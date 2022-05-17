What the Massive Shift to 1-to-1 Computing Means for Schools, in Charts
Special Report
Special Report
IT Infrastructure From Our Research Center

What the Massive Shift to 1-to-1 Computing Means for Schools, in Charts

By Kevin Bushweller — May 17, 2022 1 min read
Illustration of laptop computer displaying bar graph.
F. Sheehan for Education Week/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Copy URL

The 1-to-1 computing landscape in K-12 schools expanded at a rate few could have imagined prior to the pandemic. It is not an exaggeration to say it was a massive shift.

An exclusive survey by the EdWeek Research Center shows that about two-thirds of district leaders recalled providing one school-issued digital learning device for every middle and high school student prior to the pandemic. About 40 percent said the same for elementary school kids.

But by March of 2021, 90 percent of district leaders surveyed said they were providing a device for every middle and high school student, and 84 percent said they were doing the same for elementary school students.

“The whole pandemic had been like a big proof of concept for 1-to-1 [computing],” Marlo Gaddis, the chief technology officer for the Wake County schools in North Carolina, told Education Week. “Now it’s taking all of those learnings and putting them into [practice]. I don’t think there’s a district in this country that could say they’ve done it perfectly.”

Over the past two years, the EdWeek Research Center has conducted monthly surveys to examine how schools were handling pandemic-era schooling, including tracking the expansion of 1-to-1 computing and other technological developments.

Those changes have opened the doors for more-effective use of digital learning tools and led to more widespread and sophisticated use of technology and learning management systems by teachers and students. But at the same time, they have prompted growing concerns about the effect of too much screen time on student learning and behavior, student and teacher tech fatigue, and the lack of reliable internet connectivity in students’ homes.

The following charts—beginning in August of 2019 and ending in February of 2022—provide a scan of how much things have changed over the past two years and the challenges those changes are creating for schools now.

1 to 1 computing

education week logo subbrand logo RC RGB

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Kevin Bushweller
Assistant Managing Editor; Director of Editorial/Business Collaboration Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
Related Tags:
1-to-1 Computing Hardware

Events

Wed., May 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Build a Digitally Responsive Educational Organization for Effective Digital-Age Learning
Chart a guided pathway to digital agility and build support for your organization’s mission and vision through dialogue and collaboration.
Content provided by Bluum
Register
Thu., May 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Drive Instruction With Mastery-Based Assessment
Deliver the right data at the right time—in the right format—and empower better decisions.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Fri., May 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar How Does Educator Well-Being Impact Social-Emotional Awareness in Schools?
Explore how adult well-being is key to promoting healthy social-emotional behaviors for students. Get strategies to reduce teacher stress.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Infrastructure Stopping Cyberattacks Is Top Priority for Ed-Tech Leaders. But Many Underestimate the Risk
Most K-12 district tech leaders rate common cybersecurity threats as just low or medium risk, survey shows.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Images shows a symbolic lock on a technical background.
iStock/Getty
IT Infrastructure Spotlight Spotlight on Infrastructure Modernization
This Spotlight will help you grasp the reality of school infrastructure, parent privacy concerns, watchdog recommendations and more.
IT Infrastructure The Infrastructure Bill Includes Billions for Broadband. What It Would Mean for Students
Students who struggle to access the internet at home may get some relief through $65 billion in funding for broadband, approved by Congress in the new infrastructure bill.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Chromebooks, to be loaned to students in the Elk Grove Unified School District, await distribution at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on April 2, 2020.
Even as school-issued devices such as Chromebooks, shown above, have proliferated in the pandemic, many students still lack internet access at home, putting them at a disadvantage for completing homework assignments.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
IT Infrastructure Privacy Group Cautions Schools on Technology That Flags Children at Risk of Self-Harm
Software that scans students’ online activity and flags children believed to be at risk of self-harm comes with significant risks, a new report warns.
Benjamin Herold
6 min read
Conceptual image of students walking on data symbols.
Laura Baker/Education Week and Orbon Alija/E+
Load More ▼