to bring with them their units of study for the upcoming weeks. Then we have them put those topics into whatever platform we’re going to be learning. How can we utilize this tool to empower your students’ voices? How can we utilize this tool for digital citizenship or civic engagement in your classroom? The context is meaningful for the educator. Because if we’re just learning points and clicks, folks forget that, unless you tie it to something that’s very meaningful for them.

How can schools sustain the higher levels of technology use that they have put in place over the past few years?

We need to continue to ensure that there is both federal funding and state funding. So I think continuously advocating for additional funding for schools to be innovative and [have] effective use of technology—not just the tools that you buy, but the pedagogy, those high-impact strategies that are successful with your students, because what may work at one school may not necessarily work at another.

See also

Illustration of computers and peripherals in recycle bin.
Illustration by F. Sheehan/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty and E+)<br/>
IT Management What Schools Can Do Now to Ensure Their New Technology Lasts Beyond the COVID Cash Boom
Alyson Klein, May 17, 2022
8 min read

The other piece is community collaboration. We know that this work of transforming teaching and learning will not happen alone. We need our partners at the table with us—and when I talk about partners, I talk about your internal partners and your external partners.

What are your biggest challenges?

There are two right now. These two go hand in hand—you can’t have one without the other: Digital citizenship and cybersecurity. Digital citizenship is one of our biggest challenges because these are habits of mind. We haven’t been taught the rules of the road explicitly.

Cybersecurity is always top of mind. I want to raise this issue: adequate funding for our K-12 schools and higher education in the area of cybersecurity. As the bad actors become more sophisticated, I really believe that our educational system needs to be heavily invested in that area.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Fri., September 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Critical Ways Leaders Can Build a Culture of Belonging and Achievement
Explore innovative practices for using technology to build an environment of belonging and achievement for all staff and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Tue., October 04, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Strategies for Improving Student Outcomes with Teacher-Student Relationships
Explore strategies for strengthening teacher-student relationships and hear how districts are putting these methods into practice to support positive student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Opinion Virtual Reality Looks Cool, But Can It Actually Help Schools Teach Math?
A VR company founded in 2019 to offer a learning solution for math now serves over 20,000 students.
Rick Hess
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Classroom Technology Q&A How Technology Should Influence Learning for This Generation
A seasoned ed-tech expert puts student engagement, equity, and the tech-curriculum connection high on her priority list.
Lauraine Langreo
10 min read
edtech sept 2022 q&a
F. Sheehan/Education Week and Getty Images
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center What Teachers Really Think About Their Learning Management Systems
Adoption of the technology took off during the pandemic, leading to almost ubiquitous use.
Lauraine Langreo
9 min read
edtech sept 2022 learning management
F. Sheehan/Education Week and Getty Images
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center How Tech Training for Teachers Is Not Measuring Up, in Charts
Ed-tech professional development still relies too much on one-time, “dog-and-pony show” events with little or no follow-up training.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
edtech sept 2022 tech training
F. Sheehan/Education Week and Getty Images
Load More ▼