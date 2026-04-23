Screen Time Dos and Don’ts: A Downloadable Guide to Healthier Tech Habits

Excessive time spent on TVs, smartphones, computers, and tablets can hurt students’ learning, as well as their mental and physical health.

Making sure kids develop healthy tech habits should be a responsibility shared by families, educators, and policymakers, experts say. Schools, in particular, play a critical role, not only in guiding students and setting norms, but also in supporting families with clear, practical strategies for managing screen use.

This downloadable guide features tips and best practices on how to limit screen time and establish healthier habits.

Download the Guide (PDF)