What Educators Really Think About the Benefits of Tech Use in Schools

Technology offers too many distractions from learning. It gives kids easy-to-access, sophisticated tools to cheat. And it prevents students from engaging in the cognitive struggles that are the foundation of meaningful learning.
The list of criticisms about the use of technology in schools is growing. Many teachers are frustrated with the distractions tech causes in their classrooms, complaints about the use of artificial intelligence to cheat or bypass meaningful learning are rising, and even students are worried that overuse of AI could be hurting their critical-thinking skills.
But what about the upsides of using technology for teaching and learning? Supporters of the use of technology in schools argue that it gives teachers tools to differentiate instruction, helps students visualize complex concepts, provides access to the most current information on developing topics, and prepares students to succeed in a tech-driven workplace.
The EdWeek Research Center posed a question in a recent survey asking educators whether they believed ed tech improves or hurts learning. Based on their responses, they were then asked why they felt that way.
Twenty-nine percent said technology does more to improve learning, and their “why” responses are featured in this article. (Thirty-six percent said tech hurts learning. See related article on those responses here.)
Below are 25 responses that we felt best represented a wide range of views from more than 180 answers. They have been edited for length and clarity and are presented in the alphabetic order of the states the respondents are from.