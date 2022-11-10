Video Games Could Actually Be Good for Kids’ Brains, Study Finds
Classroom Technology

Video Games Could Actually Be Good for Kids’ Brains, Study Finds

By Lauraine Langreo — November 10, 2022 3 min read
Silhouette of a boy's head with brain made from game controller and cable. Silhouette overlayed on a blue pixelated background.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A new scientific study suggests that video gaming may be associated with better cognitive performance in children.

Published in the JAMA Network Open journal on Oct. 24, the study of nearly 2,000 children, ages 9 and 10, found that those who reported playing video games for three hours per day or more performed better on cognitive skills tests involving impulse control and working memory compared with those who had never played video games.

The report, funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, comes as researchers have been divided on how video gaming affects the cognitive skills and brain function of children. Most of the behavioral studies on video games have linked gaming to increases in aggressive or unhealthy behavior in children.

“Many parents today are concerned about the effects of video games on their children’s health and development,” said Bader Chaarani, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont and the lead author on the study. “As these games continue to proliferate among young people, it is crucial that we better understand both the positive and negative impact that such games may have.”

Researchers at the University of Vermont in Burlington tested two groups of children: those who played video games for at least 21 hours a week—more than the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended screen time guidelines—and those who didn’t play at all.

The researchers found that the gamers did better than non-gamers in tests where they had to control impulsive behavior or memorize information. The gamers’ brains also showed more activity in regions associated with attention and memory. And the researchers saw changes in gamers’ brain functions in areas that are involved with vision, attention, problem solving, and memory processing, Chaarani said in an interview.

“One of the hypotheses is that we may be seeing some sort of practice effect, where you would expect someone who is pretty familiar [with certain tasks] with faster reaction times and interpreting different sources of information at the same time,” Chaarani said about why gamers performed better on certain tasks.

Shifting the narrative about the benefits and drawbacks of video games

The research didn’t examine whether the type of video game the kids played affected their cognitive skills, but the researchers said that the genre of the game may have different effects for brain development. Chaarani said he is working on another research project that examines specific genres of video games.

See also

High school students in Coral Gables, Fla., work together on a tablet during a history class.
High school students in Coral Gables, Fla., work together on a tablet during a history class last school year.
Josh Richie for Education Week
Classroom Technology Q&A How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? The Answer Is 'It Depends'
Alyson Klein, October 5, 2021
4 min read

“The results are helpful in shifting the narrative that video games are a waste of time for children and away from the knee-jerk concern that they are linked with aggression or violence,” said Mike Robb, the head of research for Common Sense Media, an organization that reviews and rates how suitable tech tools are for children.

“[But] we should exercise caution about whether children’s performance on the cognitive tasks in the study can be generalized to real-world activities and tasks,” he added.

While the study adds to the growing body of research on the links between gaming and brain development, it doesn’t establish a causal relationship. The findings were inconclusive on whether video games deliver cognitive benefits or if children who are already good at impulse control and memorization seek out video games.

The study also found that children who reported playing video games for three or more hours per day were more likely to report higher mental health and behavioral issues compared with children who played no video games. But because the study only looked at the association between gaming and cognitive skills, the researchers couldn’t conclude whether those behavioral issues “precede and drive” gaming or if gaming resulted in those benefits.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Games Research

Events

Tue., November 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Utilizing ESSER Funding to Implement STEM and PBL Initiatives
Learn how school districts can utilize ESSER funding to implement STEM and project-based learning programs.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Wed., November 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Helping Special Education Students Recover From the Pandemic
Join us to learn about the pandemic’s impact on students who sometimes receive less attention in conversations about special education.
Register
Tue., November 22, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How School Districts Can Benefit From Public Housing Partnerships
Learn how school districts currently work with public housing agencies and discuss ways to grow cross-sector partnerships.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Stop Throwing Tech Into Classrooms Without a Purpose (and Other Expert Advice to Schools)
Experts weigh in on how educators can more effectively use technology in the classroom.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Image of a red arrow pushing forward.
Collage via Getty
Classroom Technology 4 Tips for Tackling TikTok Challenges That Disrupt School
It's easy to see why teens and preteens are drawn to TikTok challenges, which combine social media with peer pressure and risky behavior.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Illustration of hands holding up smart phones
Irina Strelnikova/iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology TikTok Challenges Are a Nightmare for Schools. How Should Educators Respond?
Digital citizenship lessons and parent communication can help blunt the impact of destructive TikTok challenges.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
Illustration of a hand reaching out from a phone controlling the puppet strings of a young person
iStock/Getty Images
Classroom Technology Spotlight Spotlight on Balanced Screen Time
This Spotlight will help you understand responsible online behavior, what schools can do to prevent the overuse of technology, and more.
Load More ▼