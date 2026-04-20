What Educators Really Think About the Overuse of Tech in Schools

Most school districts now feature 1-to-1 computing environments for all students. Learning-management systems are used extensively to make classroom assignments, test students, and plan lessons. And teachers and students’ use of artificial intelligence in K-12 classrooms is increasing at a rapid pace.

Advocates of these developments make the case that 1-to-1 computing gives students access to the most current information on a topic, rather than material from outdated textbooks; they point to how learning-management systems allow teachers to use data in more sophisticated ways to improve instruction; and they argue that students need to learn how to use AI to prepare for jobs in a tech-driven economy .

But what about the downsides of using technology for teaching and learning?

Critics of the overuse of technology in schools argue that it has led to students losing the ability to concentrate and engage in deep learning, stifled creativity and original thinking, created classroom distractions that have hurt instruction in big ways, and harmed students’ mental health . They argue that it is time to dial back the use of it and get back to lower tech, developmentally appropriate learning.

The EdWeek Research Center posed a question in a recent survey asking educators whether they believed ed tech improves or hurts learning. Based on their responses, they were then asked why they felt that way.

Thirty-six percent said technology does more to decrease learning, and their “why” responses are featured in this article. (Twenty-nine percent said tech increases learning. See related article on those responses here.)

Below are 25 responses that we felt best represented a wide range of views from more than 200 answers. They have been edited for length and clarity and are presented in the alphabetic order of the states the respondents are from.

Mourning the loss of deep-thinking skills

Students have become accustomed to quick answers. They Google what they want to know and take everything as fact without confirming what AI states. I have to constantly remind them that they can't trust immediately—they have to fact-check. Students also have become accustomed to copy/paste without any thought to what they are doing. A lot of technology has stopped all deep-thinking processes. —Elementary school teacher | Arizona PLEASE HELP US. My district has no plans to curb tech use. There's really no hope that we can walk things back. Students are distracted, disengaged, and read MULTIPLE GRADES below reading level. It's atrocious. Learning is not happening, despite my best efforts. Students cheat on EVERY assignment, using ChatGPT for even the most elementary assignments. —High school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | California Computers and digital tools can support instruction, but they are not a replacement for teachers' explicit instruction and guidance. Effective learning requires skilled educators who intentionally model thinking, clearly explain concepts, and scaffold instruction so students can gradually take ownership of their learning. Through explicit instruction, teachers check for understanding, respond to student misconceptions in real time, and create opportunities for meaningful discussion and practice—elements that technology alone cannot replicate. —Elementary school assistant principal/other school leader | California Recently, I have found students request paper assignments. Most students who request online assignments are those who are consistently absent. In my class, students use their computers to play games during my lectures or message other students. They are constantly distracted. —High school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | Maryland Students are losing the ability to write, socialize, and perhaps even think for themselves with the emerging use of AI. —Elementary school teacher—special education | Colorado From what I have seen since our school has implemented laptops in the classroom is a lack of engagement in discussions, not being on the appropriate tab during class time, and increased use of AI to complete work. —High school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Colorado Distraction! Fosters the mindset, "I'll just Google it." A few years ago, I asked students to choose an issue that was important to them personally and write a speech about it. Some students actually had to search Google for "good topic for a speech." —High school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | Connecticut There are fundamental skills of attention, discipline, and focus that they have not developed. They cannot focus for more than a few minutes; they cannot even read a question that has multiple sentences. They cannot determine relevant info from irrelevant information. Now if they had those skills, and a few students do, then technology is a great way to increase their understanding of course content and apply their knowledge to novel cases, but as it stands, they are just using technology to play games and get answers online, even if the answers they obtained are incorrect. —High school teacher—science | Florida 1 / 8 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Development of curiosity and creativity are at risk

Technology hijacks creativity and curiosity. Technology inhibits peer-to-peer interactions, social and emotional learning, and behavior. Students are habituated toward immediate feedback and answers and thus do not have stamina or tolerance for waiting or wondering. —Elementary school teacher | Illinois Students have no idea how to use technology as a tool, only as a toy. They are given no classes or instruction on proper usage and do not know how to use it for work. It also divides focus and encourages multitasking, which is not a skill that they possess. The way technology is used keeps most students firmly in the concrete thinking phase rather than encouraging them to move to the abstract phase of thinking. —Middle school teacher—social studies/humanities/civics/history | Kansas Students cut school if they can just log in and complete work from home, lack of academic dialogue, lack of critical thinking, lack of meaningful classroom discussion, increased anti-social behaviors. —High school teacher—math/computer science/data science | Kentucky Students have become too reliant on technology. They display diminished critical-thinking skills and diminished stamina for working through struggle. They want the answers instantly and are used to them being readily available through technology. —Middle school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | Massachusetts The students are asked to do so much testing and are expected to be on the computer to practice skills. We have seen the impact it is having. Kids need to write and be able to express themselves without all this testing. Even our 4- to 6-year olds all test on the computer. This is not allowing the brain to develop. —Elementary school reading intervention teacher—special education | Michigan There is no thinking involved. They use AI, don't bother to actually read the answer it spits out, and either cut and paste or copy in by hand the answer AI gives them. Most don't even try to think it through. It also causes a LOT of drama, interpersonal conflicts, damages mental health, etc. Many are so addicted they can't go more than 15 or 20 minutes without checking their phone and they demonstrate an inability to focus. They all also claim that they can multitask. Research has consistently shown that idea is a myth, you just do both tasks poorly. —High school teacher—English/language arts/literacy/reading | Michigan Students have little ability to take their time reading or looking at work. They scroll through rather than read an article. They glance at art rather than closely examine it. —High school teacher—fine arts-related subjects (e.g., art, dance, music, theater) | New Jersey I think it is different at different age levels. But we are seeing a negative impact on student language (which leads to literacy) skills from lack of conversation. I also don't think that the amount of tech in classrooms in general was ever right-sided after COVID. —District-level administrator—curriculum and/or instruction | New Hampshire 1 / 8 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Educators see too many distractions, not enough active learning