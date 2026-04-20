In some homes today, children fall asleep not to a parent’s voice but to a smart speaker reading a bedtime story or singing a lullaby.

Artificial intelligence can now soothe, narrate, and answer a child’s endless questions with remarkable precision. Apps and voice assistants promise parents convenience and consistency, while ed-tech services advertise personalized tutoring available anytime.

These tools are remarkable. But as AI quietly moves into the nursery and the classroom, a deeper question emerges: What happens when we begin outsourcing the most human acts of caregiving and teaching to machines? In K-12 schools, AI-powered tools are increasingly being used to tutor students, generate feedback, and even simulate conversation, raising similar questions about what should remain distinctly human in teaching and learning.

This is not simply a technological shift. It is a cultural one, what we might call a lullaby crisis, where machines increasingly perform the quiet acts of care that once defined parenting and teaching.

Decades of research in developmental neuroscience emphasize that children grow through relationships, not just information. During the first years of life, when the brain is developing faster than at any other time, responsive interactions with caregivers literally shape the neural architecture that supports language, learning, and emotional development.

Even simple rituals like singing a lullaby or reading a story stimulate language pathways, emotional bonding, and memory formation.

The same principle applies in schools.

Researchers studying AI in early-childhood education emphasize that while digital tools can support learning, they cannot replace the responsive human relationships essential to development. The Harvard Center on the Developing Child describes early learning through “serve-and-return” interactions , moments when caregivers respond to a child’s sounds, gestures, or questions. These exchanges help build the brain’s architecture and support emotional regulation, language development, and social skills.

When a parent sings a lullaby, even slightly off-key, or when a teacher responds to a student’s question with patience and encouragement, something more than instruction is happening. These moments create attachment, trust, and memory.

Artificial intelligence can simulate the sounds of warmth and attentiveness, but it does not experience them. A machine can generate a soothing voice, but it cannot form a bond. What looks like connection may instead be a carefully engineered illusion.

In a K-12 setting, AI tutoring systems can now provide instant feedback, adapt difficulty levels, and generate personalized explanations. For overburdened classrooms, these tools offer real potential. Used wisely, they can help teachers differentiate instruction and provide additional support to students who need it.

Across the country, school districts are rapidly experimenting with AI tutoring systems and classroom assistants, often faster than policies or research can keep up. In some classrooms, students now turn first to AI tools rather than teachers for explanations, shifting not just how they learn but whom they rely on.

But teaching is more than the transmission of information.

Great educators notice when a student is discouraged before a test, curious about an unexpected idea, or quietly disengaged. They read facial expressions, body language, and social context. They motivate students not only through content but through encouragement, trust, and mentorship.

These relational elements are fundamental to learning.

Scholars studying AI in education consistently urge that human educators remain central to effective learning environments, even as intelligent tutoring systems grow more sophisticated. Technology works best when it strengthens the relationship between teachers and students.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence into childhood raises a broader ethical concern: Efficiency should not come at the expense of human presence.

International organizations have begun raising this concern. UNESCO has warned that as artificial intelligence enters classrooms, education systems must preserve the human relationships and values at the core of learning. Researchers studying AI and children’s well-being have also cautioned about the “empathy gap” —the difference between responses that may sound caring and responsive but lack genuine emotional understanding, lived experience, and the ability to truly attune to a child’s needs in the moment.

If we normalize machines reading bedtime stories, answering questions, soothing fears, we risk redefining what care itself means.

Children may receive faster answers and perfectly delivered narration. But they may also receive less patience, less human attention, and fewer opportunities to build real relationships.

The danger is not that artificial intelligence is too capable. It is that we may begin to expect less of ourselves.

None of this requires rejecting artificial intelligence. AI can be a powerful support for families and educators. It can help translate stories across languages, suggest educational activities, assist teachers with grading or lesson planning, and provide personalized practice opportunities for students.

But responsible integration requires clear boundaries. School and district leaders, in particular, must ensure that AI adoption policies prioritize human relationships alongside innovation.

Policymakers, technologists, and educators should prioritize three principles:



Human-centered design. AI tools should encourage interaction between children and caregivers or teachers rather than replacing it.

AI tools should encourage interaction between children and caregivers or teachers rather than replacing it. Human-in-the-loop systems. Parents and educators should remain central to learning and decisionmaking.

Parents and educators should remain central to learning and decisionmaking. Investment in people. Schools and communities must continue investing in teachers, caregivers, and early-childhood programs so that human care remains the foundation of education.

Artificial intelligence will continue to transform education and daily life. Children will grow up with AI, but they need more than perfectly generated responses or flawlessly narrated stories. They need eye contact, patience, encouragement, and the reassuring presence of adults who care about them.

They need someone to read the story, sing the lullaby, and answer their questions, not because a machine cannot do it but because a relationship matters more than efficiency.

No algorithm can replace that, and no child should grow up expecting it to.