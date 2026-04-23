Screen Time Dos and Don’ts: A Downloadable Guide to Healthier Tech Habits
Classroom Technology

Screen Time Dos and Don’ts: A Downloadable Guide to Healthier Tech Habits

By Arianna Prothero & Liz Yap — April 23, 2026 1 min read
Collage of digital devices with an overlay of a clock.
Liz Yap/Education Week via Canva
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Excessive time spent on TVs, smartphones, computers, and tablets can hurt students’ learning, as well as their mental and physical health.

Making sure kids develop healthy tech habits should be a responsibility shared by families, educators, and policymakers, experts say. Schools, in particular, play a critical role, not only in guiding students and setting norms, but also in supporting families with clear, practical strategies for managing screen use.

This downloadable guide features tips and best practices on how to limit screen time and establish healthier habits.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Liz Yap
Contributing Designer Education Week
Liz Yap is a contributing designer for Education Week, working across products in print and digital.

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