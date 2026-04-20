The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Screen Time: An Explainer

There’s a general consensus that too much screen time is bad for kids.

But what happens when everything in modern society is done on screens? What is a concerned educator or parent to do? And how do we even define screen time when our digital and real lives are becoming increasingly blurred at younger and younger ages?

Education Week consulted multiple studies and experts to answer these questions for the adults in kids’ lives who are responsible for teaching today’s youth how to navigate a screen-heavy world. Concerns about screen time are also becoming increasingly complicated and problematic due to advances in artificial intelligence.

While limiting screen time and establishing healthy digital habits has long been seen as the responsibility of parents, experts say that the burden should be shared by educators and policymakers, too.



What is screen time?

Nowadays, it can feel like digital screens are everywhere. From students using school-issued laptops for homework to kids talking to their grandparents over video, screens are unavoidable. Like it or not, kids’ school experiences, social lives, and hobbies have gone largely digital.

There is no single, universal definition for screen time, but generally watching TV, playing on video game consoles, and using computers, tablets, and smartphones for entertainment count as screen time. Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that researches and advocates for healthy technology use among youth, further breaks screen time into four different categories : passive, interactive, communication, and content creation.

But it’s getting more complicated to define screen time as more of the daily functions of life are done on screens, say experts. Doing homework on a computer has not typically been considered screen time, but watching TV has, said Supreet Mann, the director of research at Common Sense Media. “That’s really challenging in today’s landscape,” she said. “The modality of how children are accessing [digital content] doesn’t seem to matter nearly as much as the content that they’re accessing.”

That’s why experts say we need a more nuanced concept of healthy screen use and guidelines for educators and parents to follow.



Is screen time bad for kids?

It certainly can be, especially if it’s getting in the way of socializing, exercising, or learning. Ask almost any educator, and they can regale you with stories about cellphones distracting students in class and social media apps that facilitate bullying.

Studies have found that kids’ physical health, mental health , and learning suffers the more time they’re on screens.

Even though we're most concerned for kids because [this is] such an important time for their learning and development, adults are equally struggling with many of these issues.

A 2026 meta-analysis found that adolescents who spent more than two hours a day on screens had higher risks of depression compared with kids who spent one hour or less. But another study that included more than 500,000 adolescents in Europe found detrimental effects of screen time on well-being started occurring with as little as one hour of screen time a day. Other research has found that screen time is linked to weight gain , poor sleep , and attention-deficit/hyperactivity symptoms , among other issues .

While there appears to be less research on how academic-focused screen time affects kids and teens, educators in a recent EdWeek Research Center survey had a mix of positive and negative views on how technology use in the classroom is impacting students’ development.

But it’s hard to nail down a single point where screen time is too much that’s universally true for kids of different developmental stages and maturity levels, experts point out.

Complicating matters is that screen time can be positive—even the same app on the same type of device can be a healthy outlet for one kid but not another. Think of a teenager who spends time on their phone’s social media apps advocating for cleaner local parks and keeping in touch with relatives, versus a teen who’s on social media late into the night losing sleep as they scroll through content that promotes eating disorders.



How much time do teens spend on their phones?

Data on this varies, but it’s fair to say that teens—and increasingly younger children—spend a lot of time on screens, especially on their smartphones.

According to a 2023 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study , half of adolescents ages 12-17 spend more than four hours a day on screens.

Research published in early 2026 found that teens spent, on average, more than an hour on their smartphones during school hours, and most of it wasn’t for educational purposes, said Jason Nagata, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco who researches adolescent screen use. Teens were mostly on social media, YouTube, and video games , he said.

“So, probably unlikely to be related to schoolwork,” he said. “And calculator and productivity [and] educational apps were actually some of the least used apps, for even like a minute or less a day.”

With schools increasingly barring students from having their cellphones in class , those numbers might change, Nagata said. Although he also pointed out that kids can be pretty crafty at getting around the restrictions.

How much screen time is too much?

The American Academy of Pediatrics has steadily moved away from recommending strict daily screen time limits.

The AAP updated its guidance in early 2026 in favor of more flexible recommendations because screen time has become so hard to define, said Cori Cross, a Los Angeles-based pediatrician and one of the authors of the AAP’s new policy on screen use and digital ecosystems.

“It would be impossible to have a parent figure out which part of screens is entertainment and which part of screens is communication or normal daily living,” she said. “Parents don’t have that type of time.”

Another reason for jettisoning strict time limits was that it put the onus on parents to reduce kids’ screen time when it’s really a society-wide problem, said Cross.

Parents only have so much control over kids’ screen use. Schools are increasingly requiring students to do schoolwork on digital devices. And social media companies have created products that are not only the go-to digital hangouts for kids, they’re also specifically designed to entice adolescents to spend more and more time on their devices.

What is ‘healthy’ screen time?

So, if experts don’t want to put a firm limit on screen time, but screen time can still be harmful, where does that leave kids and the adults trying to keep them healthy?

The answer is quality and context, experts say.

Passively watching videos without educational value alone in a bedroom is likely not healthy, said Mann, Common Sense Media’s research director. But watching an educational TV show with a parent or a class and actively discussing the program together is different.

However, a family with a single parent who works odd hours and lives in an unsafe neighborhood may need to make a different calculation altogether about screen time. There are situations, said Mann, where screens provide a safe, unsupervised activity when there may not be other options.

None of this is to say spending all day on screens is fine as long as it’s educational, said Nagata. He still thinks the concept of screen time, even without a strict limit, provides a useful metric for reasonable limitations.

“We only have a certain number of hours in the day, and when kids are on screens for huge proportions of the day, regardless if it’s educational content or not harmful content, the screen is displacing other activities that can be beneficial for health,” he said. “Like being outdoors and physically active or having face-to-face social interactions with friends and peers. Or sleep.”

What do educators think about screen time?

Even as schools have increasingly relied on technology for teaching students, many educators have a negative view of the effect of technology use on teaching and learning.

Majorities of educators indicated on the EdWeek Research Center survey that students’ use of technology for school-related purposes has a negative impact on their social-emotional skills, classroom behavior, and physical and mental health.

A little more than a third of educators said that students’ tech use for school does more to decrease than increase learning.

“There is no need for 1-to-1 [computing] in the classroom,” said a Kansas-based district administrator in the EdWeek survey. “Teachers use devices as a reward, as a time-filler, they try to use it as an intervention or even in place of direct instruction, all of this is insane. Rewards should not be screen time.”

Said a high school teacher from Wisconsin: “The screen is a distraction. Kids can find ‘more interesting’ things to do on the computer than work on the actual curriculum.”

What do parents think about screen time?

In terms of parents’ views, limiting screen time to reasonable amounts is a daily priority for most parents, according to an October 2025 survey by the Pew Research Center . But it’s not the top priority for many parents.

Forty-two percent said that making sure that their kids’ screen time is reasonable is one of their biggest priorities. By comparison, 75% of parents said that making sure their kids got enough sleep was one of their biggest priorities. (It’s worth noting that some research has tied adolescent sleep problems to a heavy dose of late-night screen time.)

What role should schools play in limiting screen time?

Schools have a role to play in limiting kids’ overall screen time, experts emphasize.

Roughly 9 of every 10 teachers, and school and and district leaders say that their school or district provides laptops or tablets for students at all grade levels, according to the EdWeek Research Center.

And a third of educators say elementary students in their school or district are allowed to take school-issued devices home. Three-quarters of educators say middle students can, and 92 percent say high school students are allowed to bring their devices home.

That can create a dilemma for parents, experts say.

Schools should be conscious of the fact that school-issued devices, or expecting students to log in to school email or apps after hours, may disrupt the screen limits families are trying to set, said Cross, the pediatrician who helped develop the new AAP framework.

“Schools need to understand that when they send stuff home, particularly in the elementary school ages, that has to be done on a screen, that a lot of these kids don’t have the type of monitoring that they have in school,” she said. “Somebody’s not standing there while they’re doing their homework.”

And once on a device, it’s easy to get distracted, said Nagata, the UCSF pediatrics professor.

“We have objective data showing that when kids have devices, even if they intend to be doing school-related work, I think it’s just very easy to get off course,” he said.

Educators should not assume that parents have the know-how and resources to teach their kids about proper media use. Schools should adopt a digital literacy curriculum or program for students and educate parents about healthy digital habits for young people, experts suggest.

Cross said she would like to see more pediatricians and educators explain to parents that they shouldn’t give kids their first smartphone or tablet and take a “let’s see what happens” approach. Both the AAP and Common Sense Media provide guides to create family media plans to help parents establish healthy media rules that are tailored to their needs .

Finally, teachers and parents alike have a crucial role to play in modeling healthy screen time limits to kids, said Nagata.

“If we’re going to have standards and rules for a classroom, I think we should role model them if we want the children to follow the rules,” he said. “Even though we’re most concerned for kids because [this is] such an important time for their learning and development, adults are equally struggling with many of these issues.”