What Educators Really Think About the Benefits of Tech Use in Schools

Technology offers too many distractions from learning. It gives kids easy-to-access, sophisticated tools to cheat . And it prevents students from engaging in the cognitive struggles that are the foundation of meaningful learning.

The list of criticisms about the use of technology in schools is growing. Many teachers are frustrated with the distractions tech causes in their classrooms, complaints about the use of artificial intelligence to cheat or bypass meaningful learning are rising, and even students are worried that overuse of AI could be hurting their critical-thinking skills.

But what about the upsides of using technology for teaching and learning? Supporters of the use of technology in schools argue that it gives teachers tools to differentiate instruction , helps students visualize complex concepts, provides access to the most current information on developing topics, and prepares students to succeed in a tech-driven workplace .

The EdWeek Research Center posed a question in a recent survey asking educators whether they believed ed tech improves or hurts learning. Based on their responses, they were then asked why they felt that way.

Twenty-nine percent said technology does more to improve learning, and their “why” responses are featured in this article. (Thirty-six percent said tech hurts learning. See related article on those responses here.)

Below are 25 responses that we felt best represented a wide range of views from more than 180 answers. They have been edited for length and clarity and are presented in the alphabetic order of the states the respondents are from.

Learning in real time, getting immediate feedback

I work with students with learning disabilities. Access to technology is essential as an equalizer to provide free audio (text to speech), free dictation, access to homework on the learning management system on-demand to see when tests are due, access to spellcheck to support spelling, which is key because of so many students who appear to be dyslexic because of holes in their ELA instruction. —High school assistant principal/other school leader | California Since I teach world languages, the new technology can provide immediate feedback to their pronunciation, grammar, etc., which is helpful in the students' learning. —High school teacher—world/foreign languages | California Google Classroom engagement increased, resulting in higher assignment completion rates. The use of software for tutoring purposes has been positive. The ability to practice SAT prep has been positive. Technical training on AI is beneficial. —District superintendent | Delaware I believe students using technology for school-related purposes has changed the nature of school, because it has become much more real time and carried with them anywhere they go. I also believe that the proper use of technology allows for increasing learning. Technology for school-related purposes has had an overall positive effect. Especially the use of AI. —High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history| Florida Access to informational resources, online resources like Canva that are creative, word processing, the ability to consolidate lessons and assignments via our school LMS, ethical and responsible use of AI as a thought partner, access to learning supports for those with learning differences ... on the whole, a LOT of positive benefits. —High school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | Hawaii I think it does more to increase than decrease learning because we use it in a strategic and targeted way. We have specific programs that teachers use to supplement learning and specific resources to aid in research and writing when needed. These tools provide students with capabilities they wouldn't otherwise have. Long term, I think our focus on increasing AI literacy will also benefit the learning of our students because we are being intentional about how these tools are deployed. —High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Illinois Students using technology for school helps them learn more because it gives them quick access to information, lets them explore topics in interactive ways, and allows them to practice skills at their own pace. Instead of just listening or reading from a textbook, they can watch videos, do online exercises, and collaborate with classmates, which makes learning more engaging and easier to understand. Technology also helps students stay organized, track their progress, and get immediate feedback, all of which boost learning rather than slow it down. —High school teacher—career and technical education | Illinois My class is heavy on current events content. A textbook doesn't work for my class. I need access (and students need access) to technology in order to access current resources. Furthermore, technology solves some absenteeism issues. Students who are gone can more readily get caught up if they can access materials and assignments online. —Middle school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Iowa 1 / 8 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Crafting intentional tech-oriented lessons

Whether student use of technology has a positive or negative impact on learning is mostly dependent on whether the learning experiences are carefully and intentionally designed to be deeply and authentically engaging to the student and whether students find them meaningful and relevant. Faculty at our school are highly trained to design instruction that includes meaningful technology use for students. —High school teacher—fine arts | Kentucky It is more adaptive to individual student-achievement levels. While it’s not human-to-human interaction and it doesn’t always allow for teaching on concepts (practice of skills over instruction of concepts), especially for math, technology can be an effective teaching tool. —Elementary school principal | Maine Students who I teach need access to real-time information. The real world requires them to locate and analyze information and connect it to what they are learning. At the same time, we are being handed scripted curriculum as a result of state mandates, while being required to personalize student learning. Computers and online learning resources connected to those programs would make personalized learning more accessible. It would also provide them with different opportunities to show their learning in various methods that can be done efficiently. If prepping for the real world is our objective, then students need to access, use, and understand technology. It also helps level the playing field so that when students' families do not have the resources for technology in the home, they can use school-provided materials. —Elementary school teacher, all subjects | Maryland I teach young children, and they are very engaged and excited to figure out how to make the tech work. The programs we use are age appropriate, and we are not on them extensively. —Elementary school teacher | New Jersey Access to the internet at home, ability to expedite the production of written assignments, utilization of online curricular material, reduction of paper clutter, more variety with the type of assignments that can be assigned —High school teacher—math/computer science/data science | New Jersey If used and managed properly, information available for learning and researching can be used in the classroom. Teaching students to use technology as a tool, not as a replacement for teachers, is key. We do DOK (Depth of Knowledge) walks and give constructive feedback to staff on how to integrate technology and use it to develop soft skills like collaboration, how to agree or disagree with tact, and how to use information to inform your decision. —District superintendent | North Carolina Our expectations are set by our teachers, and when students are in class, they are held to the standard of following those expectations. Students aren't always using tech in the classroom, but when they do, it is guided and monitored by our faculty. —High school assistant principal/other school leader | Ohio As a science teacher, I can use technology to collect and analyze data. This allows students to move beyond data collection and focus on relationships. In addition, the use of self-checking/scaffolded activities allows students to practice and get immediate feedback. Feedback is one of the major drivers to improvement in learning. —High school teacher—science | Ohio 1 / 8 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Helping students learn at their own pace