Teens Say They Should Be Able to Use AI to Complete Assignments. Parents Disagree

Teenagers believe they should be able to use generative artificial intelligence to complete school assignments—but their parents don’t agree, concludes a report released March 9 by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on the impact of technology on young people.

More than half of teens—52%—said using AI for school assignments is innovative and should be encouraged, according to a survey of 1,100 kids ages 12 to 17, conducted in November by Lake Research Partners, a public opinion firm. About a third—34%—said using AI on schoolwork is unethical and should carry consequences, the survey found.

Parents aren’t on the same wave-length.

A majority of parents—52%—believe it’s not ethical to rely on AI to complete school assignments, while 32% said it is innovative and should be encouraged, according to a separate survey of 1,244 parents, also conducted in November by Lake Research Partners.

Overall, teens and kids are more optimistic about AI’s impact on their learning than their parents are. More than half of teens—58%—believe AI will have a positive effect on their learning, while 41% of parents said the same.

But both groups think schools need to help students understand how the technology works.

More than two thirds of teens—68%—say schools have a responsibility to teach students to use AI. A slim majority of parents—52%—agreed.

“We’re probably entering a time where AI literacy should be considered a core skill,” said Michael Robb, the head of research at Common Sense and an author of the report.

That can mean teaching kids how to evaluate AI responses for accuracy and bias, recognize AI-generated content, and understand how AI collects personal data, he said.

Schools seem to be taking that sentiment to heart.

Most educators surveyed by the EdWeek Research Center —78%—said high school students in their districts are receiving lessons on what AI is and how to use it responsibly, according to a nationally representative survey of 499 teachers, principals, and district leaders conducted in December and January. Seventy-three percent said the same for students in grades 6-8.



Parents and kids worry AI will make it harder for today’s students to establish successful careers

The Common Sense survey found that both teens and parents have concerns about AI’s impact on creativity.

Seven in 10 parents and nearly two-thirds of teens—62%—worry AI may make kids less creative.

What’s more, many parents and students are already anticipating that AI could hinder teens’ future career prospects. Over half—57%—of parents believe AI will make it harder for their children to find jobs, and 49% of teens expect that they will personally experience greater challenges finding a job because of AI.

Some districts—including Arkansas’ Bentonville public schools —are already infusing lessons on AI into work-based learning programs.

But for now, that’s not the norm, experts say.

“Career counselors should be part of the AI conversation,” Robb said. “Their role may be helping schools think through what skills will remain in demand as AI use becomes more widespread.”