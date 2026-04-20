What Educators Really Think About the Overuse of Tech in Schools

Most school districts now feature 1-to-1 computing environments for all students. Learning-management systems are used extensively to make classroom assignments, test students, and plan lessons. And teachers and students’ use of artificial intelligence in K-12 classrooms is increasing at a rapid pace.
Advocates of these developments make the case that 1-to-1 computing gives students access to the most current information on a topic, rather than material from outdated textbooks; they point to how learning-management systems allow teachers to use data in more sophisticated ways to improve instruction; and they argue that students need to learn how to use AI to prepare for jobs in a tech-driven economy.
But what about the downsides of using technology for teaching and learning?
Critics of the overuse of technology in schools argue that it has led to students losing the ability to concentrate and engage in deep learning, stifled creativity and original thinking, created classroom distractions that have hurt instruction in big ways, and harmed students’ mental health. They argue that it is time to dial back the use of it and get back to lower tech, developmentally appropriate learning.
The EdWeek Research Center posed a question in a recent survey asking educators whether they believed ed tech improves or hurts learning. Based on their responses, they were then asked why they felt that way.
Thirty-six percent said technology does more to decrease learning, and their “why” responses are featured in this article. (Twenty-nine percent said tech increases learning. See related article on those responses here.)
Below are 25 responses that we felt best represented a wide range of views from more than 200 answers. They have been edited for length and clarity and are presented in the alphabetic order of the states the respondents are from.