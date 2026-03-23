Students Are Worried That AI Will Hurt Their Critical Thinking Skills
Artificial Intelligence

Students Are Worried That AI Will Hurt Their Critical Thinking Skills

By Arianna Prothero — March 23, 2026 4 min read
Students present their AI powered-projects designed to help boost agricultural gains in Calla Bartschi’s Introduction to AI class at Riverside High School in Greer, S.C., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Students present their AI-powered projects designed to help boost agricultural gains during an introduction to AI class at a high school in Greer, S.C., on Nov. 11, 2025. A new RAND Corp. survey of middle, high school, and college students shows nearly 7 in 10 middle and high school students say they are concerned that using AI for schoolwork is eroding their critical thinking skills.
Thomas Hammond for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It’s not just teachers who are worried about AI’s effect on students’ abilities to think critically. Students are concerned, too, according to a new survey of middle, high school, and college students by the RAND Corp.

Nearly 7 in 10 middle and high school students say they are concerned that using AI for schoolwork is eroding their critical thinking skills. And students are growing more worried.

Forty-eight percent of middle school students said they were concerned about AI harming their critical thinking skills in May of 2025. That number climbed to 68% by December. Among high schoolers, that percentage increased from 55% to 65% over the same time period. College students, too, expressed concern, with 70 percent indicating that AI use may be harming their critical thinking skills.

“Just thinking it harms your critical thinking isn’t proof that it’s harming your critical thinking,” said Heather Schwartz, the co-director of the American Youth Panel at RAND. “But there are a handful of studies coming out showing that AI is functioning like a crutch for students.”

Even though students are worried about AI undermining their critical thinking skills, they are increasingly using the technology to do their homework.

AI might be giving you a really beautiful explanation about what you can do and how to go about it. It's still removing that step for you. And I think it's shortchanging your learning in the process.
Heather Schwartz, RAND

The RAND survey found that from May to December of 2025, the percentage of middle school students who reported using the technology for homework rose from 30% to 46%, while the percentage of high schoolers rose from 49% to 60%.

While students in college use AI the most, Schwartz said that trend will likely pick up among K-12 students.

“The older the student, the more kids are using it for more classes, for more purposes,” she said. “My sense is that younger students are going to progressively use this more and more.”

General generative AI chatbots—such as ChatGPT, Claude AI, and Google Gemini—are far and away more popular among middle and high school students than other AI-powered tools with more specific purposes, such as those designed for tutoring, mental health, and college and career advising. Forty-nine percent of middle school students and 61% of high school students report using AI chatbots.

What are students using AI for in their schoolwork?

How, exactly, students are using AI for school-related purposes varies by the grade level. The most common tasks high school students use AI for are brainstorming and getting better explanations on assignments, with 37% of survey respondents saying that’s what they use AI for.

Middle school students are most likely to use AI for looking up facts, with 32% of middle school survey respondents saying they do this.

But does using AI to do schoolwork count as cheating?

See also

Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Erica S. Lee for Education Week
Special Report AI Is Picking Up Speed. Are Schools Keeping Pace?
October 20, 2025

The survey found that students’ definition of cheating is fairly narrow. On most tasks, a majority of survey respondents ranging from middle schoolers to college students did not consider AI use to be cheating (the report does not separately break out middle and high school responses on this data). The one exception was using AI to get homework answers, which 45% of respondents said constitutes cheating.

Many students are left to determine on their own whether using AI to help do their schoolwork is OK, the report found. A third of middle and high school students indicated that their school had a rule for using AI in homework. The rest indicated that either there was no rule, they didn’t know if there was a rule, or that it depended upon individual teachers.

High school students were more likely than middle schoolers to report that rules for using AI depend upon the teacher and that their teachers are checking for AI use. Consequently, high school students are more worried about getting accused of using AI to cheat, with 64% saying this was a concern for them.

Use of AI might bypass meaningful struggles to learn

In sum, what does this all mean?

The report examined whether a combination of students’ behaviors and beliefs affect whether they use AI for homework. It found that students who are not worried about AI use affecting their critical thinking skills and attend a school where they are allowed to use AI is correlated with heavier AI use for schoolwork.

Students’ perceptions that AI is undermining their critical thinking skills should give educators pause, said Schwartz.

While research on how AI might harm or boost students’ learning is still emerging, and teachers are finding it extremely helpful in their practice, Schwartz said she is concerned with how and when students are using AI. Specifically, she is worried about students using AI for what she calls first-draft thinking.

“That initial struggle, the blank page, the math problem that doesn’t yet have any steps in it, that you have to figure out what first step to take—that is like a tiny moment of friction,” she said. “It’s a cognitive challenge that you as a student have to draw on your background knowledge. And AI might be giving you a really beautiful explanation about what you can do and how to go about it. It’s still removing that step for you. And I think it’s shortchanging your learning in the process.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., April 09, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Managing AI in Schools: Practical Strategies for Districts
How should districts govern AI in schools? Learn practical strategies for policies, safety, transparency, and responsible adoption.
Content provided by Lightspeed Systems
Register
Wed., March 25, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Two Jobs, One Classroom: Strengthening Decoding While Teaching Grade-Level Text
Discover practical, research-informed practices that drive real reading growth without sacrificing grade-level learning.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Thu., March 26, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Q&A How a School Uses AI to Address Student Behavior Problems
AI has helped streamline the development of behavior intervention plans, a school leader said.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
032026 AI SEL support 2162238913
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors
Artificial Intelligence Teachers Move Beyond AI Basics to More Sophisticated Instructional Uses
A national AI training academy introduces teachers to complex collaboration with the technology.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
TeachersAI SG21
Teachers participate in a team exercise at the first training session of the National Academy for AI Instruction on March 18, 2026, at UFT headquarters in New York City. The partnership between the American Federation of Teachers and major AI developers aims to train 400,000 teachers to use artificial intelligence in the classroom.
Salwan Georges for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Opinion Why Teachers Shouldn’t Offload Their Busywork to AI
The idea that AI can let teachers carve out more time for students is appealing, intuitive—and wrong.
Daniel Buck
4 min read
AI chip hype concept, GPU. Red microchips with AI printed on falling off a production line.
Education Week + iStock
Artificial Intelligence How Do Parents Want Schools to Handle AI? Insights From a New Survey
Regardless of political affiliation, 79% of parents want more protection for kids.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Bruce Perry, 17, demonstrates the possibilities of artificial intelligence by creating an AI companion on Character.AI,, July 15, 2025, in Russellville, Ark.
A 17-year-old in Russellville, Ark., creates an AI companion on Character.AI, on July 15, 2025. In a recent survey, parents said AI chatbots should be required to provide pop-up warnings before displaying sensitive topics related to violence, self-harm, or abuse.
Katie Adkins/AP
Load More ▼