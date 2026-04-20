What Educators Really Think About the Benefits of Tech Use in Schools
Special Report
Special Report
Classroom Technology

What Educators Really Think About the Benefits of Tech Use in Schools

By Kevin Bushweller — April 20, 2026 1 min read
EdWeek What Educators Say - Benefits
Taylor Callery for Education Week
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The Opposing View
Other educators see it differently. Read the counterpoint: What Educators Really Think About the Overuse of Tech in Schools

Technology offers too many distractions from learning. It gives kids easy-to-access, sophisticated tools to cheat. And it prevents students from engaging in the cognitive struggles that are the foundation of meaningful learning.

The list of criticisms about the use of technology in schools is growing. Many teachers are frustrated with the distractions tech causes in their classrooms, complaints about the use of artificial intelligence to cheat or bypass meaningful learning are rising, and even students are worried that overuse of AI could be hurting their critical-thinking skills.

But what about the upsides of using technology for teaching and learning? Supporters of the use of technology in schools argue that it gives teachers tools to differentiate instruction, helps students visualize complex concepts, provides access to the most current information on developing topics, and prepares students to succeed in a tech-driven workplace.

The EdWeek Research Center posed a question in a recent survey asking educators whether they believed ed tech improves or hurts learning. Based on their responses, they were then asked why they felt that way.

Twenty-nine percent said technology does more to improve learning, and their “why” responses are featured in this article. (Thirty-six percent said tech hurts learning. See related article on those responses here.)

Below are 25 responses that we felt best represented a wide range of views from more than 180 answers. They have been edited for length and clarity and are presented in the alphabetic order of the states the respondents are from.

Learning in real time, getting immediate feedback

   I work with students with learning disabilities. Access to technology is essential as an equalizer to provide free audio (text to speech), free dictation, access to homework on the learning management system on-demand to see when tests are due, access to spellcheck to support spelling, which is key because of so many students who appear to be dyslexic because of holes in their ELA instruction.

—High school assistant principal/other school leader | California

   Since I teach world languages, the new technology can provide immediate feedback to their pronunciation, grammar, etc., which is helpful in the students' learning.

—High school teacher—world/foreign languages | California

   Google Classroom engagement increased, resulting in higher assignment completion rates. The use of software for tutoring purposes has been positive. The ability to practice SAT prep has been positive. Technical training on AI is beneficial.

—District superintendent | Delaware

   I believe students using technology for school-related purposes has changed the nature of school, because it has become much more real time and carried with them anywhere they go. I also believe that the proper use of technology allows for increasing learning. Technology for school-related purposes has had an overall positive effect. Especially the use of AI.

—High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history| Florida

   Access to informational resources, online resources like Canva that are creative, word processing, the ability to consolidate lessons and assignments via our school LMS, ethical and responsible use of AI as a thought partner, access to learning supports for those with learning differences ... on the whole, a LOT of positive benefits.

—High school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | Hawaii

   I think it does more to increase than decrease learning because we use it in a strategic and targeted way. We have specific programs that teachers use to supplement learning and specific resources to aid in research and writing when needed. These tools provide students with capabilities they wouldn't otherwise have. Long term, I think our focus on increasing AI literacy will also benefit the learning of our students because we are being intentional about how these tools are deployed.

—High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Illinois

   Students using technology for school helps them learn more because it gives them quick access to information, lets them explore topics in interactive ways, and allows them to practice skills at their own pace. Instead of just listening or reading from a textbook, they can watch videos, do online exercises, and collaborate with classmates, which makes learning more engaging and easier to understand. Technology also helps students stay organized, track their progress, and get immediate feedback, all of which boost learning rather than slow it down.

—High school teacher—career and technical education | Illinois

   My class is heavy on current events content. A textbook doesn't work for my class. I need access (and students need access) to technology in order to access current resources. Furthermore, technology solves some absenteeism issues. Students who are gone can more readily get caught up if they can access materials and assignments online.

—Middle school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Iowa

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Crafting intentional tech-oriented lessons

   Whether student use of technology has a positive or negative impact on learning is mostly dependent on whether the learning experiences are carefully and intentionally designed to be deeply and authentically engaging to the student and whether students find them meaningful and relevant. Faculty at our school are highly trained to design instruction that includes meaningful technology use for students.

—High school teacher—fine arts | Kentucky

   It is more adaptive to individual student-achievement levels. While it’s not human-to-human interaction and it doesn’t always allow for teaching on concepts (practice of skills over instruction of concepts), especially for math, technology can be an effective teaching tool.

—Elementary school principal | Maine

   Students who I teach need access to real-time information. The real world requires them to locate and analyze information and connect it to what they are learning. At the same time, we are being handed scripted curriculum as a result of state mandates, while being required to personalize student learning. Computers and online learning resources connected to those programs would make personalized learning more accessible. It would also provide them with different opportunities to show their learning in various methods that can be done efficiently. If prepping for the real world is our objective, then students need to access, use, and understand technology. It also helps level the playing field so that when students' families do not have the resources for technology in the home, they can use school-provided materials.

—Elementary school teacher, all subjects | Maryland

   I teach young children, and they are very engaged and excited to figure out how to make the tech work. The programs we use are age appropriate, and we are not on them extensively.

—Elementary school teacher | New Jersey

   Access to the internet at home, ability to expedite the production of written assignments, utilization of online curricular material, reduction of paper clutter, more variety with the type of assignments that can be assigned

—High school teacher—math/computer science/data science | New Jersey

   If used and managed properly, information available for learning and researching can be used in the classroom. Teaching students to use technology as a tool, not as a replacement for teachers, is key. We do DOK (Depth of Knowledge) walks and give constructive feedback to staff on how to integrate technology and use it to develop soft skills like collaboration, how to agree or disagree with tact, and how to use information to inform your decision.

—District superintendent | North Carolina

   Our expectations are set by our teachers, and when students are in class, they are held to the standard of following those expectations. Students aren't always using tech in the classroom, but when they do, it is guided and monitored by our faculty.

—High school assistant principal/other school leader | Ohio

   As a science teacher, I can use technology to collect and analyze data. This allows students to move beyond data collection and focus on relationships. In addition, the use of self-checking/scaffolded activities allows students to practice and get immediate feedback. Feedback is one of the major drivers to improvement in learning.

—High school teacher—science | Ohio

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Helping students learn at their own pace

   Technology supports personalized learning. Many digital tools allow students to work at their own pace, review materials when needed, and receive immediate feedback on assignments or practice activities. This helps students identify areas where they need improvement and strengthens their understanding of the content.

—District-level administrator—technology | Texas

   1) Active engagement in learning tasks; 2) Able to research and compose multimedia presentations; 3) Able to access online electives we do not offer.

—Assistant principal/other school leader—other grade-level configuration | Texas

   It enables more accessibility to learning, especially for those who may be out of class on a given day. It also allows for some differentiation for students who may need additional independent or guided practice. Many of our students also do not have access to devices other than phones, so the [devices] we use serve an important function for them to write, research, and engage with course material outside of class time. We also try to strike a good balance between technology use in the classroom and paper or discussion-based instruction, which also serves an integral role in our teaching.

—High school principal | Texas

   I wouldn’t be able to adequately teach my subjects without technology! Especially now with the seemingly exponential use of AI, it just would not be possible at all to teach without technology.

—High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Utah

   The curriculum and activities that are accessed online through their Chromebooks are more engaging and provide for more ways to learn. Many of my students use voice to text, text to voice, and listen to books online. There are many ways that the students and I connect through the online applications for reviewing and discussing the material. I use simulations and other types of activities that get students engaged in the process of the curriculum rather than just memorizing answers.

—Middle school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Vermont

   Help them develop the skills for a 21st-century workplace. With artificial intelligence and automation, they need to be fluid on a Chromebook.

—High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Virginia

   Our students' [school-issued online] accounts can be locked down, allowing us to control what they see and use during class. If we were not able to lock down students' computers, I would expect less engagement and learning. Phones are not allowed in our classrooms. We primarily use [a platform] that allows students to see visual representations of many types of problems.

—High school teacher—math/computer science/data science | Virginia

   Students have access to learning materials at school and at home when they have access to technology. My school used to be 1-1 with students assigned a Chromebook from middle school through high school. Our textbooks, assignments, learning videos, learning platforms, etc., are all online. Students could communicate, ask questions, get support, and stay current in learning when gone or working on homework. Once the [district no longer provided] Chromebooks for students, they had no way to access textbooks (we do not have enough physical copies because the access points are online), they cannot always communicate with teachers for help (not all have cell phones), and they cannot complete their work from home after school or when absent. Many cannot stay for extra support after school due to bus schedules. When they had district-issued technology, they could get help remotely via email and Google Classroom, plus watch learning videos when absent. Now, they have no access, no connection, and limited support. Our students need access to technology. They also need the opportunity to learn how to use technology as a support tool before entering the workforce and postsecondary education. My students lost that due to a district decision that did not consider their input or educator input.

—High school teacher—math/computer science/data science | Washington

   1. Using technology is engaging. 2. More and more, we're using AI for giving feedback, which some students gamify, submitting multiple attempts to get the best score. 3. Not that many students use technology to do the work for them, and those who do usually get caught.

—High school teacher—world/foreign languages | Wisconsin

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Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
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